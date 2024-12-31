Layoffs Continued Across Biopharma in 2024

Just as 2023 was a tough year for the biopharma industry, so was 2024. Scores of pharmas and biotechs downsized and restructured their workforces to stay afloat, including large companies such as Bayer, Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson. Some of those businesses cut thousands of employees.

BioSpace tracked the layoffs below. Keep reading for details on these cuts.

December Layoffs: Javara, Ring, Outlook and More

Javara

Dec. 23

Javara, a North Carolina–based clinical research organization, is laying off staff as the company restructures, according to Fierce Biotech. Details about the number of employees being let go was not reported.

“As we look towards the future of Javara, we are focused on becoming even more agile and better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our patients, sites, healthcare partners and sponsor clients,” a Javara spokesperson wrote in an email to the publication. “To reach these goals, we made the decision to reduce operational complexities and simplify select workflows.”

Ring Therapeutics

Dec. 18

Ring Therapeutics has parted ways with “just under 50%” of its employees, a spokesperson told Endpoints News on Wednesday. Ring, a five-year-old Cambridge, Mass.–based Flagship startup focused on gene therapy, now has about 40 staff members left.

“We recently made the decision to focus on Anellobricks, Ring’s proprietary genetic medicine vector platform, which affords exceptional scalability and has the potential to transform genetic medicine,” the spokesperson wrote to Endpoints. “As a result, we have reduced our current staff to ensure we have the right mix of skills and capabilities to continue to grow as our pipeline progresses and we advance toward the clinic.”

Outlook Therapeutics

Dec. 17

Just weeks after announcing disappointing clinical trial results for its ophthalmic drug, Outlook Therapeutics announced it’s cut 23% of its workforce to help reduce costs, extend its cash runway and secure FDA approval of bevacizumab. The Iselin, New Jersey–based biopharma expects the move will save $1.4 million annually, excluding workforce reduction expenses.

Five employees were let go, according to a Dec. 16 SEC filing. The cuts likely leave Outlook with 16 employees.

On Nov. 27, the company announced its NORSE EIGHT clinical trial evaluating bevacizumab in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) patients had failed to meet the FDA’s prespecified non-inferiority endpoint at week eight. However, Outlook noted that preliminary data showed an improvement in vision, the presence of biologic activity and a continued favorable safety profile.

The company expects to announce additional trial data in January and plans to resubmit a biologics license application in the first quarter of 2025.

While the FDA in 2023 nixed approval for bevacizumab to treat wet AMD, the drug has European Commission marketing authorization. Outlook plans to launch bevacizumab in the European Union and the U.K. in the first half of 2025.

Editas

Dec. 16

Unable to find a development sponsor for its sickle cell disease therapy renizgamglogene autogedtemcel, Editas announced Dec. 12 it will terminate work on the ex vivo therapy and cut about 65% of its employees over the next six months. The move will affect several members of the company’s management team, including Chief Medical Officer Baisong Mei.

The biotech expects these adjustments will extend its runway into the second quarter of 2027.

Moving forward, Editas will focus its resources and expertise on developing in vivo CRISPR-editing assets. This pivot will capitalize on recent preclinical findings in various tissues.

For more details, read the article.

Bavarian Nordic

Dec. 12

Denmark-based vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic will close its San Diego research and development (R&D) site and lay off 48 employees there, according to a Dec. 9 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice. There’ll be two rounds of layoffs—with the first effective Dec. 13 and the second on or about March 31—and the site will close on or about April 1.

Bavarian acquired the San Diego facility from Emergent BioSolutions in 2023 as part of a deal that gave the vaccine maker Emergent’s travel health business. In addition to the R&D site, Bavarian received the rights to Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and CHIKV VLP, a chikungunya vaccine candidate that’s now in Phase III clinical development.

The company also announced this week that it plans to buy back up to 150 million Danish kroner ($21 million) of its shares. Bavarian stated the decision should be viewed in the context of “improved visibility” around its travel health business, citing events including the near-term completion of the integration of assets from Emergent. That integration, Bavarian stated, includes a “final restructuring” of the R&D organization, which it expects will generate annual savings of 50 million to 75 million Danish kroner ($7 million to $10.5 million).

Once the San Diego site closes, Bavarian’s remaining U.S. presence will be its U.S. subsidiary in Durham, North Carolina.

BenevolentAI

Dec. 12

BenevolentAI will cut its workforce as part of a strategic overhaul aimed at streamlining operations, reducing costs and returning to its core mission of technology in service of science, the company announced Dec. 11. The London-based business did not share how many people the workforce reduction will affect.

The layoffs are not BenevolentAI’s first employee cuts. In May 2023, the company announced it would let go about 180 people as part of a reorganization designed to optimize its pipeline and technology platforms to reduce costs and maximize value for stakeholders. In April 2024, BenevolentAI announced it would cut 30% of staff. It also closed its U.S. office.

Moving forward, the company will focus on creating standalone products that meet its partners’ drug development needs, Kenneth Mulvany, executive chairman, founder and activist shareholder, said in the announcement. He noted that BenevolentAI’s new strategic direction “builds on our strengths, empowering the biopharma industry with cutting-edge AI technologies backed by our compelling industry and patient proof points.”

Based on anticipated savings from streamlined operational efforts, the company expects to extend its cash runway into 2027.

Chroma Medicine and Nvelop Therapeutics

Dec. 12

As part of Massachusetts-based Chroma Medicine and Nvelop Therapeutics’ merger, an unspecified number of employees will be laid off due to areas of redundancies and overlap, Fierce Biotech reported.

Boston-based Chroma and Cambridge-based Nvelop announced their merger Dec. 11. The combined entity, nChroma Bio, has secured $75 million in new financing. That money, in addition to the cash on hand for both companies at the time of the deal, will provide multiple years of runway, according to the announcement.

The funds will also aid continued development of nChroma’s epigenetic editing platform and advance lead candidate CRMA-1001 into the clinic and to key data readouts. CRMA-1001 is a liver-targeted epigenetic editing therapy intended to treat chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis D coinfection.

Cellectar Biosciences

Dec. 11

Cellectar Biosciences on Tuesday kicked off a strategic reprioritization initiative that will involve an “immediate reduction in headcount” of 60%. The biotech expects to complete the layoffs in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The move follows the biotech’s communications with FDA regarding its cancer drug candidate iopofosine I 131. The regulator had indicated in early 2024 that Cellectar could seek accelerated approval for iopofosine I 131 using the company’s ongoing CLOVER WaM trial. Now, however, the FDA has said the biotech will need to run an additional randomized and controlled confirmatory study to support a regulatory application.

In light of this change in requirements, Cellectar has decided to pursue strategic opportunities to support the further development and commercialization of iopofosine I 131. “We have determined that such a program may best be brought to market by a larger organization with greater resources,” CEO James Caruso said in a statement.

Cellectar expects the restructuring effort to extend its cash runway into the third quarter of 2025.

Carisma Therapeutics

Dec. 10

As part of a strategic restructuring that includes reprioritizing its pipeline to focus on fibrosis, oncology and autoimmune disease therapies, Carisma Therapeutics will lay off 34% of its employees, the Philadelphia-based biopharma announced Dec. 9. The cuts includes 23 full-time employees, including three executives and research and development staff, according to a Dec. 9 SEC filing.

The company also underwent a workforce reduction earlier this year. In April, Carisma announced it would cut staff by about 37% during the second quarter. According to an April 1 SEC filing, the company had 107 full-time employees as of Dec. 31. This would likely leave Carisma with 44 full-time employees once the latest cuts are complete.

In addition to its workforce reduction, Carisma’s strategic restructuring includes ending development of CT-0525, a gene-modified autologous chimeric antigen receptor-monocyte (CAR-M) cellular therapy intended to treat solid tumors that overexpress human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) metastasis.

For more details, read the article.

Belharra Therapeutics

Dec. 10

Belharra Therapeutics, a San Diego–based startup working on small molecule oncology and immunology drugs, has cut 21 employees, leaving it with 30 people, down from 52 in June, Endpoints News reported on Dec. 9.

The employee cuts are expected to allow Belharra to extend its runway to achieve “key inflection points” while alleviating capital raise pressures, according to a spokesperson’s emailed statement to Endpoints. That spokesperson also wrote that the biotech will continue advancing its lead programs and working with partners Genentech and Sanofi.

Belharra announced its partnership with Sanofi in June, stating that the collaboration would leverage Belharra’s non-covalent chemoproteomics platform to identify and advance small molecules against undisclosed Sanofi-designated immunology targets. BioSpace named the move one of the top immunology and inflammation deals of 2024 at that time. Belharra is eligible to receive up to nearly $700 million in aggregate research, development and commercial milestone payments and royalties on net sales.

Belharra launched in January 2023 with $130 million in total funding that included $80 million upfront from Genentech, with whom it had inked a multiyear partnership. The biotech also received $50 million in Series A financing from Versant Ventures. In January, BioSpace named Belharra to its NextGen Bio Class of 2024 list, which recognized the hottest new life sciences companies in the U.S.

National Resilience

Dec. 9

National Resilience on Friday announced that it is laying off 105 employees from its site in Alachua, Florida, as part of a strategic refocusing initiative.

The affected employees will start being let go in February 2025, with terminations to continue through June of next year. In a statement to Fierce Pharma, a Resilience spokesperson said that the CDMO is downsizing its Florida presence “to focus more strategically on commercial development and manufacturing to meet customers’ demands and patients’ needs.”

Resilience will continue to fulfill its contract obligations with the customers of the Florida site, according to the spokesperson.

Resilience came to own the Alachua facility after it bought Ology Bioservices in April 2021. The site primarily produces drugs and biologics for commercial clients as well as the U.S. government. At the time of the acquisition deal, it had won more than $1.8 billion in government contracts.

Also on Friday, Resilience named William Marth as its new CEO.

AmplifyBio

Dec. 9

AmplifyBio is closing up shop in South San Francisco as it lays off an unspecified number of employees in the region and terminates its R&D and characterization services, according to a report from Fierce Biotech on Friday.

Some of the work in the shuttered site will move to the manufacturer’s new facility in Ohio, a company spokesperson told Fierce, adding that these changes will allow AmplifyBio to “integrate early drug discovery and characterization more seamlessly” with its manufacturing activities. The reorganization will also help the CDMO lower overhead costs and provide its services “at more market-competitive prices,” according to the spokesperson.

AmplifyBio is a preclinical contract research organization and manufacturing service provider that provides discovery, characterization and optimization services, as well as in vitro and in vivo safety studies. Its work includes several treatment modalities, such as small molecule drugs, mRNA therapies and cell and gene treatments.

Agenus

Dec. 5

A week after announcing a strategic operational alignment that includes shifting two California manufacturing facilities’ focus to contract biologics manufacturing, Agenus has announced employee cuts are on the way. The Lexington, Massachusetts–based immuno-oncology company did not offer details on the layoffs, such as how many people they’ll affect or which locations they’ll involve.

According to a March SEC filing, Agenus had 389 employees as of the beginning of that month. In addition to its Lexington headquarters, the company also has sites in Berkeley, Emeryville and Vacaville, California, and in Cambridge, England.

In its Dec. 5 announcement, Agenus noted it will concentrate resources on its lead botensilimab/balstilimab (BOT/BAL) program, which has “demonstrated robust clinical activity” in several types of cancer, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC). That regimen made the news earlier this year, when the FDA advised against the company applying for accelerated approval for BOT/BAL to treat relapsed/refractory MSS CRC without active liver metastases.

As Agenus moves forward with advancing BOT/BAL through clinical development and preparing for global regulatory submissions, it’s also working on significant cost reductions, as noted in its Dec. 5 announcement. The company is targeting a 60% cut in annual expenditures and hopes to lower its fiscal year 2025 cash burn to about $100 million. Agenus also recently secured a $22 million mortgage to boost its cash reserves.

Alligator Bioscience

Dec. 3

Swedish biotech Alligator Bioscience on Dec. 2 announced that it will lay off 70% of its employees in a sweeping strategic re-evaluation campaign.

After the workforce reduction, the company will be down to 15 full-time staff. The layoffs, which are still subject to negotiation with trade unions, will mainly affect employees working in discovery and other nonclinical posts. Alligator expects the restructuring to lower its operating expenses by around $5.9 million annually.

In its press release, the biotech cited its “current capital constraints” as the reason for the strategic restructuring. Alligator also noted that all but one of its assets are now “under strategic evaluation.” The company will focus all of its resources on its lead asset mitazalimab, an anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody being assessed for the first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

For more details, read the article.

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

Dec. 2

As part of cost-cutting measures while it looks to sell the global rights to hypertension drug aprocitentan, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals is considering cutting up to 270 positions globally, the company announced last week. The biotech expects those cuts to mainly affect its research and development and support functions at its headquarters near Basel, Switzerland. The company has one U.S. site, located in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Regarding the global rights to aprocitentan, sold in the U.S. as Tryvio, Idorsia has entered into exclusive negotiations with an undisclosed company. As part of those discussions, the biotech noted it will receive a $35 million exclusivity fee that will extend its cash runway into 2025.

According to Idorsia, the agreement under discussion could include an upfront payment, milestone payments and tiered royalties on sales in return for the transfer of global rights to the drug and some company employees. The biotech hopes to sign the agreement before the end of this year and close the deal in early 2025.

Idorsia spun out of Johnson & Johnson’s $30 billion acquisition of Actelion in 2017. In March, the company received FDA approval for Tryvio, an asset J&J gave back to the biotech in September 2023.

November Layoffs: Kronos, Novartis, Recursion and More

Kronos Bio

Nov. 27

Kronos Bio on Wednesday announced that it will trim its headcount by approximately 83% by the end of the year, as part of a previously announced cost-cutting campaign.

Kronos had 62 full-time employees—and one part-time staff member—as of March 11, 2024, according to an SEC filing. After the layoffs, the California-based biotech will have around 10 staff left. President and CEO Norbert Bischofberger is also stepping down from his role, effective Dec. 3, and will be succeeded by current COO and CFO Deborah Knobelman. Bischofberger will stay on Kronos’ Board of Directors.

The company first announced its corporate overhaul earlier this month, alongside its third-quarter 2024 business report. At the time, Kronos said that it was exploring strategic alternatives moving forward, which could include a merger or reverse merger, an acquisition or other business combination, sales of its assets or other strategic transactions.

Kronos also at the time terminated the development of its CDK9 inhibitor istisociclib after disappointing Phase I/II data in platinum-resistant high-grade serous ovarian cancer.

Novartis

Nov. 27

Amidst a years-long restructuring effort, Novartis on Tuesday announced it will lay off nearly 140 more employees from in its New Jersey site, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) update.

The layoffs will start in February 2025 and run through August. In a statement to Fierce Pharma, a company spokesperson confirmed the cuts and said that it will primarily affect commercial field sales teams for Xolair, Tafinlar and Mekinist. The spokesperson nevertheless maintained that these medicines will remain available to patients.

Novartis in April 2022 announced a massive business transformation initiative, with an eye toward saving around $1 billion in operations costs through 2024. This effort included thousands of layoffs—in June 2022, the pharma announced that up to 8,000 jobs were on the chopping block. In September 2023, Novartis also confirmed plans to spin off its generics unit Sandoz.

The layoffs come as Novartis ramps up its pipeline investments, including the potentially $1.1 billion acquisition of gene therapy specialist Kate Therapeutics to deepen its neuromuscular expertise, and the a radiopharma deal with Ratio Therapeutics, which could reach up to $745 million.

Recursion Therapeutics

Nov. 27

Just months after revealing its merger with fellow AI leader Exscientia, Recursion Therapeutics on Tuesday announced that it will lay off dozens of employees to minimize redundancies, according to a STAT News report.

Citing a source who had been terminated, STAT noted that cuts were made across both Recursion and Exscientia. Spokesperson Ryan Kelly confirmed the workforce reduction, disclosing that less than 20% of employees were affected. Together, Recursion and Exscientia had a headcount of around 800, according to a press release last week announcing the completion of the acquisition agreement.

“With any merger, there are bound to be some redundancies and leadership changes,” Kelly told STAT.

Recursion and Exscientia first announced the merger in August 2024, which created a combined company carrying Recursion’s name with around $850 million in cash and cash equivalents—plus $100 million in annual synergies—which could support the combined entity into 2027. Both companies also have outstanding contracts that could yield additional milestone payments from powerhouse partners, including Sanofi, Merck KGaA, Roche and Bayer.

In total, the combined company is looking at more than 10 clinical and preclinical pipeline programs, on top of 10 advanced discovery programs and over 10 partnered programs. Many trials of its clinical candidates are expected to read out in the next 18 months.

Medigene

Nov. 26

Medigene on Tuesday kicked off a broad organizational realignment campaign as it struggles to find the resources to support its operations into 2026.

Part of this program is a steep workforce reduction. Around 40% of the German biotech’s employees will be let go in 2025—a “difficult decision to make,” according to CEO Selwyn Ho, who nevertheless noted that the layoffs are “a necessary step to ensure the long-term success of Medigene.”

The company will retain employees whose roles are critical for its new direction of focusing on R&D activities with the greatest potential for return on investment, as per the biotech’s news release.

Medigene on Tuesday also maintained its full-year 2024 guidance, including its prior estimation that its current cash runway will keep it afloat into July 2025. “The Company continues to evaluate all appropriate financing and strategic options to advance its cash runway into 2026 and beyond,” according to the news release.

In 2025, Medigene will focus its resources on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies, optimized for sensitivity, specificity and safety, designed specifically for use in off-the-shelf modalities. The biotech will also prioritize its TCR-guided T cell engager MDG3010 in partnership with WuXi Biologics.

Alector

Nov. 26

Alector will let go of 41 employees—or around 17% of its total headcount—after revealing disappointing Phase II findings for its Alzheimer’s disease antibody AL002 on Monday.

The layoffs are part of a sweeping realignment initiative, which Alector will implement to better align its resources with its new strategic priorities. Moving forward, the biotech will focus on its progranulin programs latozinemab and AL101/GSK4527226, which are being developed for frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, respectively.

In connection with the workforce reduction, Alector expects to absorb a one-time cost of $3.9 million, associated mostly with severance payments and other related expenses. According to an SEC filing on Monday, the layoffs will take place in the first half of 2025.

As of September 30, 2024, Alector had $457.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, which the biotech expects will give it enough runway through 2026.

Alector was down 31% in after-hours trading on Monday, in reaction to its Alzheimer’s readout.

BMS

Nov. 26

As part of its drive to lower expenditure by around $1.5 billion through 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb announced plans to lay off around 195 more employees from its Lawrenceville, New Jersey sites.

The terminations will start on Feb. 13, 2025 and run through the end of next year, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification record. This latest round of workforce reductions brings BMS’s layoff total to nearly 1,330 this year. The job cuts started in March 2024, with 75 employees terminated. The pharma’s largest layoff round came in May 2024 and affected nearly 780 members of its staff.

BMS first announced its sweeping strategic initiative alongside its first-quarter earnings report in April 2024, noting that it plans to reduce management layers and streamline decision-making throughout the company. Core to this push is a headcount reduction of around 2,200 by the end of the year.

The pharma then intends to use its savings to prioritize R&D programs with the greatest return-on-investment potential, as well as those that could set it up for long-term growth. CEO Chris Boerner said at the time that these business adjustments will help BMS become “more agile” and “drive efficiency across the company.”

The cost cuts appear to be working. In both Q2 and Q3, the pharma beat analyst expectations, with revenues buoyed by the strong sales of products such as Eliquis and Opdivo. The pharma has also consistently raised its full-year earnings guidance—further evidence of the business’ robust performance.

Sonata Therapeutics

Nov. 22

To streamline its organization around its most immediate priorities, Sonata Therapeutics is parting with about 20 employees, Fierce Biotech reported. A spokesperson at the Watertown, Massachusetts, biotech told Fierce that in addition to the layoffs, founding team member Volker Herrmann is no longer leading the company. Chairman David Khougazian is now acting CEO.

Sonata did not tell Fierce whether it would deprioritize any of its programs. The company has been developing a new class of therapeutics—which it calls network medicines—meant to reprogram diseased cells to release therapeutic signals. In March, Sonata announced a research collaboration with Champalimaud Foundation to develop SNT-3012, the biotech’s novel network medicine intended to treat pancreatic and colorectal cancers.

According to PitchBook, Sonata has 54 employees and five investors, including Flagship Pioneering and Altitude Life Science Ventures. The company launched in 2022 after two Flagship companies, Inzen Therapeutics and Cygnal Therapeutics, combined.

23andMe

Nov. 22

Shortly after announcing it’s laying off more than 200 employees, 23andMe filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notices indicating it’s letting go 153 employees in California and closing its South San Francisco location. The staff cuts are likely part of the previously announced workforce reduction.

According to the Nov. 19 WARN notices, the genetic testing company will trim its workforce by 122 employees in Sunnyvale and 31 employees in South San Francisco, effective Jan. 10. The 65,340-square-foot South San Francisco location, listed as 23andMe’s headquarters in a May SEC filing, will close.

23andMe announced it’s letting go more than 200 people Nov. 11, when it also shared that it is discontinuing development of new therapies to focus on genetic testing services and products. The company is exploring strategic opportunities for its therapeutic pipeline that could include licensing agreements, asset sales or other transactions.

J&J and Merck

Nov. 21

Due to growing competition from rivals in China, Johnson & Johnson and Merck are letting go employees in that country, BNN Bloomberg reported, crediting Chinese media outlets as the first to cover the cuts. The J&J layoffs mainly affect a division that sells products used in surgery, while Merck is trimming its diabetes unit, sources told BNN Bloomberg.

Chinese media outlets reported the J&J cuts will affect as much as a fifth of the pharma’s mainland workforce. A company spokesperson told BNN Bloomberg that J&J “has recently implemented organizational changes to optimise our business operations.” BNN Bloomberg did not report the number of employees affected at Merck.

The layoffs in China are not the only ones affecting the J&J workforce as 2024 winds down. The company is also letting go 231 employees at its New Brunswick, New Jersey, headquarters. Those cuts are effective Dec. 27.

Gilead Sciences

Nov. 18

Gilead Sciences will let go 104 employees at its Foster City, California, headquarters effective March 14, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice. The cuts are likely part of an unspecified number of layoffs the company confirmed to BioSpace Nov. 14 that involve the company and its subsidiary, Kite Pharma. A Gilead spokesperson attributed the workforce reductions to the business making changes to further align resources with long-term strategic goals, which includes relocating some teams.

Gilead’s layoffs that will be effective in 2025 are now known to involve at least two states, as a Washington WARN notice revealed that 72 employees in Seattle will be let go starting Jan. 17. That site, which focuses on the company’s research and clinical development activities, is closing. Kite Pharma, meanwhile, will shut down its Philadelphia facility by the middle of 2025, Fierce Biotech reported last week.

For more details about the Gilead and Kite layoffs, read the article.

Adaptimmune

Nov. 18

As it redefines itself into what CEO Adrian Rawcliffe last week called a “sarcoma-focused business,” Adaptimmune is reducing its workforce by approximately 33% in the first quarter of 2025.

The layoffs are part of a wider cost-cutting program that the biotech expects will lower its total operating expenses by around 25% in the first year of implementation. Under this savings initiative, Adaptimmune will also end enrollment in the Phase II SURPASS-3 trial of uza-cel, its next-generation investigational TCR T cell therapy being trialed for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Adaptimmune’s business realignment comes after it last week announced a pivotal win for its TCR T cell therapy lete-cel in advanced or metastatic synovial sarcoma or myxoid/round cell liposarcoma. In the IGNYTE-ESO study, 42% of the 64 treated patients responded to lete-cel, including six who achieved complete response. Median duration of response reached 18.3 months in synovial sarcoma patients.

From 2025 to 2028, Adaptimmune expects its aggregate savings to reach around $300 million, excluding one-time costs associated with the terminations. This money will allow the biotech to focus on its synovial sarcoma business, including the launch of Tecelra (afamitresgene autoleucel) and the development of lete-cel. Adaptimmune projects combined U.S. peak year sales of $400 million for both assets.

Adaptimmune employed 449 staffers by the end of 2023, according to its year-end report.

Gilead Sciences and Kite Pharma

Nov. 15

Gilead Sciences and subsidiary Kite Pharma are laying off employees, including 72 people effective Jan. 17 at Gilead’s Seattle location, which will close, according to a Nov. 13 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. That site focuses on the Foster City, Calif.–based biopharma’s research and clinical development activities.

In addition, Fierce Biotech reported that Santa Monica, California–based Kite Pharma, which focuses on cell therapy to treat and cure cancer, will close its Philadelphia facility by the middle of 2025.

A Gilead spokesperson confirmed Gilead and Kite’s layoffs to BioSpace Nov. 14 but did not specify the number of employees affected. The spokesperson attributed the layoffs to the business making changes to further align resources with long-term strategic goals, which includes relocating some teams.

For more details, read the article.

Sensei Biotherapeutics

Nov. 14

To focus its resources on advancing clinical development of SNS-101, an immune checkpoint inhibitor, Sensei Biotherapeutics will cut 46% of its workforce, the clinical-stage biotech announced Nov. 14. The Rockville, Maryland–based company will also close its research site in Rockville. The moves are expected to extend Sensei’s cash runway into the second quarter of 2026.

According to the announcement, most of Sensei’s employee cuts will come in its preclinical research and development group. A Nov. 14 SEC filing stated the company should mostly complete the workforce reduction by the end of 2024. Once the layoffs are complete, the biotech could have about 15 employees given it had 27 full-time employees and one part-time staff member as of Feb. 23, according to a Feb. 22 SEC filing.

Sensei’s SNS-101 inhibitor is a conditionally active antibody designed to selectively target the immune checkpoint VISTA (V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell Activation) within the tumor microenvironment. The company is conducting a multicenter Phase I/II clinical trial of SNS-101 as a monotherapy and in combination with Regeneron’s PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Sensei noted in the Nov. 14 announcement that it received preliminary guidance from the FDA on the dose optimization strategy for SNS-101 and plans to re-engage with the agency following additional data from the dose expansion portion of the Phase I/II clinical trial.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Nov. 14

Just weeks after sharing disappointing Phase III results for ganaxolone to treat seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has let go about 45% of its employees, the company announced Nov. 12.

It’s the second known layoff this year for the commercial-stage pharma in Radnor, Pennsylvania. In May, Marinus revealed it would trim its workforce by about 20%. In October, it stated it would cut an unspecified number of employees. The November layoffs appear to be the culmination of that cut.

Marinus had 165 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, according to a March SEC filing. As a result of the May and November cuts, the company could have about 73 employees remaining.

For more details, read the article.

Orna Therapeutics

Nov. 13

For the second time in a year and in conjunction with a refocused pipeline, Orna Therapeutics has laid off employees, STAT News reported. The biotech based in Watertown, Massachusetts, confirmed the layoffs to STAT but did not say how many jobs it cut.

In November 2023, Orna let go less than a quarter of its staff, Endpoints News reported at the time. Regarding this month’s layoffs, spokesperson Peg Rusconi told STAT, “We believe that realigning our resources toward rapidly advancing our maturing panCAR programs will best position us to deliver our potentially breakthrough therapies to patients in need.”

STAT noted the biotech, which designs circular RNA therapeutics, will also focus on the vaccine collaboration with Merck announced in 2022.

Aimed at treating autoimmune and oncology diseases, Orna’s in vivo CAR platform panCAR combines its oRNA technology with proprietary lipid nanoparticles to make therapies that modify immune cells. The company hopes to bring its panCAR drug candidates to clinical trials by 2026, according to its website.

23andMe

Nov. 12

Genetic testing company 23andMe announced Nov. 11 that it will lay off more than 200 employees—about 40% of its workforce—as part of a sweeping business restructuring effort to streamline its operations and cut costs. That restructuring includes discontinuing its development of new therapies, instead focusing on its genetic testing services and products.

The employee cuts will cost the Sunnyvale, California, business up to $12 million in severance, transition and termination-related costs. In return, 23andMe expects to generate over $35 million in annualized savings.

For more details, read the article.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Nov. 11

Thermo Fisher Scientific will lay off 160 employees across three Massachusetts locations, according to a Nov. 7 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The Wilmington-based tools and services company is letting go staff in Lexington, Plainville and Cambridge between Jan. 6, 2025, and Nov. 6, 2026. Thermo Fisher will close the Lexington facility, the Boston Business Journal reported.

As of Dec. 31, Thermo Fisher employed about 122,000 people globally, including 61,000 in the Americas, according to a February SEC filing. The Boston Business Journal stated the company had about 4,100 employees in Massachusetts as of September.

Thermo Fisher’s 50,000-square-foot, $90 million contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) site in Lexington opened in 2019. At that time, it was expected to add more than 200 jobs, employing scientists, quality control specialists and production teams to support development, testing and manufacture of viral vectors.

According to the Boston Business Journal, in a letter to the state explaining the cuts, Thermo Fisher wrote that it continuously evaluates its global operations for opportunities to improve efficiency and effectiveness in meeting customers’ needs. It added that to further use its state-of the-art Plainville facility and better optimize resources across its manufacturing network, as well as due to “external constraints regarding our Cambridge site,” it would adjust staffing in Cambridge and Plainville, cease operations in Lexington and transfer programs from Lexington to Plainville.

The 290,000-square-foot Plainville location provides comprehensive viral vector services ranging from process development to commercial manufacturing.

Charles River Laboratories

Nov. 11

Charles River Laboratories has laid off more than 6% of its employees—over 1,300 people—since 2023, Endpoints News reported following the Wilmington, Massachusetts–based company’s Nov. 6 earnings call. The company also shared during the call that it’s begun to close or consolidate 15 smaller sites to consolidate capacity that’s no longer needed given lower demand for its products and services, according to Endpoints. Those locations focus on its discovery and safety assessment and regulatory management services.

While Endpoints requested additional details about the closures, Charles River did not say which locations are shutting down or if staff cuts are involved.

In September, Charles River confirmed to BioSpace that it was laying off 3% of its employees, saying in an emailed statement that it was reducing its workforce and streamlining its cost structure to optimize its footprint, more effectively support clients and drive greater operating efficiencies. An SEC filing stated the company had about 21,800 employees as of Dec. 30, so that workforce reduction may have affected about 650 people.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Nov. 7

As part of a strategic restructuring to grow its lupus nephritis drug Lupkynis and rapidly develop its autoimmune disease candidate AUR200, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is cutting about 45% of its employees, the company announced Nov. 7. The Edmonton, Alberta–based biopharma company, which has a U.S. commercial hub in Rockville, Maryland, did not say which locations the layoffs affect or when they’ll be complete.

This is the second known workforce reduction this year for Aurinia. In February, the company announced it would cut at least 25% of its employees during the first quarter. That news came after Aurinia failed to find a buyer, Fierce Biotech reported.

In its Nov. 7 announcement, Aurinia stated the restructuring will improve operational efficiency and should save the company more than $40 million in annualized cash-based operating expenses. The business also noted net product revenue of $158.6 million for the first nine months of 2024. Its full-year guidance range is $210 million to $220 million for the fiscal year.

Viracta Therapeutics

Nov. 7

Just months after cutting 23% of its workforce, Viracta Therapeutics let go of 42% of employees as it increased focus on lead product candidate nana-val in lymphoma patients. The Cardiff, Calif., biotech announced the latest layoffs Nov. 6. An SEC filing that same day stated the cuts were effective Oct. 31.

The company’s board makeup also decreased Oct. 31 with the voluntary resignations of 4 of its 10 directors, according to the announcement.

Viracta had 40 full-time employees as of March 31, as stated in a May SEC filing. Based on cutting 23% of staff in August and 42% in October, the biotech now has about 18 employees.

For more details, read the story.

Astellas Gene Therapies

Nov. 6

As Astellas Gene Therapies continues to wind down its San Francisco biomanufacturing facility, the Astellas Pharma business is laying off 10 employees there effective Jan. 1, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice.

The facility closure is expected to be complete by March 2025, affecting about 100 employees. How many of those employees are being let go is unknown, but cuts date back a few months. Seven people were laid off effective Oct. 21, and 10 were cut effective June 19.

Astellas Gene Therapies will move the San Francisco biomanufacturing facility’s programs and projects to its Sanford, North Carolina, location.

For more details about the closure, read the article.

Sana Biotechnology

Nov. 5

As a result of a pipeline shift and other changes intended to extend its cash runway, Sana Biotechnology is laying off employees, the company announced Nov. 4. The Seattle-based company did not specify the number of cuts, when they will occur or which sites are affected. The biotech has locations in Seattle, San Francisco and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

As of Dec. 31, Sana had 328 employees, 251 of whom were involved in research and development activities, according to a February SEC filing.

The layoff news comes roughly a year after Sana downsized its staff by about 120 employees—29%—as it focused resources on its hypoimmune platform. That October 2023 workforce reduction was preceded by layoffs of an unknown number of staff in August 2023.

For more details, read the article.

Sage Therapeutics

Nov. 4

As part of its previously announced layoffs, Sage Therapeutics let go 69 employees in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Oct. 31, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The Cambridge-based biotech had announced on Oct. 17 that it would cut over 165 employees, or about 33% of its workforce, a move it expected to mostly compete by the end of the year.

The workforce reduction is part of a strategic reorganization of Sage’s business operations, affecting about 55% of the company’s R&D workforce and five members of its leadership team. The biotech announced the reorganization about a week after it shared it had discontinued development of dalzanemdor in Alzheimer’s disease.

For more details about the overall employee cuts, read the article.

October Layoffs: Compass, Spero, ICON and More

Compass Pathways

Oct. 31

Compass Pathways will delay pivotal Phase III readouts for its psilocybin-based therapy for treatment-resistant depression, resulting in a layoff of around 30% of its workforce, the psychedelic drug developer announced Oct. 31. The cuts will include some management positions.

Compass had 32 employees at the end of December 2023, 19 of whom were primarily involved in research and development and clinical activities, according to an SEC filing.

The company, which revealed the delays in its third quarter business update, had expected data from a first Phase III trial, COMP005, this quarter, according to Fierce Biotech. Compass has now shifted that timeline to the second quarter of 2025. The company had also anticipated data from a second Phase III trial, COMP006, around the middle of 2025, Fierce reported. This readout has now been pushed back to the second half of 2026.

For more details, read the article.

Spero Therapeutics

Oct. 30

As part of a restructuring following the suspension of its development program for an antibiotic candidate, Spero Therapeutics will lay off about 39% of its workforce, the company announced Oct. 29. The clinical-stage biopharma expects to mostly complete the cuts by end of the year, according to an Oct. 29 SEC filing.

As of Dec. 31, Spero had 46 employees, 30 of whom were mostly handling R&D activities, as noted in a March 13 SEC filing. If the Cambridge, Massachusetts, business has the same number of employees now, the cuts could affect about 18 people.

Regarding its antibiotic candidate, Spero shared that an interim analysis of the Phase IIa study of SPR720, a treatment being investigated for nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease, did not meet the primary endpoint.

For more details, read the article.

ICON

Oct. 28

After announcing a revenue shortfall, Dublin-based contract research organization (CRO) ICON signaled during an investor call that layoffs are coming, Fierce Biotech reported. In the Oct. 24 call, the company’s CEO, Steve Cutler, shared the business is “looking at where we have an excess of people in certain areas” and “taking fairly decisive actions.” ICON has locations in 45 countries, including the U.S., where it has offices in 11 states.

ICON’s third-quarter revenue of $2.03 million, a 1.2% year-over-year decrease, failed to meet expectations for three reasons, according to the company’s earnings announcement. The CRO cited material headwinds from two large customers undergoing budget cuts and development model changes; lower than anticipated vaccine-related activity; and “ongoing cautiousness” from biotech customers, resulting in award and study delays.

The company also noted in its announcement that it expects an “outlook for growth over the medium term” and that its year-to-date revenue is $6.24 million, a year-over-year increase of 3.1%, or 3.2% on a constant currency basis.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Oct. 25

Following a disappointing Phase III trial of ganaxolone to treat seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), Marinus Pharmaceuticals is laying off employees as part of cost-cutting measures, the company announced Oct. 24. The commercial-stage pharma is also discontinuing further clinical development of the drug and exploring strategic alternatives with the goal of “maximizing value for stockholders,” according to the announcement.

Radnor, Pennsylvania–based Marinus did not specify how many people it’s letting go or when the layoffs are effective. The company had 165 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, according to a March SEC filing. However, that number is likely lower now, as Marinus announced in May that it would reduce its workforce by about 20% as part of cost-cutting measures at that time.

In its Oct. 24 announcement, Marinus noted that the Phase III TrustTSC trial evaluating oral ganaxolone did not meet the primary endpoint of percent change in 28-day TSC-associated seizure frequency. It added that while reductions in seizure frequency favored the ganaxolone arm, the primary endpoint failed to achieve statistical significance.

Pfizer

Oct. 23

At Pfizer, another group of employees is paying the price for the company’s recent Phase III Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) failure.

The layoffs, which will affect 75 workers at Pfizer’s Sanford, North Carolina, site, come four months after the company’s investigational DMD therapy, fordadistrogene movaparvovec, failed to meet the primary efficacy endpoint in a Phase III trial. Pfizer said the cuts are related to that trial failure, according to Fierce Pharma.

This latest wave of layoffs follows the elimination of 150 positions in Sanford immediately after the Phase III DMD readout. This is also the second round of layoffs in as many weeks at Pfizer after the company handed out 80 layoff notices at its McPherson, Kansas, facility on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17.

Pfizer

Oct. 22

Pfizer handed out 80 layoff notices last Wednesday and Thursday at its McPherson, Kansas, facility, where around 1,800 people are employed, multiple local outlets reported. According to ABC affiliate KAKE News, the cuts affect positions in management and engineering but not in production.

“Following the announcement of our margin assessment program in May 2024, we’ve conducted a series of these evaluations focused on operational efficiencies and network optimization,” Pfizer said in a statement sent to the publication. “Based on these evaluations, we have aligned headcount with our site capacity designs to meet the needs of the business.”

There will be a meeting this week for those affected, Tucky Allen, Kansas WorkforceONE, told KSN News, noting that Pfizer reached out to his organization before announcing the layoffs, so his team could meet with laid-off employees and help them find new jobs, which could include placements within Pfizer. Allen told KSN that more and more manufacturing companies are making such cuts. “This time of year seasonally is obviously a time when employers will do their internal audits and see what their staffing looks like,” Allen said.

This is Pfizer’s second round of layoffs this month. At the beginning of October, The Irish Times reported that the company will eliminate up to 210 manufacturing jobs across sites in Grange Castle, Newbridge and Ringaskiddy, Ireland. Pfizer has not formally announced either round of cuts.

Takeda

Oct. 21

Takeda will lay off 45 employees at its Cambridge location and another 34 at its Lexington site between late September 2024 and March 2025, according to an Oct. 15 WARN notice. The announcement comes at the same time that the company decided to terminate its work on Wave’s WVE-003 clinical-stage Huntington’s disease program—a potential $5 billion commercial opportunity, according to the biotech.

This is the latest in a string of layoffs this year from Takeda. In July, the company let go of 220 employees in Massachusetts (189 Cambridge employees and 31 in Lexington). In May, the company separately announced layoffs of 641 in the state (495 in Cambridge and 146 in Lexington) and the shuttering of a San Diego R&D hub that employed 324 people. And in March, Takeda said 190 employees would lose their jobs as a result of shuttering R&D and manufacturing operations at a facility in Orth an der Donau, Austria.

In total, Takeda has now laid off or announced plans to lay off more than 1,300 employees so far in 2024.

Sage Therapeutics

Oct. 17

About a week after announcing it’s discontinuing the development of dalzanemdor in Alzheimer’s disease comes news that Sage Therapeutics will lay off over 165 employees, or about 33% of its workforce.

The workforce reduction is part of a strategic reorganization of the company’s business operations, according to Sage’s Oct. 17 announcement. The cuts will include roughly 55% of the Cambridge, Massachusetts–based biotech’s R&D workforce and five members of its leadership team. The company expects to mostly complete the layoffs by the end of 2024.

According to Sage, the reorganization is meant to support the ongoing launch of Zurzuvae in postpartum depression and focus pipeline development efforts for drug candidate dalzanemdor in Huntington’s disease ahead of a clinical study expected later this year. It’s also intended to extend Sage’s cash runway, although the company did not specify for how long.

For more details, visit the article.

SalioGen Therapeutics

Oct. 14

SalioGen Therapeutics is laying off employees, according to “a person familiar with the situation and employee posts on social media,” STAT reported. The biotech has not formally announced a workforce reduction and did not reply to a BioSpace request for comment.

Based in Lexington, Massachusetts, SalioGen develops genetic medicines using its genome editing technology. In its most recent announcement, the company shared it had appointed a new chief medical officer, Kalliopi “Kali” Stasi. Stasi will be responsible for bringing the biotech’s candidate SGT-1001 into the clinic by mid-2025 as a one-time treatment for Stargardt disease.

Evonik

Oct. 14

A little over six months after news hit that Evonik would cut up to 2,000 employees, a fresh round of layoffs is on the way at the Germany-based specialty chemicals company and contract manufacturer. Evonik announced Oct. 11 that due to discontinued production of keto acids in Hanau, Germany, it will let go about 260 people by the end of 2025.

In March, Reuters reported Evonik will cut as many as 2,000 jobs from its global workforce by 2026, representing 32% of its workforce at that time. An Evonik spokesperson told Fierce Pharma the latest layoffs are not part of that workforce reduction.

In addition to the Hanau cuts, the company is also evaluating strategic options such as partnerships or divestment for its keto and pharma amino acid production sites in Ham, France, and Wuming, China, according to the Oct. 11 announcement.

For more details, read the article.

Medtronic

Oct. 11

Medical technology company Medtronic will lay off 237 employees at its Santa Ana, California, location, effective Dec. 4, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The Ireland-based company did not formally announce the workforce reduction or reasons for it. According to a June SEC filing, as of Dec. 31 Medtronic had over 95,000 employees, of which 44% are based in the U.S. or Puerto Rico.

Medtronic develops technologies including cardiac devices and patient monitoring systems.

CareFusion Resources

Oct. 11

CareFusion Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of Becton, Dickinson and Company, a global medical technology company, laid off 183 employees effective Sept. 10 across two San Diego locations, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices. Neither company formally announced the workforce reduction or reasons for it.

CareFusion develops technologies including infusion pumps and automated dispensing and patient identification systems.

Turnstone Biologics

Oct. 11

As part of a strategic restructuring, Turnstone Biologics will lay off about 60% of its employees and change up its leadership team, the La Jolla, California–based clinical-stage biotech announced Oct. 11. The company expects to complete the workforce reduction by the end of the fourth quarter, according to an SEC filing on the same day.

Turnstone had 80 employees as of Dec. 31, according to a March SEC filing, meaning the layoffs could affect about 48 people.

As a result of its restructuring, which includes focusing resources on its selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy and three C-suite members’ exits, the biotech expects to extend its cash runway into the second quarter of 2026.

For more details, read the article.

Leo Pharma

Oct. 10

Denmark-based Leo Pharma is closing and relocating up to 250 roles, Fierce Pharma reported. A spokesperson told Fierce most of those jobs are located in Denmark, and Fierce noted that according to a MedWatch report, about 200 roles will be cut and 50 positions shifted to Poland.

The move is part of Leo’s next step in its evolving strategy, a spokesperson told Fierce. The spokesperson noted that the reorganization effort is expected to help the company channel resources to key markets, reinvest in R&D and ensure continuity of care for those who depend on the pharma’s dermatology offerings.

Astellas Pharma

Oct. 10

Astellas Pharma will eliminate 24 roles at Universal Cells, its wholly owned subsidiary in Seattle, and transfer 12 of them to a new Universal site opening at the pharma’s research campus in Tsukuba, Japan, according to Fierce Pharma. Employees at the Tsukuba location, which will reportedly be Universal’s second facility, will fill the transferred roles.

Regarding the role changes and new site, an Astellas spokesperson told Fierce the company regularly reviews its organizations and operations to increase efficiency and leverage new technologies and innovation. The spokesperson added that the move should expand Universal Cells’ gene editing capabilities and evolve it into a center of excellence for cell therapy R&D.

For more details, visit the article.

Prime Medicine

Oct. 9

Prime Medicine has laid off “a small number of people,” STAT reported. The Cambridge, Massachusetts–based gene editor in September announced a pipeline reorganization meant to extend its cash runway into the first half of 2026. The biotech has now confirmed to STAT that some employees who mostly worked on the shelved programs were let go but did not specify how many were affected. A company spokesperson told STAT there were no significant changes to headcount.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, Prime had 234 full-time employees, 202 of whom were engaged in R&D, according to an SEC filing.

Just before announcing its pipeline reorganization, Prime also announced it had signed a deal with Bristol Myers Squibb worth a potential $3.5 billion. The two companies plan to work together on ex vivo T cell therapies. Prime will design prime editor reagents for an unnamed number of targets in hematology, immunology and oncology. BMS will handle development, manufacturing and commercialization, with support from the biotech.

Kaléo

Oct. 7

Kaléo, which invents, manufactures and commercializes products for serious and life-threatening medical conditions, will lay off about 58 employees around the country, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed in Ohio. The pharma did not provide a reason for the cuts in the notice but did state that all affected employees, who are sales representatives, report to its Richmond, Virginia, headquarters.

The expected first date of separation is Nov. 30, and the layoffs include five remote workers in Ohio, according to the notice. In addition, Kaléo is cutting eight employees in Richmond, according to a Virginia WARN notice.

The layoffs were disclosed Sept. 30, the day before the company announced that it’s “redesigned” its commercial team structure for Auvi-Q, its compact epinephrine auto-injector. Kaléo noted it will double the number of representatives providing in-office support to healthcare providers and expand its pharmacy support team to ensure providers and patients have easy access to its programs.

Stryker

Oct. 7

Stryker, a medical device company based in Michigan, will lay off six employees at its Lakeland, Florida, facility, effective Nov. 30, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice. The cuts are part of an ongoing “program of layoffs” that began in 2021 at the facility and are expected to total about 500 employees and result in the location’s closure by Dec. 31, 2026, according to a letter attached to the WARN filing.

So far, Stryker has eliminated about 220 positions at the facility, the company noted in the letter. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the business had about 52,000 employees globally, including 27,000 in the U.S., according to an SEC filing.

The latest cuts in Lakeland were disclosed at about the same time as an announcement that Stryker had completed its acquisition of Vertos Medical Inc., which provides interventional pain management solutions for chronic lower back pain caused by lumbar spinal stenosis.

Relay Therapeutics

Oct. 4

To help streamline its research organization, Relay Therapeutics will lay off around 10% of its workforce, affecting about 30 employees, a company spokesperson told BioSpace in an emailed statement. The spokesperson did not specify when the cuts are effective for the Cambridge, Massachusetts–based clinical-stage precision medicine biotech.

The streamlining process has focused on “rationalizing the tools and on streamlining the teams to enable them to be more efficient,” and its final changes include the layoffs, according to the statement. Fierce Biotech reported that Relay also had layoffs in July that affected less than 5% of employees at the company, which it noted employed about 300 people at that time. Fierce also reported that the streamlining process is meant to save the biotech about $50 million a year.

For more details, visit the article.

J&J

Oct. 3

Johnson & Johnson is laying off 231 employees at its New Brunswick, New Jersey, headquarters effective Dec. 27, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company did not formally announce its layoffs or the reasons for them. However, according to Fierce Pharma, a J&J spokesperson’s emailed statement noted that to continue meeting patient needs worldwide, the organization must adapt and evolve “in the midst of a complex and rapidly changing environment.”

For more details, visit the article.

Bayer

Oct. 3

Bayer is laying off 57 employees at its Whippany, New Jersey, headquarters effective Dec. 27, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company did not formally announce the cuts or the reasons for them. However, Fierce Pharma reported that according to a Bayer spokesperson’s statement, the pharma is adopting a new operating model whose organizational structure will “enable more agility, empower employees to innovate and act, deepen the focus on our mission.”

This is not the first time Bayer has let go employees at its Whippany headquarters. According to a May WARN notice, 35 employees were laid off effective Aug. 29. Other notable Bayer layoffs this year include the company cutting its executive team from 14 to eight members in March and eliminating 1,500 jobs, mostly management positions, in May.

For more details, visit the article.

Pfizer

Oct. 3

Pfizer will eliminate up to 210 manufacturing jobs across sites in Grange Castle, Newbridge and Ringaskiddy, Ireland, The Irish Times reported. Some cuts are happening before the end of this year and others in 2025, according to the Times.

Pfizer did not formally announce its cuts or the reasons for them. However, The Irish Times reported that a spokesperson for Pfizer’s Irish business told the newspaper that the company recently launched a multiyear, multiphased program designed to assess manufacturing efficiency and find operational efficiencies “to increase productivity within the network.”

The pharma has been trimming its U.S. workforce as well, with more cuts expected in the future. According to a July WARN notice, the company let go 150 employees from its Sanford, North Carolina, facility and 60 from its Rocky Mount, North Carolina, site, effective July 31. That workforce reduction followed a May 2024 SEC filing where Pfizer detailed plans to cut costs by $1.5 billion by the end of 2027.

For more details, visit the article.

ImmunityBio

Oct. 3

ImmunityBio will cut 15 employees effective Nov. 25, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices. This brings the total number of employees let go in California this fall to 31.

The affected workers for the most recent layoffs are in Culver City, El Segundo and San Diego, with the majority—10—in El Segundo. These are in addition to the five employees in Culver City and 11 in El Segundo that will be laid off effective Oct. 29, according to an Aug. 30 WARN notice.

While ImmunityBio did not formally announce the new round of cuts or the reasons for them, a recent SEC filing noted the company’s financial challenges. As of June 30, the San Diego–based biotech had an accumulated deficit of $3.2 billion. It also had negative cash flows of $207.3 million during the six months ended June 30.

For more details, visit the article.

Shattuck Labs

Oct. 2

As part of a restructuring that includes discontinuing a clinical program, Shattuck Labs will lay off about 40% of its workforce, the company announced Oct. 1. The biotech expects to complete the layoffs in the fourth quarter but did not disclose which locations the cuts will affect. Shattuck’s corporate office is in Austin, while its R&D office is in Durham, North Carolina.

According to a February SEC filing, Shattuck had 75 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2023, which means the layoffs could affect about 30 people. However, the filing also noted the company might hire in 2024 and beyond.

In its Oct. 1 announcement, Shattuck stated it’s discontinuing its clinical program, SL-172154, and will focus instead on SL-325, its death receptor 3 (DR3) antagonist antibody. Interim clinical data for SL-172154 in combination with azacitidine in TP53 mutant acute myeloid leukemia and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes did not yield hoped-for results, according to the company.

For more details, visit the article.

September Layoffs: Inventprise, bluebird, BMS and More

Inventprise

Sept. 30

After a business strategy update, vaccine maker Inventprise laid off about 7% of its employees—roughly 14 positions—earlier this month, Fierce Biotech reported. The company has not made a formal announcement regarding the layoffs.

Based in Washington, Inventprise has three manufacturing locations in the state, according to its website: two in Redmond and one in Woodinville. Fierce did not note which locations the layoffs will affect.

Inventprise’s most recent press release dates back to January, when the company announced it had completed vaccination in its Phase II dose ranging study of a 25-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (IVT PCV-25) in young adults.

bluebird bio

Sept. 25

As part of a restructuring aimed at reducing cash operating expenses by 20%, bluebird bio will cut about 25% of its workforce, the company announced Sept. 24. The Somerville, Massachusetts–based biotech had 375 full-time employees—including 221 in R&D—as of June 30, according to a Sept. 13 SEC filing.

The news comes a little over a month after a second-quarter 2024 earnings report showed that despite pioneering gene therapies for several diseases, the biotech has had difficulty starting enough patients on its treatments.

In its Sept. 24 announcement, bluebird noted that as part of its restructuring, it will “further sharpen” its focus on the commercial launches of sickle cell disease treatment Lyfgenia, cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy gene therapy Skysona and beta-thalassemia therapy Zynteglo. Year to date, the company said, 41 patients have started treatment across that portfolio.

For more details, visit the article.

BMS

Sept. 24

Bristol Myers Squibb’s latest layoffs in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, bring the total number of employees being cut there this year and in 2025 to 1,134, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices. The most recent workforce reduction involves 79 employees who will leave the company between Dec. 12 and May 30.

BMS confirmed to Fierce Pharma that the dismissals are part of its previously announced cuts. In April, the company’s first-quarter 2024 earnings report revealed it would implement a “strategic productivity initiative” to generate about $1.5 billion in cost savings through 2025. The initiative includes eliminating about 2,200 jobs by the end of 2024. According to BMS, it will use the savings to fund innovation, focusing on R&D programs that have the highest potential return on investment and with an eye toward long-term growth.

For more details, visit the article.

Athira Pharma

Sept. 24

Athira Pharma will lay off about 70% of its workforce as part of cost-containment measures, the company has announced. The clinical-stage biopharma based in Bothell, Washington, expects its cuts of about 49 positions to be mostly complete by Dec. 31, according to an SEC filing. Those being laid off include two C-suite executives, with their terminations effective Oct. 1.

The announcement comes shortly after Athira shared that its investigational injection fosgonimeton failed to significantly boost cognition or function in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease in the Phase II/III LIFT-AD trial.

In its Sept. 17 announcement noting the layoffs, Athira said it will focus on advancing clinical development of ATH-1105 as a potential treatment for neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

For more details, visit the article.

AGC Biologics

Sept. 19

AGC Biologics, a Seattle-based contract development and manufacturing organization, will lay off 95 employees—85 in Boulder, Colorado, and 10 in Bothell, Washington—effective Nov. 22, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices. The company did not make a formal announcement regarding the workforce reduction or reasons behind it.

AGC provides pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services for protein-based biologics and cell and gene therapies. The company has more than 2,500 employees globally, according to its website.

Oncternal Therapeutics

Sept. 16

To reduce operating expenses while it considers “strategic alternatives” for its future, Oncternal Therapeutics is laying off about 10 employees, representing roughly 37% of its workforce, according to a Sept. 12 SEC filing. In connection with that reduction, Salim Yazji will be out as chief medical officer, effective Oct. 1. The company expects to mostly complete the layoffs in the third quarter.

Also on Sept. 12, Oncternal announced it’s discontinuing clinical trials for two drugs, ceasing all product development activities and exploring options that could include asset sales as well as a merger, reverse merger or acquisition.

For more details, visit the article.

Biosense Webster

Sept. 13

Biosense Webster, which is now part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, will lay off 13 employees in California, effective Nov. 21, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. While the company is based in Irvine, the affected employees are in Los Gatos, according to the notice.

On Sept. 9, Johnson & Johnson announced its medical technology businesses, including Biosense, will now go by the name Johnson & Johnson MedTech. Biosense specializes in cardiac arrhythmia treatment.

Charles River Laboratories

Sept. 11

Charles River Laboratories, which provides products and services to biopharma companies, is laying off 3% of its workforce, a spokesperson confirmed to BioSpace via email on Sept. 11. The Massachusetts-based company did not answer questions regarding how many employees total are being let go, which locations are affected or the workforce reduction’s effective date. However, according to an SEC filing, the company had about 21,800 employees as of Dec. 30, 2023, so the layoffs could affect around 650 people. According to an Aug. 2 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice, 13 workers in Frederick, Maryland, are being let go effective Sept. 30.

“Charles River continuously evaluates our workforce and business operations to ensure alignment with current industry demand and client needs,” the company said in an emailed statement. “In response to current trends, we are in the process of reducing our workforce by approximately 3% and are streamlining our cost structure to optimize our footprint, be more effective in supporting clients, and drive greater operating efficiencies.”

Vesigen Therapeutics

Sept. 10

Startup biotech Vesigen Therapeutics is laying off staff, Endpoints News reported Sept. 6. Vesigen CEO Paulash Mohsen confirmed the workforce reduction to the publication but did not say how many employees at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, company are affected. He did, however, share that the organization is “evaluating strategic options.”

Vesigen is working to develop a novel, nonviral delivery technology for gene editing, RNA and protein-based therapeutics. In a May announcement, the company noted it had new data supporting the potential of its ARRDC1-mediated microvesicles technology to functionally deliver a variety of payloads, including genome editors, to a broad range of disease-relevant cells and tissues.

Connect Biopharma

Sept. 6

Connect Biopharma, a San Diego–based clinical-stage biopharma company, has laid off about 15% of its China workforce and will have additional cuts, the business announced Sept. 5. The roughly 15% workforce reduction took place over a 12-month period and was complete June 30. Additional layoffs in China are expected by year’s end.

In the announcement, Connect stated the cuts are part of a transition to a U.S.-centric company. It also noted it’s moved the manufacturing process for its lead product candidate, rademikibart, to a U.S.-based contract manufacturer, which will allow it to significantly reduce manufacturing expenses for the rest of 2024 and 2025.

Earlier this year, Connect received favorable feedback from the FDA regarding potential Phase III registrational programs for rademikibart in asthma and atopic dermatitis, according to the announcement. The company noted it’s considering whether to advance rademikibart into a Phase III program or explore other development opportunities for it that could be completed without additional financing.

BioMarin

Sept. 6

BioMarin will lay off 147 employees in California effective Nov. 1, according to an Aug. 28 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. Those employees are likely part of a previously announced workforce reduction of about 225 employees globally, which the company expected to mostly complete by end of this year, according to an SEC filing. Those roughly 225 employees were notified on Aug. 28, according to that filing.

BioMarin also laid off about 170 employees globally in May.

The company has been making other key changes in the past month. In late August, it announced an executive restructuring. On Sept. 4, BioMarin revealed it’s restructuring the company into three key units: skeletal conditions, enzyme therapies and Roctavian.

IN8bio

Sept. 6

Just weeks after an Aug. 8 SEC filing that noted recurring losses, negative operating cash flows and a need for additional capital, IN8bio is laying off nearly half of its workforce. The clinical-stage biopharma company announced the workforce reduction on Sept. 4 as part of a plan to preserve its cash resources, which also includes a pipeline prioritization.

According to a Sept. 4 SEC filing, IN8bio is reducing its workforce from 37 to 19 full-time employees at its New York City and Birmingham, Alabama, sites, effective Sept. 4. In addition, the executive management team and board agreed to an 11% cash compensation cut, effective Sept. 1.

For more details, visit the article.

Edwards Lifesciences

Sept. 6

Edwards Lifesciences, a medical device company that specializes in structural heart disease, will lay off 3% of its global workforce—about 540 employees—to realign resources and capabilities, MedTech Dive reported. According to a Sept. 3 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice, the organization is cutting 193 employees in California, effective Nov. 8. The California cuts are likely part of the overall workforce reduction.

The layoffs follow Edwards’ sale of its critical care product group to BD ( Becton, Dickinson and Company) for $4.2 billion. The company will use net proceeds to fund strategic initiatives, including previously announced acquisitions and share repurchases, according to a Sept. 3 announcement.

In its article, MedTech Dive noted Edwards experienced “sluggish growth” in its transcatheter aortic valve replacement business in the first half of the year.

ImmunityBio

Sept. 5

Shortly after an SEC filing reported the company’s financial challenges, ImmunityBio is laying off 16 employees in California (five in Culver City and 11 in El Segundo), according to an Aug. 30 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The biotech’s workforce reduction will be effective Oct. 29.

ImmunityBio is experiencing deficit and cash-flow challenges, according to the filing. As of June 30, the company had an accumulated deficit of $3.2 billion. It also had negative cash flows of $207.3 million during the six months ended June 30.

For more details, visit the article.

DermTech

Sept. 4

Less than three months after filing for voluntary chapter 11 protection, DermTech is laying off 51 employees in San Diego, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The layoffs are effective Sept. 6.

According to a June SEC filing, DermTech, which specializes in noninvasive skin genomics technology, laid off 15 employees (20% of its headcount) in the second quarter. That filing noted potential additional workforce reductions could occur in the future.

Astellas Gene Therapies

Sept. 4

Astellas Gene Therapies, an Astellas Pharma business, is closing its San Francisco biomanufacturing facility and cutting at least 17 employees. Seven are being laid off effective Oct. 21, according to an Aug. 27 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. Ten were let go effective June 19, according to an earlier WARN notice.

An Astellas spokesperson told BioSpace via email that the closure will affect about 100 employees but would not confirm how many are being laid off. The closure is expected to be complete by March 2025, according to the spokesperson. A company statement emailed to BioSpace stated that the facility’s programs and projects are moving to its Sanford, North Carolina, location.

For more details, visit the article.

August Layoffs: BioMarin, Repare, Genentech and More

BioMarin

Aug. 30

About a week after BioMarin rolled out an executive reorganization, the biotech is cutting staff, laying off about 225 employees across its global workforce, according to an SEC filing. Affected employees were notified Aug. 28, and layoffs should be mostly complete by end of this year.

BioMarin also laid off employees in May. Those cuts affected about 170 employees globally and were expected to be mostly complete by the end of July, according to a May SEC filing.

The latest layoffs are connected to BioMarin’s reorganization, according to the most recent filing, as well as to its updated strategy for hemophilia gene therapy Roctavian and the discontinued development of BMN 293, a preclinical gene therapy for a subtype of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

For more details, visit the article.

Repare Therapeutics

Aug. 29

Repare Therapeutics is laying off about 25% of its overall workforce, with most cuts coming from its preclinical group, the company announced Aug. 28. Repare stated the workforce reduction is tied to a strategic reprioritization of its R&D activities to focus on advancing its portfolio of clinical-stage oncology programs.

The company expects total nonrecurring cash payments of approximately $1.5 million to $2 million in the third quarter associated with the workforce reduction, according to the announcement. It noted it expects to generate annual savings of approximately $15 million that will extend its cash runway into the second half of 2026.

Genentech

Aug. 29

Biotech firm Genentech will lay off 93 employees at its South San Francisco headquarters, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice and SFGATE. SFGATE reported that scientist roles will be the hardest hit, although engineers, managers, analysts and one vice president are also being let go. The layoffs are effective Oct. 8, according to the WARN notice.

This is the second round of layoffs at Genentech in 2024. In April, a company representative confirmed to BioSpace it would reduce its workforce by about 3% across multiple departments, with more than 400 jobs estimated to be affected.

The latest layoffs follow news earlier this month that Genentech was closing its cancer immunology group as the company reprioritized investments in cancer research.

For more details, visit the article.

Bayer

Aug. 27

Bayer is laying off more employees, this time cutting about 150 jobs at its consumer health international headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, Fierce Pharma reported, citing Swiss newspaper NZZ’s article. The layoffs within Bayer’s 1,000-person Basel workforce will mostly affect the consumer health division and the administrative functions that support it and should take effect by 2025, according to Fierce.

Earlier this month, the company released its second-quarter earnings results, where CEO Bill Anderson said the consumer health division had “returned to growth,” with sales increasing 5.3% to $1.59 billion.

The Basel cuts are the latest in Bayer’s 2024 workforce reductions, which include two notable layoffs in the first six months of the year. In March, the company eliminated nearly half of its executive leadership team, going from 14 to eight members. Then in May, it cut 1,500 jobs, mostly management positions.

For more details, visit the article.

Tome Biosciences

Aug. 27

Gene editing startup Tome Biosciences is letting go of 131 employees, nearly all of its headcount, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act notice filed on Friday in Massachusetts. The layoffs will take place from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14.

In a statement to Endpoints News, Tome CEO Rahul Kakkar declined to provide more details regarding the reorganization—including whether a small group will stay on to manage the company as it winds down operations.

Before the restructuring, Tome had over 130 employees, Kakkar told Endpoints.

For more details, visit the article.

Aadi Bioscience

Aug. 22

Aadi Bioscience, a precision oncology company, is laying off 80% of its R&D staff as it focuses on preserving cash while maximizing its commercial business, the company announced last Tuesday.

According to a Wednesday SEC filing, Aadi is letting go 22 employees, representing 32% of its total workforce, by the end of the fourth quarter. An SEC filing earlier this month noted that as of June 30, Aadi had 70 full-time employees, including 48 in R&D. It is unclear at this time whether Aadi has already experienced workforce reductions since June, or if the company plans additional layoffs beyond the 22 noted in last week’s filing, to bring the newly announced layoffs to 80% of current R&D staff.

In its announcement, Aadi shared that it’s halting its PRECISION1 trial of nab-sirolimus in patients with solid tumors harboring TSC1- or TSC2-inactivating alterations, as the trial is unlikely to meet the efficacy threshold needed to support an accelerated approval. It will also pause new enrollment in two ongoing Phase 2 trials of nab-sirolimus for advanced or recurrent endometrioid-type endometrial cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.

For more details, visit the article.

Lykos Therapeutics

Aug. 19

Less than one week after failing to win approval for its MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder, Lykos Therapeutics announced it will lay off around 75% of its staff as part of a reorganization. Prior to the cuts, Lykos had about 100 employees, according to STAT News.

On Aug. 9, the FDA issued a complete response letter for midomafetamine (MDMA) capsules, saying Lykos’ new drug application (NDA) could not be approved based on the data submitted to date. The decision followed a June advisory committee meeting in which the FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 10-1 against recommending the treatment, saying that its benefits did not outweigh its risks.

The reorganization is intended to streamline the organization around clinical development and regulatory engagement as it prepares to resubmit its NDA for MDMA capsules, according to the Aug. 15 announcement.

Evotec

Aug. 16

German biotech Evotec will potentially cut 400 roles globally, the company announced Aug. 14. According to an SEC filing, there are more than 5,000 employees at Evotec, which offers pipeline co-creation partnerships and contract research organization/contract development and manufacturing services for drug discovery and development. If the company cuts 400 roles, that would amount to around 8% of its workforce, which includes employees at Evotec’s U.S. headquarters in Princeton, N.J.

In its Wednesday announcement, Evotec reported that total shared R&D revenue for the first six months of 2024 was down 7% year over year. It dropped from 324.8 million euros ($357.6 million) for the first half of 2023 to 302.4 million euros ($332.9 million) for the same period this year.

Galera Therapeutics

Aug. 15

Galera Therapeutics will reduce its workforce to three employees on Aug. 31 as it moves toward a planned closure, the company announced Wednesday. According to an SEC filing that same day, Galera’s board approved a liquidation and dissolution plan on Aug. 8 and laid off 22 employees—70% of its workforce—on Aug. 9.

In its announcement, Galera, which focuses on drugs for use in radiotherapy, stated it had stopped all clinical trial activity and development of product candidates as it explored potential strategic alternatives for the business. Now, it will prepare for a stockholder vote on its dissolution plan, expected on or around Oct. 17.

According to Galera’s announcement, as of June 30, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $10.7 million, which it expects will fund operating expenses, including dissolution-related costs, for at least the next 12 months.

Grail

Aug. 15

Less than two months after Illumina spun off Grail, the company is laying off about 350 employees, it announced on Tuesday. The reduction represents about 25% of its workforce as of June 30, according to an SEC filing.

Grail, which focuses on cancer diagnostics, is also pulling back on planned 2024 hires, according to the filing.

A Grail spokesperson told STAT via email that about 150 open roles were eliminated.

The force reduction is part of a restructuring plan designed to reprioritize resources to focus on the company’s core multicancer early detection business and reduce overall spend as Grail works toward completing registrational studies and its premarket approval application submission for galleri, according to the SEC filing. As a result of its overall cost reductions, Grail expects to extend its existing cash runway from the second half of 2026 into 2028, according to the announcement.

Viracta Therapeutics

Aug. 14

Viracta Therapeutics is laying off 23% of its employees, the company announced Wednesday in a press release. The clinical-stage precision oncology company previously noted the layoff in a July 29 Securities and Exchange Commission filing, stating the forced reduction would be complete this month. Viracta did not specify how many employees it was laying off, but a May 9 SEC filing noted the company had 40 full-time employees as of March 31, including 30 in R&D.

According to the press release, Viracta has aligned its resources to prioritize its Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma program. The company noted it received positive feedback from a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, giving clarity on a potential regulatory path to initial registration of nana-val in patients with relapsed or refractory EBV+ peripheral T cell lymphoma.

Ovid Therapeutics

Aug. 14

Ovid Therapeutics has laid off 17 employees, representing 43% of its workforce, according to an Aug. 13 Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The biopharma company noted that it initiated the forced reduction as part of an organizational restructuring that will help it extend its cash runway.

In an Aug. 13 press release, Ovid, which focuses on rare epilepsies and brain conditions, stated it expects that cash runway to support operations and clinical development well into the first half of 2026.

According to the SEC filing, the layoff followed Takeda’s report of Phase 3 topline study results for soticlestat, which Takeda licenses from Ovid. Soticlestat failed to hit the primary efficacy endpoints in the SKYLINE study in Dravet syndrome and the SKYWAY trial in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Aug. 14

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will lay off about half of its field force—more than 75 people—by the end of the third quarter, the company announced Aug. 13.

The biopharma business noted that after strategically reviewing its commercial and pipeline programs, it will refocus resources across its portfolio. Lexicon will optimize promotional efforts for sotagliflozin in heart failure and reallocate resources to support the drug’s potential commercial launch for adults with type 1 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. The company expects these efforts to result in approximately $40 million in cost savings for 2025 while ensuring all R&D programs are fully funded.

Acelyrin

Aug. 14

Acelyrin will lay off about 40 employees, representing 33% of its workforce, according to an Aug. 13 Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The company expects to complete most layoffs by the end of the year. In addition, Chief Operating Officer Melanie Gloria will step down from her position effective Oct. 31.

Acelyrin, a late-stage clinical biopharma company, also noted in the filing that it’s suspending new internal investment in developing izokibep, a small therapeutic protein inhibitor of interleukin-17A, in hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis. Moving forward, the business will primarily focus on its lonigutamab clinical program in thyroid eye disease.

Boundless Bio

Aug. 14

Boundless Bio announced “a modest reduction in workforce” in an Aug. 12 Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The clinical-stage oncology company did not state how many employees were let go. However, a May 13 SEC filing stated the company had 72 full-time employees as of May 6.

Boundless Bio develops novel drugs targeting extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA). In its more recent filing, the company announced its intention to scale back early discovery efforts, including by reducing its workforce, to extend its operating runway. Boundless noted that based on current operating plans, it believes its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $179.3 million as of June 30 are sufficient to fund the company into the fourth quarter of 2026.

The forced reduction comes about five months after Boundless announced plans to go public. According to the Aug. 12 filing, the initial public offering resulted in net proceeds of approximately $87.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commission and other offering expenses.

FibroGen

Aug. 13

As part of its previously announced elimination of 75% of its U.S.-based workforce, FibroGen will lay off 127 people at its San Francisco location, according to an Aug. 7 Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel drugs for cancer, notified employees on Aug. 2.

According to the SEC filing, FibroGen expects to complete most headcount reductions by the end of the first quarter of 2025. The company is estimating it will incur nonrecurring charges of $16 million to $18 million in connection with its overall plan to reduce operating expenses, primarily in the form of severance payments, notice pay, accrued vacation, payroll tax and employee benefits contributions.

The force reduction is a result of two late-stage trials failing to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival, according to FibroGen’s July 31 announcement: a Phase II/III trial investigating the company’s experimental drug pamrevlumab in combination with gemcitabine in the first and second line in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) patients and a separate Phase III trial that assessed pamrevlumab combined with gemcitabine or folfirinox to treat pancreatic cancer. The announcement also noted the company is implementing an “immediate and significant” cost reduction plan to terminate the pamrevlumab program and halt any obligations to the drug.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Aug. 12

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, a contract development and manufacturing organization, will lay off 71 employees effective Sept. 30, according to an Aug. 1 WARN notice. That number represents 13% of the company’s U.S. workforce, according to Fierce Pharma.

Fierce noted that according to a memo it viewed, affected employees should receive severance packages. It also reported that the layoff round is part of a larger plan to consolidate Ajinomoto’s drug substance production at the Columbus, Ohio, plant the CDMO received in its $620 million buyout of Forge Biologics in 2023.

AN2 Therapeutics

Aug. 12

AN2 Therapeutics, a biopharma company focused on novel small molecule drugs, will lay off about 50% of its employees, according to an Aug. 7 Securities and Exchange Commission filing. An earlier SEC filing stated that as of Feb. 29, the company had 41 full-time employees in disciplines including clinical operations, clinical development, research, manufacturing, regulatory and quality.

In the most recent filing, AN2 noted the reduction in force should be mostly complete by the end of 2024 and will include the Aug. 30 departure of Paul Eckburg, the company’s chief medical officer. Eckburg will provide consulting services to the company for up to one year after that date.

According to the SEC filing, the force reduction is connected to AN2’s planned focus shift following discontinuation of its EBO-301 study, which evaluated epetraborole in treatment-refractory MAC lung disease. The layoff is also intended to further extend the company’s operating capital. An Aug. 8 press release stated AN2 plans to accelerate its R&D efforts on its boron chemistry platform.

Entero Therapeutics

Aug. 8

Entero Therapeutics, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, will lay off all nonessential employees and terminate the employment of CEO James Sapirstein and President Jack Syage, although Sapirstein will stay on as a consultant, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. In early June, Sapirstein told Endpoints News the company had 16 staffers and six full-time consultants.

Entero rebranded in May, when it changed its name from First Wave BioPharma to Entero Therapeutics. The company had recently merged with ImmunogenX. On Aug. 2, according to the SEC filing, ImmunogenX received a notice of default demanding immediate payment on all obligations, which total about $7 million.

According to the filing, Entero will vacate its Boca Raton, Florida, office; is pausing nonessential R&D activities; and is exploring ways to maximize value for company stakeholders including, but not limited to, raising capital and restructuring debt.

Precigen

Aug. 7

Gene and cell therapy company Precigen will lay off more than 20% of its staff, it announced on Tuesday. “These strategic changes substantially reduce required resources for non-priority programs and will enable the Company to focus on pre-commercialization efforts on PRGN-2012,” its gene therapy for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, according to the announcement. Precigen had approximately 190 employees as of the end of 2022.

Sumitomo Pharma America

Aug. 6

Sumitomo Pharma America is laying off 53 people in Marlborough, Mass., according to an August 1 WARN notice. The company, whose head U.S. office is in Cambridge, had already disclosed 400 U.S. layoffs in March of this year.

BMS

Aug. 6

As it carries out a plan announced in the spring to lay off 2,200 employees this year, Bristol Myers Squibb is letting go of 117 of its staff in Lawrenceville, NJ, the company disclosed in a July WARN notice. The latest round follows other Lawrenceville layoffs in March and May of this year.

uniQure

Aug. 2

Gene therapy company uniQure is laying off 65% of its employees, a total of 300 people, including Chief Operating Officer Pierre Caloz, the company announced Thursday. The move came a month after uniQure revealed that it had agreed to sell its Lexington, Mass. manufacturing facility to Genezen; uniQure attributed the departure of Caloz and some other employees to the sale.

“[W]e’ve taken targeted measures to substantially reduce operating expenses, streamline operations, and extend cash runway,” said uniQure CEO Matt Kapusta in the announcement. “These actions are designed to ensure we have the funding required to achieve key milestones and drive shareholder value, as we endeavor to deliver transformative medicines to patients in need.”

Vir Biotechnology

Aug. 2

Vir Biotechnology will lay off 25% of its workforce, eliminating approximately 140 roles across its operations, the company announced on Thursday. The reduction is part of a major shift in its research and development priorities in which the biotech will abandon its work on COVID-19 and influenza, as well as its T-cell-based viral vector platform, instead focusing on its hepatitis B and D programs and moving into the cancer space via a deal with Sanofi.

Arbutus Biopharma

Aug. 1

Arbutus Biopharma will lay off 40% of its staff in order to focus resources on its Phase II treatment for chronic hepatitis B infection, the company announced as part of its Q2 financial results on Thursday. “[W]e have made the difficult decision to discontinue our HBV research efforts and reduce our headcount leading to a projected cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2026,” Arbutus Interim President and CEO Michael J. McElhaugh said in the announcement.

The British Columbia–based Arbutus had 73 full-time employees as of the end of 2023, according to an SEC filing.

HilleVax

Aug. 1

Boston-based HilleVax is laying off 41 employees, about 40% of its workforce, the company announced Wednesday. In its announcement, the company said the reduction “is intended to preserve cash while maintaining core capabilities as the company explores the potential for continued development” of its vaccine candidates.

HilleVax was spun out of Takeda in 2021 in order to continue development of its norovirus vaccine.

Bayer

Aug. 1

Bayer will lay off a further 70 people at its Whippany, NJ headquarters, the company revealed in a July WARN notice. The reductions will be effective at the end of October. “We are adopting a new operating model and with it, a new organizational structure,” a company spokesperson stated in an email to Fierce Pharma.

In May, Bayer announced that it had already reduced its headcount by about 1,500 in 2024, mainly by eliminating management positions. The company was surpassed only by Bristol Myers Squibb for the most layoffs in biopharma in the first five months of this year.

July Layoffs: FibroGen, Pfizer, Cue and More

FibroGen

July 31

FibroGen will eliminate 75% of its U.S.-based workforce after two late-stage trials failed to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival, the company announced Wednesday. FibroGen has 475 employees globally, according to its website.

A Phase II/III trial investigated FibroGen’s experimental drug pamrevlumab in combination with gemcitabine in the first and second line in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) patients, while a separate Phase III trial assessed pamrevlumab combined with gemcitabine or Folfirinox to treat pancreatic cancer.

The company is implementing an “immediate and significant” cost reduction plan to terminate the pamrevlumab program, halt any obligations to the drug, and reduce its headcount, according to the press release. FibroGen previously cut 104 employees last year after another phase III failure, according to Fierce Biotech.

Pfizer

July 30

Pfizer will lay off 150 employees from its facility in Sanford, NC, and 60 from its site in Rocky Mount, NC, the pharma giant disclosed in a WARN notice last week. While the WARN notice lists the layoffs as closures, the two sites will in fact remain open, a company spokesperson told Fierce Pharma. The Sanford site is involved in gene therapy programs, while the Rocky Mount facility makes sterile injectables, Fierce reports.

After a downturn in sales of its COVID products, Pfizer announced a $3.5 billion cost-cutting initiative last October, and has since implemented several rounds of layoffs. In May of this year, the company disclosed plans to cut a further $1.5 billion in costs over the next several years.

Cue Biopharma

July 29

Boston-based Cue Biopharma announced on Thursday a shift in priorities that will entail laying off a quarter of its staff. The company will focus resources on its autoimmune program while seeking partners to continue development of its oncology candidates, Cue CEO Daniel Passeri said in the announcement. The realignment will extend Cue’s cash runway into mid-2025, the company said.

As of the day before the announcement, Cue had about 50 employees, Passeri told Endpoints News.

Anokion

July 26

Anokion, a Switzerland- and Massachusetts-based company focused on autoimmune disease, will lay off an undisclosed number of staff, a spokesperson told Fierce Biotech. The company plans to focus resources on its lead candidate, a drug for celiac disease that is currently in Phase II.

GlycoMimetics

July 26

Following a meeting with the FDA and the determination that its candidate for relapsed and refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) will require an additional clinical trial, GlycoMimetics will lay off approximately 80% of its staff. The company will also undergo a strategic review on how best to move forward, it said in a Thursday announcement. The Rockville, MD–based company was notified by the Nasdaq in June that its stock price has dropped below the $1/share needed to qualify for listing on the stock market, it revealed in an SEC filing on Friday. As of the end of 2023, GlycoMimetics had 35 full-time employees.

Relay Therapeutics

July 26

Cambridge, Mass.–based Relay Therapeutics has laid off less than 5% of its 300-person workforce, a spokesperson told Fierce Biotech. The company, which focuses on precision oncology and genetic disease, saw the termination earlier this month of an agreement with Genentech around development and commercialization of a small molecule cancer drug. But the spokesperson told Fierce the layoff was unrelated to the dissolution of that deal.

Merck

July 24

Merck let go some 75 to 80 people this week, STAT reported Wednesday. The layoffs, which came across multiple groups, affected the company’s early research division, according to the publication.

Rapt Therapeutics

July 22

Rapt Therapeutics will “reduce its workforce by 47 people, or approximately 40% of the Company’s existing headcount” in order to conserve cash resources, the company revealed in an SEC filing dated July 19. The South San Francisco–based biotech suffered a setback in February when the FDA placed a hold on two Phase II trials of its candidate zelnecirnon after a case of liver failure. In addition to zelnecirnon, which is being developed for asthma and atopic dermatitis, Rapt has a second clinical-stage candidate, tivumecirnon, in trials for cancer.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals

July 18

Aslan Pharmaceuticals is liquidating its assets and has terminated all of its employees, the Singapore-based biopharma announced Wednesday. Its directors had determined “that ASLAN SG cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business,” according to the announcement. The company also said it had received a delisting determination from the Nasdaq on July 15 “due to its failure to meet continued listing requirements,” and that it elected not to request a hearing about the determination.

According to an SEC filing, as of the end of 2023 Aslan had 20 employees in Singapore, 14 in the U.S. and one in the U.K.

Caribou Biosciences

July 16

Caribou Biosciences has parted with 21 people—12% of its workforce—as it discontinues preclinical development of allogeneic CAR-NK therapies, the company reported to the SEC on Tuesday. The filing added that the layoffs will be completed by the end of the third quarter and that its cash runway will be extended into the second half of 2026 as it focuses resources on its allogeneic (or off-the-shelf) CAR T cell therapy platform.

Spark Therapeutics

July 12

Roche’s Spark Therapeutics is laying off staffers and halting some of its early-stage programs, Endpoints News reported Thursday. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia-based gene therapy biotech told the publication that the company is pivoting its strategy to “accelerate its pipeline and help bring more therapies to patients sooner, but this move will include ‘organizational changes.’” Notifications about employment were sent out this week, although no indication was given of how many people would be let go.

Spark has two late-stage trials in hemophilia A and hemophilia B in its pipeline and an early-stage asset for treating Pompe disease. The biotech has around 800 employees and was purchased by the Swiss pharma in 2019 for approximately $4.8 billion.

Novartis

July 11

Swiss pharma Novartis has let go of 29 employees in San Diego and will eliminate approximately 100 more jobs as it winds down its development site there, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday. A company spokesperson told the outlet in an email that “a set of changes to build future capabilities and access global talent pools will be implemented over the next 2 to 3 years, with parallel build-up and reduction of roles in certain locations.”

In April, Reuters reported that Novartis was planning to cut hundreds of development jobs worldwide, including 240 in the U.S.

Correction (July his entry has been updated to state that the site affected is a development site, not a research site. BioSpace regrets the error.

Indivior

July 11

Virginia-based Indivior will cease sales and marketing of its schizophrenia drug Perseris and lay off approximately 130 sales staff, the company announced Tuesday. The company, which focuses on treatments for mental illness and substance use disorder, ascribed its decision to “the highly competitive market and impending changes that are expected to intensify payor management in the treatment category in which PERSERIS participates.”

Apollomics

July 3

Oncology biopharma Apollomics is letting go of two members of its leadership team as well as an unspecified number of staff, the company announced Tuesday. “As a result of the updated strategic focus, and aligned with the Company’s resource needs going forward, Sanjeev Redkar, Ph.D., Company co-founder and President, and Peony Yu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, are expected to transition to consulting roles in August,” the announcement stated, also noting the departure of “other employees.” The reductions are linked to the company’s narrowing of the target patient population for its candidate vebreltinib, currently in a Phase II clinical trial for certain tumors.

CureVac

July 3

CureVac will reduce its workforce by 30% as it restructures its mRNA collaboration with GSK, the German company announced Tuesday. The two companies began collaborating on mRNA vaccines in 2020 and have candidates for seasonal influenza, COVID-19 and avian influenza in the pipeline. Under the new agreement, GSK “will assume full control of developing and manufacturing these candidate vaccines,” according to the announcement.

Meanwhile, CureVac said its reduction in force will “create a leaner, more agile organization re-focused on technology innovation, research and development” and extend its cash runway into 2028. The company employed 1,172 worldwide as of the end of 2023, according to an SEC filing, and had already shed about 150 employees through a “voluntary leaver” program in April.

Takeda

July 2

Takeda will lay off a further 220 employees in Massachusetts, the company disclosed in a June 27 WARN notice. Of those, 189 people will be let go from a location in Cambridge, and 31 are being laid off in Lexington. In total, Takeda has now laid off or announced plans to lay off more than 1,300 employees so far in 2024, on top of staffing cuts it made in 2023.

A Takeda spokesperson told Endpoints in an emailed statement the company is prioritizing “increasing organizational agility, improving procurement savings, and strengthening how we leverage data, digital and technology across Takeda. . . . As we continue to work to bring these initiatives to fruition, difficult choices will also be required, and some employees will be impacted as a result.”

Aerovate Therapeutics

July 1

Waltham, Massachusetts–based Aerovate Therapeutics will lay off “nearly all of its workforce” in the coming months following the Phase IIb failure of its candidate for pulmonary arterial hypertension, the company disclosed to the SEC on June 25. Aerovate added that it has already notified 39 people—78% of its workforce—of their terminations.

GeNeuro

July 1

Swiss biotech GeNeuro is laying off all but two of its staff members in the wake of the Phase II failure of its candidate for long COVID, the company announced Friday. GeNeuro “has made redundant 7 of its 9 employment agreements, including all of the Executive Management,” the announcement said. “All employees and managers will work through their notice periods, of up to 6 months, to execute the strategy that will be defined by the Board over the coming days.”

June Layoffs: EuroAPI, eFFECTOR, Xellia and More

EuroAPI

June 27

EuroAPI, a spinoff of Sanofi, will lay off approximately 550 people by 2027, the company announced Wednesday. The cuts are part of a multi-year restructuring plan that EuroAPI first made public when it unveiled its 2023 results, though few details were given at the time. According to the Wednesday announcement, the manufacturer will sell plants in Haverhill, UK, and Brindisi, Italy, leaving it with four remaining production sites. EuroAPI will also discontinue manufacturing 13 pharmaceutical ingredients.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics

June 25

California-based eFFECTOR Therapeutics has parted ways with its staff and will wind down operations and ask to be delisted from the NASDAQ, the company announced Monday. eFFECTOR, which was founded in 2012, reported disappointing results in April from a Phase IIb trial of its candidate for non-small cell lung cancer. But in its Q1 update, the company stated it was continuing to make progress with another anticancer candidate, zotatifin, and that its cash runway extended into the first quarter of 2025.

According to an SEC filing, eFFECTOR had 14 employees as of February 29 of this year.

Xellia Pharmaceuticals

June 25

Xellia Pharmaceuticals will lay off 247 employees in the U.S., most of them in Bedford, Ohio, according to a June 17 WARN notice reported by Fierce Pharma. The move by Copenhagen-based Xellia comes after the company announced the sale of its Bedford plant to generic drugmaker Hikma, Fierce notes.

G1 Therapeutics

June 24

G1 Therapeutics announced on Monday that it intends to make a “targeted headcount reduction” to streamline the company, but did not provide specific numbers. The layoff was disclosed as part of an announcement of results regarding G1’s drug Cosela (trilaciclib), which failed to show a statistically significant treatment effect in a Phase III trial in triple-negative breast cancer patients; the company said it will “wind down” the trial. G1 also stated that it expects its streamlining efforts to provide the company with enough of a cash runway to achieve profitability in the second half of 2025.

Ginkgo Bioworks

June 21

Ginkgo Bioworks, which announced last month that it will cut labor costs by up to 25%, has now notified the state that it plans 158 layoffs, the Boston Globe reported. A Ginkgo spokesperson told the outlet that the Boston-based company will disclose more layoffs next week, but would not say how many.

Cara Therapeutics

June 20

Cara Therapeutics will lay off 70% of its staff by the end of this month, the company disclosed in an SEC filing dated June 14. Just two days earlier, the biopharma firm made public the discontinuation of its candidate treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus in notalgia paresthetica after a failed Phase 2/3 trial. The latest layoffs follow Cara’s January announcement of a workforce reduction of up to 50%. According to its LinkedIn profile, the Stamford, CT–based company has between 51–200 employees.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics

June 13

In what it is calling a “pipeline prioritization,” Barinthus Biotherapeutics will cut approximately 25% of its workforce, the Oxford, U.K.–based company said in a Wednesday press release. Barinthus is throwing its resources behind programs in chronic hepatitis B and celiac disease, deprioritizing a prostate cancer candidate. The company recently presented positive interim data from two ongoing Phase II trials of its hepatitis B candidate, VTP-300, at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress.

Barinthus, which is developing novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates, has between 51 and 200 employees, according to LinkedIn.

Agilent Technologies

June 12

Agilent Technologies, Inc. will lay off nearly 200 California employees effective August 9, according to a WARN notice. The cuts include 156 employees at the CDMO’s Santa Clara headquarters, seven in Santa Barbara County, 17 in San Diego County and four in Folsom. Company spokesperson Sarah Litton told SFGATE that the cuts are part of a 3% layoff “across operations and regions” and that with them, Agilent is aiming to “adjust to the pace of recovery in the market.”

Agilent reported a 5.6% decline in revenue for Q1 of this year compared to the same period last year. Prior to that, it had reported 36 California layoffs in late 2023 that became effective in January 2024.

BMS

June 6

Bristol Myers Squibb will lay off 863 employees in Lawrenceville, New Jersey over the remaining months of 2024, according to a WARN notice reported by Fierce Pharma. The pharma giant announced in April that it would implement a sweeping “strategic productivity initiative” in a bid to generate approximately $1.5 billion in cost savings through 2025, including eliminating around 2,200 jobs by the end of this year. The new disclosure of New Jersey layoffs follows a March WARN notice of 75 jobs cut in Lawrenceville.

May Layoffs: Takeda, Evotec, Lyra and More

Takeda

May 28

Takeda will undergo more layoffs, with 641 workers in Massachusetts set to get the ax, according to Endpoints News. A company spokesperson told Endpoints that the bulk of the layoffs will be in Cambridge, with 495, while 146 positions will also be eliminated in Lexington. Layoffs will begin in July and continue until March 2025. Takeda announced that it is undertaking a restructuring of over $900 million and has already committed to closing an R&D facility in San Diego, which employs more than 300 people. The Japanese pharma currently employs 36,893 people, according to LinkedIn, of which more than 18,000 are in the U.S.

Evotec

May 22

Germany-based Evotec is closing a gene therapy–focused site in Austria, affecting 40 staff members, the company announced Wednesday. The move marks Evotec’s exit from the gene therapy space, which it had entered in April 2020, Endpoints News noted.

Lyra Therapeutics

May 22

Lyra Therapeutics is laying off 87 employees—75% of its workforce—following disappointing Phase III results for its implant to treat chronic rhinosinusitis, the company said Tuesday. Its announcement added that Lyra “has stopped manufacturing and commercialization efforts and seeks to sublease its facilities to significantly reduce the Company’s operating costs.” The Massachusetts-based biotech said that the cuts extend its cash runway into 2026.

Takeda

May 22

Takeda is shuttering an R&D hub in San Diego that employs 324 people, according to a May 9 WARN notice. The layoffs, part of a broader restructuring by the global company, will take effect in July. The San Diego Union-Tribune noted that some of the affected employees will be offered jobs at Takeda’s offices in Massachusetts. It added that the San Diego facility concentrated on gastroenterology, inflammation and neuroscience.

Exscientia

May 21

Citing “efficiency gains,” Exscientia is laying off 20–25% of its workforce, the company announced Tuesday. Based in the U.K., Exscientia was founded in 2012 on the promise of using AI to automate drug discovery and design. According to its most recent annual report, it had an “average headcount” of 501 employees in 2023. Tuesday’s announcement said the reduction in force will extend Exscientia’s cash runway into 2027.

Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)

May 20

Industry lobbying group Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) has kicked off a restructuring initiative that will see the termination of 30 employees, according to exclusive reporting by STAT News.

Citing four sources, STAT noted that the layoffs will affect senior leaders at BIO including CSO Cartier Esham, Chief Policy Officer John Murphy and Chief Public Affairs and Marketing Officer Rich Masters, who confirmed to the publication that he would be leaving the group.

Erasca

May 17

San Diego–based Erasca will reduce its headcount by about 18% as it drops several pipeline programs, the oncology company announced Friday. Concurrently, it is licensing two candidates from Chinese companies for development in the U.S. and other markets.

As of the end of February, Erasca had 126 full-time employees.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

May 14

BioMarin Pharmaceutical is laying off approximately 170 employees globally, the company said in an SEC filing. According to the filing, most affected employees were informed on May 14, and the layoffs will be completed by the end of July. Endpoints News notes that the move comes on the heels of BioMarin’s announcement last month that it will cut several of its pipeline programs.

Bolt Biotherapeutics

May 14

Redwood City, California–based Bolt Biotherapeutics is discontinuing development of its lead oncology asset and laying off approximately 50% of its workforce, the company announced Tuesday. Bolt had 100 full-time employees as of the end of 2023. Among those to find new positions is Bolt CEO Randall Schatzman, who will now assume an advisory role and be replaced by former Chief Financial Officer Willie Quinn.

According to the company, the cuts will extend Bolt’s cash runway into the second half of 2026 as it prioritizes development of candidates that include an antibody targeting tumor-associated macrophages that is currently in Phase I trials.

Tenaya Therapeutics

May 14

Tenaya Therapeutics will lay off approximately 22% of its staff, the South San Francisco–based biotech announced Tuesday as it released its first-quarter financial results. The company said it has enough funds to last into the second half of 2025 as it continues development of therapies for several heart conditions. As of the end of 2023, the company had 140 employees.

WuXi AppTec

May 14

WuXi AppTec will reduce its headcount at a site in Saint Paul, Minnesota, a company spokesperson told Endpoints News in an email. The number of workers affected was not specified, but the spokesperson described it as a “small percentage,” attributing the cuts to “a shift in market conditions over the past 18 months.”

China-based WuXi is named in the BIOSECURE Act, which would force U.S. biopharma companies to cut ties with Chinese biotechs by 2023. The bill will be the subject of a vote Wednesday by a committee of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Bayer

May 14

Bayer announced on Tuesday that it has reduced its headcount by approximately 1,500 jobs, mostly management positions in its pharmaceuticals, crop science and consumer health divisions. The announcement came as part of the company’s first-quarter earnings report, in which it cited a 4.3% dip in sales compared with the same period last year.

“Approximately two-thirds of these were management jobs,” CEO Bill Anderson said of the workforce reductions in a media call.

“Our senior leadership circle is already considerably smaller than it was a year ago,” Anderson noted, adding that the layoffs will help the company hit its target of “€500 million ($540 million) of sustainable cost savings in 2024 and €2 billion ($2.16 billion) in 2026.”

Ginkgo Bioworks

May 9

Ginkgo Bioworks will cut spending following disappointing first-quarter financial results, including reducing labor expenses by at least 25%, the company announced Thursday. Ginkgo, a Boston-based company that focuses on cell engineering and biosecurity, saw its total revenue fall from $81 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $38 million in the most recent quarter. Its stock price fell 17% on the news, Endpoints News reported.

On a Thursday investor call, Ginkgo CEO Jason Kelly said the company had not yet determined the exact number of layoffs, Endpoints reported. According to an SEC filing, Ginkgo had 1,218 employees as of the end of 2023.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

May 8

Radnor, Penn.–based Marinus Pharmaceuticals will part ways with approximately 20% of its staff and implement other cost-saving measures in order to extend its cash runway late into the first quarter of 2025, the company announced in a Q1 financial report.

The cuts come after disappointing results from the Phase III RAISE trial, which evaluated ganaxolone in refractory status epilepticus, according to the Silicon Valley Journals. The trial did not meet the pre-defined stopping criteria at the interim analysis.

Kenvue

May 7

Kenvue, which spun off from Johnson & Johnson last year and manufactures consumer products such as Tylenol and Band-Aids, will reduce its global workforce by about 4%, the company announced Tuesday. Fierce Biopharma reports that the company had about 23,000 employees at the end of 2023.

The reduction announcement, made as part of Kenvue’s Q1 financial results, comes as its transition service agreement with Johnson & Johnson winds down. The company said it expects to save about $350 million annually as a result of the cuts.

Emergent BioSolutions

May 1

Emergent BioSolutions announced it would cut its current workforce by 300 and eliminate 85 vacant positions as it seeks to reduce annual expenses by $80 million. The Narcan maker said it will close manufacturing sites in Baltimore and Rockville, Md., as it “actively explores strategic alternatives” for other facilities.

April Layoffs: BMS, CureVac, Tessera and More

BMS

April 26

As part of Bristol Myers Squibb’s plan to trim 2,200 jobs this year under a $1.5 billion cost-savings initiative, the company is shuttering its Cancer Immunology & Cell Therapy Thematic Research Center in Redwood City, Calif., the San Francisco Business Times reported. The publication did not indicate how many people are being let go from that location, but said that those who survive the layoffs will be shifted to a BMS facility in Brisbane, Calif.

BMS

April 25

Bristol Myers Squibb will eliminate 2,200 jobs by the end of 2024 as part of a sweeping, company-wide effort to reduce costs by $1.5 billion, BMS announced in its first-quarter 2024 earnings report. The company is looking to optimize its operations by reducing management layers, among other cost-cutting measures, according to its investor presentation. The firm will also prioritize the development of its key growth brands and minimize third-party expenditures.

CureVac

April 24

CureVac will eliminate as many as 150 jobs this year as part of a “voluntary leaver” program, the company said in announcing its 2023 financial results. The German-American mRNA-focused biopharma firm said it is reprioritizing its pipeline while leaning into innovation and R&D.

Tessera Therapeutics

April 23

Tessera Therapeutics is trimming 13%–14% of its current staff, amounting to “less than 50” current employees, according to Endpoints News. The cuts come as the startup reportedly tries to advance several of its genomically engineered candidates to clinical stage. Tessera will present preclinical data on several of its assets at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy meeting next month.

BenevolentAI

April 23

BenevolentAI is closing its U.S. office and cutting approximately 30% of its current workforce as its seeks to slow its cash burn. The British company expects to have about 180 employees by the end of 2024 as its refocuses on artificial intelligence–driven drug discovery in collaboration with larger partners including Merck KGaA. BenevolentAI also made deep staff cuts a year ago.

BMS

April 22

Bristol Myers Squibb has initiated the first round of a series of job cuts in Lawrenceville, N.J., BioSpace reported. A WARN notice filed in March in New Jersey indicated that 75 people would lose their jobs in at various intervals between now and early December.

Pfizer

April 22

Pfizer will close down a research facility in Colorado by the end of Q2, costing an undisclosed number of jobs, Endpoints News reported. The site, which mostly investigates small molecules for oncology, has been a Pfizer property since the company acquired Array BioPharma in 2019. The Big Pharma firm has made a strategic decision to shift investment from small molecules to biologics in response to the so-called “pill penalty” in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Correction (May 31): This entry originally stated that the closed facility was in Colorado Springs, but it was in fact in Boulder. BioSpace regrets the error.

Sanofi

April 19

Sanofi has extended its layoffs to its Belgian operations by cutting 99 jobs at two sites, Fierce Biotech reported, citing Belgian Newspaper De Tijd. The French firm has already cut loose 67 people at the former Ablynx site in Ghent and plans to eliminate another 32 more at its head Belgium office in Diegem. Most of the Ghent cuts are early-stage research jobs, including in oncology.

Sanofi

April 18

Sanofi will cut an undisclosed number of jobs as part of a restructuring of its U.S. vaccines division. This round of layoffs follows last week’s news that the company would divest Amunix Pharmaceuticals, resulting in the elimination of 100 jobs from a San Francisco site on June 3.

Vedanta Biosciences

April 16

Vedanta Biosciences CEO Bernat Olle posted on LinkedIn that the company will eliminate 12 positions from its chemistry, manufacturing and controls team. According to Olle, “We are coming off a peak of manufacturing campaigns that supplied several mid and late-stage clinical studies in our pipeline.”

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

April 16

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies may eliminate as many as 240 jobs at sites in Texas, North Carolina, Massachusetts and in the U.K. as part of a restructuring of its Small Scale Business Unit. The company said that the business unit has been “directly impacted by the short-term challenge of reduced venture capital investment in early-stage research projects,” notably in cell and gene therapies.

Genentech

April 11

Genentech will reduce its workforce by about 3% across multiple departments, a company representative confirmed in an email to BioSpace. According to Genentech’s website, the firm has about 13,500 employees, suggesting that there will be about 405 cuts. The spokesperson said that there will be no net workforce reductions at parent company Roche.

Sanofi

April 10

Sanofi will eliminate 100 jobs on June 3 from a San Francisco site as part of a planned divestiture of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, an immuno-oncology company it bought for $1 billion in 2021, according to a WARN notice first reported by Endpoints News.

The cuts follow news from April 4 that Sanofi will cut an unspecified number of jobs as part of a “full pipeline reprioritization” effort, R&D chief Houman Ashrafian told staff in an email obtained by Fierce Biotech. The French pharma giant is shifting its R&D toward immunology, as evidenced by its pending $2.2 billion acquisition of Inhibrx.

Novartis

April 9

Novartis is continuing its deep workforce cuts by announcing plans to eliminate about 680 jobs in product development over the next two to three years, with about 440 of those currently based in Switzerland and the other 240 in the U.S., according to Reuters. Many of those jobs will be shifted to other “established hubs” over the next two years, a Novartis spokesperson told BioSpace, resulting in a net reduction of 1% to 2% in the company’s global development workforce, which now stands at about 12,500. Reuters reported that the new downsizing is separate from a two-year-old restructuring program that could ultimately cost as many as 8,000 people their jobs.

Correction (April 10): This story has been updated from its original version to reflect the proper percentage of jobs that are being cut, BioSpace regrets the error.

Boehringer Ingelheim

April 4

Citing slow uptake of its Humira biosimilar Cyltezo (adalimumab-adbm), Boehringer Ingelheim is cutting its customer-facing salesforce. While the company did not disclose the number of layoffs, Stat News reported that about 70 employees are losing their jobs, citing an anonymous source.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

April 4

As a result of its decision to pull ALS drug Relyvrio from the U.S. and Canadian markets following a Phase III trial failure, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will downsize its workforce by about 70%. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it had 384 employees at the end of 2023.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

April 3

Thermo Fisher Scientific will eliminate 74 jobs at its plasmid DNA manufacturing site in Carlsbad, Calif., starting May 31, Fierce Pharma reported. The facility opened less than three years ago.

Carisma Therapeutics

April 1

Carisma Therapeutics disclosed in its Q4 financial release that will cut its workforce by 37% in Q2 as part of a restructuring that will shut down development of its former lead candidate, CT-0508, a targeted CAR-M for treatment of advanced and metastatic cancers with overexpressed HER2. Though a Phase I trial of CT-0508 met its primary endpoints, Carisma will prioritize CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte, for development of an anti-HER2 therapy.

March Layoffs: Omega, Xilio, Bayer and More

Omega Therapeutics

March 28

Omega Therapeutics said in its Q4 financial release that it has cut approximately 35% of its workforce following a strategic review of its business. The company will prioritize its preclinical programs, including OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer, an HNF4A agent for fibrotic liver disease and a partnership with Novo Nordisk to develop an epigenomic controller to target obesity. Omega disclosed in a regulatory filing that it had 93 full-time employees at the end of 2023.

Xilio Therapeutics

March 28

Xilio Therapeutics announced it is cutting 15 jobs, or about 21% of its current workforce as part of a “strategic portfolio reprioritization.” The layoffs coincide with a $113 million private placement as well as a deal for Gilead Sciences to license Xilio’s XTX301, a tumor-activated IL-12 and XTX101, a tumor-activated, Fc-enhanced CTLA-4 inhibitor, for $43.5 million upfront and future contingent payments of as much as $604 million.

Bayer

March 27

Bayer revealed in a WARN notice that it will lay off 90 workers at its U.S. headquarters in Whippany, N.J., effective June 19, Fierce Pharma reported. The move comes just a week after Bayer cut several top executives their jobs as part of a reorganization announced in January.

BMS

March 26

Bristol Myers Squibb disclosed in a WARN notice in California that it is letting go 252 workers at the former Mirati Therapeutics headquarters in San Diego, effective April 22. Fierce Pharma first reported the notice. BMS completed its $4.8 billion acquisition of Mirati Jan. 23.

Theratechnologies

March 22

Theratechnologies is eliminating an unspecified number of jobs as it phases out preclinical oncology research activities in favor of an in-progress Phase I trial of its peptide-drug conjugate sudocetaxel zendusortide (TH1902) for advanced ovarian cancer. The company said that it will absorb $625,000 in cash charges to cover severance and related expenses, as well as $770,000 in non-cash charges as part of the restructuring. Last month, the FDA refused to review Theratechnologies’ supplemental Biologics License Application for a new formulation of the HIV therapy Trogarzo.

GSK

March 21

GSK will be cutting loose the majority of its former Bellus Health employees on March 31, according to a LinkedIn post from ex-Bellus CEO Roberto Bellini. GSK bought Bellus a year ago for $2 billion, largely to acquire the latter’s Phase III candidate camlipixant, a P2X3 receptor antagonist proposed to treat chronic cough. In December, competitor Merck for the second time failed to gain FDA approval for its own P2X3 candidate, gefapixant.

NextCure

March 21

NextCure disclosed in a regulatory filing that it is cutting its workforce to 51 full-time employees from the current 81, a reduction of 37%. To save cash, the company will focus on its NC410 candidate combination therapy for ovarian and colorectal cancers and LNCB74, an ADC that targets B7-H4 and is being developed in collaboration with LegoChem Biosciences. NextCure will pause development of its other assets as the company seeks partners or buyers to advance them.

Catalent

March 21

Catalent will lay off 130 workers at one of its manufacturing sites in Bloomington, Ind. According to The Herald-Times, the manufacturer said it will cut jobs to “increase efficiencies” and “lower costs” but provided no details on what positions will be axed or further explanations on the move. This is not the first time Catalent has undertaken layoffs at its Bloomington facility, as the CDMO laid off hundreds of employees in 2022 and 2023. Just last month, Novo Nordisk agreed to acquire Catalent for $16.5 billion, and the Bloomington facility will soon be sold to Novo Nordisk to boost GLP-1 manufacturing capabilities.

Bayer

March 20

Bayer has trimmed its executive team to eight people, down from 14, as part of a major operating overhaul announced in January. Among those out of work are Anne-Grethe Mortensen, head of global marketing; Gerd Krüger, head of radiology; and Heiko Schipper, president of the company’s consumer health division. CMO Michael Devoy will retain his role but will no longer be part of the leadership team.

Spruce Biosciences

March 13

Spruce Biosciences has cut 21% of its workforce as part of a round of cost reductions that includes the shutdown of its CAHmelia-203 clinical trial, the company announced in its 2023 fourth quarter financial report. In a separate press release Thursday, Spruce revealed that the trial of its oral CRF1 antagonist tildacerfont failed in the treatment of adult classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

Coherus BioSciences

March 13

Coherus BioSciences is cutting its workforce by 30% as part of a restructuring that will result in a greater focus on oncology, the biotech announced Thursday in its 2023 fourth quarter financial results and business update. The firm completed the $170 million sale of its ophthalmology business to Sandoz on March 1, though the current round of layoffs did not begin until March 7.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

March 12

Takeda Pharmaceuticals is shutting down R&D and manufacturing operations at a facility in Orth an der Donau, Austria, cutting 190 jobs in the process, Endpoints News reported, citing Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung. About 140 people will remain at the site in quality control as Takeda seeks to sell the property, which it picked up when it acquired Shire in 2019.

Innovent Biologics

March 12

Innovent Biologics eliminated its entire research team at its U.S. headquarters and wet lab in Rockville, Md., near the end of February and will close the facility in the near future, BioSpace first reported. The Suzhou, China–based biotech conducted mostly ADC research at the Washington, D.C.–area lab.

Sanofi

March 11

Sanofi is closing a former Kymab R&D facility in Cambridge, U.K., according to Cambridge publication BusinessWeekly. While the Big Pharma firm said it will try to find homes elsewhere in the company for the 90 affected employees, there could be layoffs. Sanofi acquired Kymab for $1.4 billion in 2021.

Kronos Bio

March 7

Kronos Bio is cutting 21% of its workforce as part of a corporate restructuring that the company said would extend its cash runway into late 2026. Kronos—which currently has about 100 employees, according to Yahoo! Finance—announced in December that a key trial had failed in Phase Ib.

Sumitomo Pharma

March 5

Sumitomo Pharma will lay off approximately 400 staff in order to pare down its North American business operations following disappointing sales of three of its drugs, the company announced Monday. In a subsequent announcement, Sumitomo detailed what it called an organizational alignment, including the dissolution of its CNS sales department and the departures of its managing executive officer and two executive officers. Current Vice President Yutaka Wakemi will assume the post of executive officer on April 1.

The cuts follow an earlier layoff of 62 employees in Sumitomo’s New York offices in July 2023.

Meissa Vaccines

March 5

Meissa Vaccines is halting plans to launch a Phase II/III clinical study of its MV-012-968 intranasal RSV vaccine due to funding shortfalls, causing an unspecified number of layoffs, FierceBiotech reported. CEO Frank Glavin indicated that Meissa would “review its strategic options” in light of this funding issue, putting the future of the company in doubt.

Evonik Industries

March 4

Chemical conglomerate and CDMO Evonik Industries will eliminate as many as 2,000 jobs from its global workforce by 2026, Reuters reported. That represents 32% of the German firm’s current workforce of more than 6,200.

Pfizer

March 1

Pfizer will cut 120 jobs as part of its decision to end construction on a planned $350 million, 270,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Everett, Washington, according to reports from Puget Sound Business Journal and GeekWire. Pfizer, which acquired Seagen for $43 billion last year, will reportedly shift most of the manufacturing planned for the Seattle-area facility to an existing site in Sanford, North Carolina.

Arrakis Therapeutics

March 1

Arrakis Therapeutics is cutting about 20% of its staff, Endpoints News reported. The startup biotech, which is developing targeted RNA degrader therapeutics, had nearly 100 employees as of August 2023.

Moderna

March 1

Moderna has laid off an unspecified number of manufacturing and quality-assurance workers in its Burlington and Norwood, Massachusetts, facilities, Endpoints News reported. The mRNA vaccine maker attributed the cuts to previously announced lower demand for COVID-19 shots, though the firm said just last week that it has completed construction on a new mRNA manufacturing facility in Quebec.

February Layoffs: Kineta, Gritstone, ObsEva and More

Kineta

Feb. 29

Kineta announced a corporate restructuring that has resulted in the elimination of seven jobs, or 64% of its current workforce. Among those losing their jobs is CEO Shawn Iadonato, though he has been retained as a consultant through the end of the year as the firm considers a sale, acquisition, liquidation or other alternative. Kineta has also stopped enrolling patients in its VISTA-101 Phase I/II trial for its KVA12123 compound for advanced solid tumors.

Gritstone Bio

Feb. 29

Gritstone Bio announced it is trimming its workforce by about 40% following the delay of its planned Phase IIb study for a self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, which cost the company funding from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support the research. Gritstone said the study will now launch in the fall of 2024 as opposed to the originally planned Q1 start.

ObsEva

Feb. 28

Swiss biotech ObsEva announced plans to shut down completely and terminate all its employees. The troubled clinical-stage firm focused on women’s health had as few as 15 employees, according to various online trackers.

Perrigo

Feb. 27

Perrigo disclosed in its 2023 fourth-quarter financial report that it was cutting about 6% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan. The company currently employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide, according to its website, meaning that more than 500 workers will lose their jobs.

Denali Therapeutics

Feb. 26

Denali Therapeutics is laying off an unidentified number of employees, according to a Fierce Biotech report on Monday. This comes after a Phase II trial of a Denali and Sanofi-partnered ALS candidate did not reach its primary endpoint in Phase II, which was disclosed in an SEC document earlier in February. According to Fierce, the exact number of workers affected was not disclosed. However, a Denali spokesperson told the outlet that the layoffs constitute “considerably less” than 10% of its workforce.

Galapagos NV

Feb. 22

Galapagos NV announced in its full-year results for 2023 that it has “streamlined” its operations and reduced around 100 positions across the board. The company said in a statement that this staff reduction is to “align with the Galapagos’ renewed focus on innovation.” However, no details were given on where the positions were cut or exactly when they occurred. Galapagos is also halting the development of its CD19 CAR-T candidate in refractory systemic lupus erythematosus “for strategic reasons,” the Belgian biotech said.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Feb. 21

Adaptive Biotechnologies has cut 6.7% of its workforce as part of a “strategic review,” Endpoints News reported. The exact number of lost jobs was not disclosed. The company last downsized its workforce in March 2022.

Ring Therapeutics

Feb. 20

Ring Therapeutics has eliminated 19 jobs, or nearly 20% of its workforce, according to STAT News. The gene therapy startup, founded by Flagship Pioneering, raised an $86.5 million Series C round less than a year ago.

Kenvue

Feb. 16

Kenvue is cutting 51 jobs in New Jersey and 84 in California, according to FiercePharma. The former consumer health division of Johnson & Johnson, Kenvue was spun off from the core pharmaceutical business in mid-2023.

Sonata Therapeutics

Feb. 16

Sonata Therapeutics has eliminated 21 jobs, or one-third of its approximately 63 employees, STAT News reported Friday, citing social media posts and a company spokesperson. The startup, a combination of two Flagship Pioneering companies, focuses on the role of cellular microenvironments in causing disease.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Feb. 15

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announced plans to cut at least 25% of its workforce this quarter after the company failed to find a buyer, Fierce Biotech reported. The Canadian biotech firm is trimming its drug pipeline, eliminating work on its AUR200 compound for B-cell mediated autoimmune conditions and its AUR300 M2 macrophage regulator.

Catalent

Feb. 14

Catalent has reduced its headcount by an additional 300 in the 2023 fourth quarter as part of an ongoing restructuring effort, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing. This followed a Dec. 8 announcement that Catalent had reduced its workforce by 1,100 to that date. Catalent is in the process of being acquired by Novo Nordisk for $16.5 billion.

LianBio

Feb. 13

LianBio is laying off more than 50 full-time employees, or half of its current workforce, as the company begins to wind down its operations, according to a Feb. 13 LianBio press release. The Chinese biotech will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq around March 18 and expects to dissolve by 2027, the company said.

Roche

Feb. 9

Roche will be cutting 345 jobs, according to the Swiss business news site Muula. According to the Muula report, the layoffs affect the Basel-based pharma’s product development division and account for 6% of the workforce in this division. A Roche spokesperson told Reuters that the job cuts would actually be fewer than 345 but did not give an exact figure.

Sandoz

Feb. 9

Sandoz will be shutting down one of its sites in North Carolina and axing 213 positions along with it, according to the WARN summary issued by the state. The site in question is Eon Labs, a generic manufacturer based in Wilson. A Sandoz spokesperson told Fierce Pharma that the site is closed due to “price erosion” in the generics sector. Sandoz acquired Eon Labs in 2005 and subsequently folded it into its generics division.

Synlogic

Feb. 9

Synlogic will be cutting 90% of its staff, including CEO Aoife Brennan. The layoffs come as the company decides to halt any future work in its Synpheny-3 study on its treatment candidate SYNB1934 (labafenogene marselecobac) for phenylketonuria.

According to a company release, Synlogic is halting the trial due to the findings of an independent data monitoring committee that the trial would not meet its primary endpoint. The biotech is now working with clinical trial sites to execute the discontinuation while the board will “evaluate strategic options” for the company, the release stated. These options may include an acquisition, merger, sale of its assets, dissolution or reverse merger, among other possibilities.

Rallybio Corporation

Feb. 6

Rallybio Corporation is laying off nearly half of its workforce—19 people—in a bid to extend its cash runway into 2026, the New Haven–based biopharma announced Tuesday. According to the announcement, Rallybio will now prioritize development of two Phase II candidates, a monoclonal antibody to prevent fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia, and an injected inhibitor designed to treat patients with complement-mediated diseases.

January Layoffs: Novavax, 2seventy, Catamaran and More

Novavax

Jan. 31

After struggling as a pandemic player, Novavax last year embarked on a company transformation. Part of that overhaul will involve a global workforce reduction of approximately 12%, the company announced on Wednesday. The move follows Novavax’s May 2023 decision to cut 25% of its workforce. Once the layoffs are complete, the company expects to have 30% fewer employees than it did at the end of the first quarter in 2023, according to the press release.

According to Novavax, the transition will allow the company to bring its COVID-19-influenza combination vaccine into Phase III. President and CEO John C. Jacobs said Novavax is “purposefully focusing only on the critical activities needed to achieve our objectives and strengthen the financial performance of the Company.”

2seventy Bio

Jan. 30

2seventy Bio is making some significant changes. The company will sell its research and development pipeline to Regeneron and cut 55 staff members, around 45% of its remaining personnel, Endpoints News reported Tuesday. Regeneron will acquire all of 2seventy Bio’s R&D infrastructure and employees, including 160 people, as well as CSO Philip Gregory, who will be the head of Regeneron’s new cell medicines unit, according to Endpoints. The deal will see Regeneron pay $5 million upfront to 2seventy Bio, along with a single milestone payment and eventual royalty payments. According to Endpoints, the biotech will now focus on commercializing a CAR-T cell, Abecma, developed with BMS. Meanwhile, 2seventybio CEO Nick Leschly will become board chairman, while COO Chip Baird will assume the CEO post.

Catamaran Bio

Jan. 29

Cell therapy biotech Catamaran Bio is ceasing operations, according to a post by CEO Alvin Shih on LinkedIn. Shih said the “difficult decision” has been made to suspend day-to-day operations while the company looks to “pursue strategic options.” He said the company still believes in its allogenic therapeutics but noted the challenging state of the financing environment for early-stage companies in the cell therapy arena. Catamaran will seek strategic partners for its CAR NK cell therapy candidates, Endpoints News reported. The company had 19 employees as of Monday, Shih told Endpoints, adding that a “handful” will stay on for a transition period.

Hookipa Pharma

Jan. 29

Big pharma giveth and big pharma taketh away. Fifteen months after inking a lucrative licensing and R&D collaboration with Roche focused on its HB-700 KRAS program, Hookipa Pharma revealed Monday that the Swiss pharma had terminated the agreement. In the same business update, Hookipa announced it will cut approximately 30% of its workforce in a cost-saving initiative. The New York and Vienna–based company said it plans to submit an Investigational New Drug application for HB-700 in the first quarter of this year and will begin the search for a new collaboration partner. Separately, Hookipa will pause development on prostate cancer asset HB-300 and most preclinical research activities, according to the business update.

Pfizer

Jan. 29

Pfizer’s cost-cutting campaign continues as the company plans to lay off 52 employees at a facility in South San Francisco, Fierce Pharma reported Monday, citing a recent WARN alert. The layoffs are to take effect in mid-February. According to Fierce, the address listed on the WARN report matches the former headquarters of Global Blood Therapeutics, which Pfizer acquired in 2022 for $5.4 billion. Pfizer launched a sweeping cost-cutting initiative in October 2023, aiming to generate $3.5 billion in savings through 2024 as it weathers a steep decline in sales of its COVID-19 products. Since then, the move has affected employees in Groton, Connecticut; Kalamazoo, Michigan; and Kent, U.K.

Strand Therapeutics

Jan. 26

Boston–based programmable RNA startup Strand Therapeutics has laid off around 18% of its staff, Endpoints News reported Friday. The layoffs affect 19 of Strand’s 108 employees who worked on its earliest stage programs, the company told Endpoints.

“We’re moving from platform to pipeline,” Strand CEO Jake Becraft told the publication. “Some of the tools we had been building over the last year or two, even though successful in the research, are not going to be needed in those drug products.”

This news follows Strand’s announcement on Monday that the FDA has cleared a Phase I trial for STX-001, an mRNA-based cancer therapy that triggers production of the inflammatory protein IL-12 for an extended period of time directly into the tumor microenvironment.

Cara Therapeutics

Jan. 22

Stamford, CT-based Cara Therapeutics will lay off about half of its employees, the company announced on Monday, including CSO Frédérique Menzaghi. The move comes hand in hand with the shuttering of its Phase III chronic kidney disease program and is expected to extend Cara’s cash runway into 2026. The biotech—which had 106 employees as of March 2023, Endpoints News reported—will now shift its focus to investigating difelikefalin in patients with the neuropathic disorder notalgia paresthetica (NP) after oral difelikefalin failed to show meaningful clinical benefit in patients with atopic dermatitis.

Ikena Oncology

Jan. 18

Ikena Oncology is laying off approximately 35% of its workforce as part of “an organizational streamlining that allows for the reallocation of resources from exploratory research and discovery towards the ongoing targeted oncology clinical programs,” the company announced Thursday. According to an SEC filing, about 20 employees will be let go from the Boston–based company, with 37 remaining. The filing also notes that on January 17, Bristol Myers Squibb notified Ikena that it would not continue a collaboration the two companies had around two drug candidates. In its announcement, Ikena said it will now focus exclusively on its two lead, clinical-stage oncology candidates, and that its cash runway extends into the second half of 2026.

PMV Pharmaceuticals

Jan. 18

PMV Pharmaceuticals is laying off approximately 30% of its staff in order to extend its cash runway to the end of 2026, the company announced Thursday. According to its LinkedIn page, the New Jersey–based company has between 51-200 employees. PMV said its priority is development of its candidate PC14586, a small molecule p53 reactivator now in clinical trials to treat solid tumors with a specific mutation.

Bayer

Jan. 17

Bayer unveiled a new operating model on Wednesday that will involve an unspecified number of layoffs. Barbara Gansewendt, chairwoman of the company’s Group Executives’ Committee, said in a statement that the move “will come at the expense of many managerial employees.” As of the end of last year, Bayer had 101,000 employees worldwide.

Lonza

Jan. 17

Lonza will cut 218 jobs at its Hayward, California site, according to a WARN report. The company reported that it is closing its manufacturing facility there. The layoffs will take effect Feb. 2, with the plant closing in the first quarter of 2025, a company spokesperson told Fierce Pharma.

Dewpoint Therapeutics

Jan. 16

Dewpoint Therapeutics is cutting approximately 20 positions, or 15% of its staff, as a couple of pharma collaborations fell through, CEO Ameet Nathwani told STAT News. The move is intended to free up cash to onboard new hires who will focus on growing the company’s AI platforms and bringing its first drugs into clinical trials, according to STAT.

Allakos, Inc.

Jan. 16

Allakos, Inc. is ending work on its candidate lirentelimab after disappointing Phase II results in atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria and laying off about 50% of its workforce, the company announced Tuesday. The San Carlos, California–based company has 123 employees, according to GlobalData. Allakos said the restructuring will extend its cash runway into 2026 and that it will now focus on its monoclonal antibody AK006, which was engineered to inhibit mast cells and is now in Phase I testing in healthy volunteers.

C4 Therapeutics

Jan. 9

C4 Therapeutics will lay off about 30% of its staff, or 45 people, in a bid to extend its cash runway into 2027, the company announced Tuesday. The company said it will prioritize development of its clinical-stage candidates CFT7455, CFT1946 and CFT8919, all of which are aimed at treating cancers. “Our strengthened balance sheet, coupled with cost savings from our restructuring, provide sufficient runway to execute through and beyond critical milestones across the portfolio,” said Andrew Hirsch, C4 president and CEO, in the company’s announcement.

Affimed

Jan. 8

German immuno-oncology company Affimed is cutting its headcount by up to half, it announced Monday. The company said the restructuring will direct all of its resources into its clinical-stage programs and extend its cash runway into 2025. Affimed announced last week that it is selling its subsidiary AbCheck. As of the end of March 2023, Affimed had 219 full-time employees, the company stated in an annual report.

Affimed CEO Adi Hoess, who has held the position for 13 years, will step down effective Jan. 15, according to the announcement, and Chief Medical Officer Andreas Harstrick will serve as interim CEO.

Senti Biosciences

Jan. 5

Senti Biosciences will lay off about 37% of its workforce, the South San Francisco–based company announced on Friday. Senti, which recently received Investigational New Drug approval from the FDA for its cell-based treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, said in the announcement that it will focus its resources on that candidate and on developing a treatment for a form of hepatocellular carcinoma. It expects that its cash runway will now be extended into the first quarter of next year.

According to its LinkedIn page, Senti has between 51–200 employees.

Allogene Therapeutics

Jan. 5

Allogene Therapeutics will cut nearly a quarter of its workforce as it shifts focus to developing its blood cancer therapy, Reuters reported Friday. The South San Francisco–based company recently announced it no longer focus on two studies testing another blood cancer therapy Cema-Cel, according to Reuters. Allogene had 361 employees as of February 2023.

Intellia Therapeutics

Jan. 4

Intellia Therapeutics is laying off approximately 15% of its workforce and pausing select exploratory research-stage programs, the gene editing company announced Thursday. The cuts will take place across all departments, a company representative told Endpoints News, and “won’t impact its lead programs and candidates.”

Intellia made the announcement in a press release highlighting the company’s three-year strategic priorities and 2024 key milestones, which include dosing the first patient in the MAGNITUDE trial of NTLA-2001 in ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy in Q1 of this year and preparing for the Phase III study of NTLA-2001 in ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy.

As of Feb. 17, 2023, Intellia had 598 full-time employees, 471 of whom were primarily working in R&D, according to an SEC filing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Jan. 4

Thermo Fisher Scientific is closing its site in Petaluma, Calif., and will part with 74 of the facility’s employees, according to a WARN notice, Endpoints News reported. Thermo Fisher’s 10-year lease at the 89,649-square-foot facility—which makes pipette tips, microcentrifuge tubes and racks—expires in July, according to the North Bay Business Journal.

“Decisions that impact colleagues and their families are never taken lightly,” a company spokesperson told San Francisco Business Times in an email. “All impacted colleagues will receive job transition support to aid them in finding new opportunities.”

Aera Therapeutics

Jan. 4

Aera Therapeutics, which launched in February 2023 with $193 million in combined Series A and Series B funds to “enable and advance the next generation of transformative genetic medicines,” has laid off 25% of its staff, STAT News reported.

In a statement, spokesman Dan Budwick blamed a difficult biotech funding environment for the cuts. “Although Aera remains in a strong cash position today, given the current biotech funding environment, we have chosen to take steps to focus our strategy and investments on the development of our novel delivery platforms, thereby further extending our cash runway,” he said, according to STAT.

Founded by world-renowned scientist Feng Zhang, Aera is attempting to deliver CRISPR enzymes and other gene-editing or gene-modulation tools to specific cells and organs in the body.

AlloVir

Jan. 1

On Dec. 22, 2023, AlloVir announced it would discontinue its three Phase III studies of posoleucel, an investigational T cell therapy, after DSMB futility analyses concluded the trials were unlikely to meet their primary endpoints. The Waltham, Mass.–based company has now revealed it will part ways with approximately 95% of its staff “in order to reduce costs and preserve capital,” according to a WARN report dated Jan. 1. The layoffs will primarily take place during the first quarter of this year. The company had 114 employees as of Sept. 30, 2023, according to an SEC filing.

For details on layoffs in 2023, visit the article.

