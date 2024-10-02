SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

More Layoffs From ImmunityBio, Bringing California’s Fall Cuts to 31

October 2, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Giant robot flicking tiny man. Ai technologies and unemployment problem concept. Vector illustration.

iStock, Moor Studio

ImmunityBio will lay off 15 employees in California, mostly in El Segundo, effective Nov. 25. The company is also letting go 16 employees later this month.

ImmunityBio’s California layoffs continue, with the company cutting 15 employees effective Nov. 25, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices. This brings the total number of employees let go in California this fall to 31.

The affected workers for the most recent layoffs are in Culver City, El Segundo and San Diego, with the majority—10—in El Segundo. These are in addition to the five employees in Culver City and 11 in El Segundo that will be laid off effective Oct. 29, according to an Aug. 30 WARN notice.

While ImmunityBio did not formally announce the new round of cuts or the reasons for them, a recent SEC filing noted the company’s financial challenges. As of June 30, the San Diego–based biotech had an accumulated deficit of $3.2 billion. It also had negative cash flows of $207.3 million during the six months ended June 30.

Part of the financial strain might be because ImmunityBio had to wait longer than hoped to see Anktiva, its first-in-class therapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, hit the market. In May 2023, the FDA rejected its biologics license application (BLA) for the drug. The company got FDA approval in April, nearly a year later.

In August, ImmunityBio announced Anktiva is widely available to patients through commercial and government insurance programs and that it expects to expand its bladder cancer program globally, including in the European Union and India.

Layoffs California
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Amgen's office in Massachusetts/iStock,
Legal
Amgen Faces Class Action Lawsuit for Allegedly Hiding $10.7B Tax Bill From Investors
October 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Sign at J&J Vision offices in Silicon Valley
Manufacturing
J&J to Invest $2B in North Carolina Manufacturing Facility, Create 420 Jobs
October 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Shattuck Labs to Lay Off 40% of Workforce
October 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
Legal
Federal Judge Dismisses $6.4B Lawsuit Against BMS Over Celgene Acquisition
October 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac