SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

NEWS
The EMA's former headquarters in London
Regulatory
Merck’s Keytruda in Combo With Padcev Granted CHMP Positive Opinion in Urothelial Carcinoma
The combination therapy is one step closer to becoming a potential new first-line standard of care for patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma in Europe.
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Goldfish jumps from big bowl to small bowl
Career Advice
Taking the Leap: Moving From Large to Small Biopharmas
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
July 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Collage of Capital building, money, and gavel
Drug Delivery
BMS, J&J Losses Not the End of IRA Legal Battle
With appeals and additional cases still pending, it remains to be seen if any of the arguments being brought by biopharma companies against the U.S. government will hold up in court.
May 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Roxanne Nelson
Pictured: Astellas Pharma US headquarters in Illinois
Business
Astellas Inks Second CAR-T Agreement with Poseida to Develop ‘Convertible’ Cancer Therapies
Astellas Pharma and Poseida Therapeutics have entered into a second CAR-T contract to develop novel and flexible allogeneic cell therapies in oncology.
May 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Astellas Pharma US headquarters in Illinois
Business
Astellas Backs Out of Potential $340M Licensing Deal with Cartesian
After forging a partnership last year, Astellas is ending the pact with Cartesian Therapeutics and stopping the development of a Pompe disease candidate.
March 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Handshake in front of raining money / Ta
Business
10 Multibillion-Dollar M&As That Closed Since July 2023
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
February 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: Astellas' headquarters for the Americas
Business
Astellas Inks Potential $800M Deal with Kelonia for In Vivo Gene Delivery Tech
Kelonia Therapeutics’ in vivo gene placement system is being tapped to help Astellas Pharma expand its portfolio of in vivo CAR-T cell therapies for cancer.
February 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Astellas' Americas headquarters in Illin
Drug Development
Astellas Touts Phase III Data for Menopause Drug, Eyes European Reimbursement
The company is hoping the topline results for Veozah, which won FDA approval in May, will support health technology assessments for reimbursement negotiations in Europe.
December 1, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Pfizer office at its South San Francisco
FDA
Pfizer, Astellas’ Xtandi Gets FDA Approval for Earlier Prostate Cancer Treatment
Xtandi is now approved to treat nonmetastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer with biochemical recurrence at high risk for metastasis with or without a gonadotropin-releasing hormone analog therapy.
November 17, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Load More
AWARDS
  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Astellas Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Zolbetuximab in Combination with Chemotherapy for Treatment of Advanced Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer
July 26, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
Astellas Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for PADCEV™ (enfortumab vedotin) in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for First-Line Treatment of Advanced Bladder Cancer
July 26, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Policy
U.S. FDA Acknowledges Astellas’ Resubmission of Biologics License Application for Zolbetuximab and Sets New Action Date
May 30, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Astellas Announces a Collaboration with YASKAWA to Create an Innovative Cell Therapy Ecosystem through the Integration of Pharmaceutical and Robotics Technologies
May 21, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Astellas Showcases Scientific Advancements Across its Oncology Portfolio at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting
May 13, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Biotech Bay
Astellas Unveils New, State-of-the-Art, $90 Million West Coast Innovation Center in the South San Francisco Biotech Corridor
May 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Astellas’ XTANDI™ (Enzalutamide) Granted European Commission Approval for Use in Additional Recurrent Early Prostate Cancer Treatment Setting
April 23, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
Takeda, Astellas and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Announce Master Agreement to Establish Joint Venture Company for Incubation of Early Drug Discovery Programs
April 22, 2024
 · 
5 min read
BioMidwest
Invenra Inc. Announces a Strategic Research Agreement with Astellas Pharma in Therapeutic Bispecific Antibody Discovery
April 9, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Nomination of Second Clinical Candidate in Broad PROBODY® T-Cell Engaging Bispecific (TCB) Collaboration with Astellas
April 3, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Load More