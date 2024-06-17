Astellas Pharma US, Inc.
NEWS
The combination therapy is one step closer to becoming a potential new first-line standard of care for patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma in Europe.
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
With appeals and additional cases still pending, it remains to be seen if any of the arguments being brought by biopharma companies against the U.S. government will hold up in court.
Astellas Pharma and Poseida Therapeutics have entered into a second CAR-T contract to develop novel and flexible allogeneic cell therapies in oncology.
After forging a partnership last year, Astellas is ending the pact with Cartesian Therapeutics and stopping the development of a Pompe disease candidate.
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
Kelonia Therapeutics’ in vivo gene placement system is being tapped to help Astellas Pharma expand its portfolio of in vivo CAR-T cell therapies for cancer.
The company is hoping the topline results for Veozah, which won FDA approval in May, will support health technology assessments for reimbursement negotiations in Europe.
Xtandi is now approved to treat nonmetastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer with biochemical recurrence at high risk for metastasis with or without a gonadotropin-releasing hormone analog therapy.
