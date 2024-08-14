Evotec SE Reports H1 2024 Results: Challenging Year; Priority Reset for Sustainable Profitable Growth Gaining Momentum, Building on Core Strengths

Softness in market for Shared R&D Services, with H1 2024 revenues down 7% year-on-year. Continued growth of sales order book in Discovery - higher share of integrated long-term deals will improve revenue contribution beyond 2024

Strong progress of Just - Evotec Biologics with H1 2024 revenues increase of 50% year-on-year; capacity ramp-up for J.POD in Toulouse has been accelerated

Challenging market environment and high fixed cost base led to weaker profitability. Priority reset towards profitable growth gaining momentum

Dr Christian Wojczewski, CEO as of 1 July, is announcing an accelerated transformation programme for the company, building on the core innovation strengths of Evotec

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ:EVO) today announced its financial results and corporate updates for the first half-year of 2024.

Dr Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said: “During my first few weeks at Evotec, I have been hugely impressed by the dedication of our world-class talent base, the quality of our leading-edge technology platforms, and the deep partnerships with top pharma and biotech. We are an R&D powerhouse. Our science, our partnerships, and our people are the core strengths on which we will continue to build. However, H1 2024 revenues and profitability have been more challenging for the company than expected. We are operating in a more difficult market environment, most notably the slowdown of early-stage R&D spending. This has required us to accelerate our transformation towards sustainable profitable growth, leveraging better on our strengths, driving productivity, reducing complexity and making the organisation stronger for its next growth phase.

We have earned a high level of trust among our partners as the sales order book continued to grow in two consecutive quarters, and Just - Evotec Biologics shows excellent growth. On profitability, we have already started the first phase of our priority reset announced earlier this year, which will produce annualised savings of at least € 40 m in 2025. I have deep conviction in our ability to successfully reposition Evotec, to grow the company and deliver superior value for all stakeholders.”

Softness in Shared R&D, still impacted by market environment and too high cost base; strong growth in Just - Evotec Biologics

Group revenues increased by 2% to € 390.8 m (6M 2023: € 383.8 m)

Total Shared R&D revenues decreased by (7)% to € 302.4 m (6M 2023: € 324.8 m), due to a challenging market environment

Just - Evotec Biologics revenues increased by 50% to € 88.5 m (6M 2023: € 59.0 m)

Adjusted Group EBITDA totalled € (0.5) m (6M 2023: € 33.9 m) impacted by high fixed cost base in the Shared R&D segment as well as costs related to the ramp up of the new J.POD in Toulouse, France

Strong developments in integrated R&D and precision medicine platforms

New and extended collaborations signed with Owkin (immunology and inflammation), Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (inflammatory bowel disease), Variant Bio (fibrosis), Bayer (precision cardiology), CHDI (Huntington’s disease), Inserm, Lille University Hospital and Inserm Transfert (obesity and metabolic diseases)

Further strong progress made in strategic neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (“BMS”), research payments of US$ 25 m, US$ 20 m, announced in January and June as well as US$ 25 m in July (after period-end)

Strong progress in strategic partnership with BMS relating to building a molecular glue-based pipeline triggers payments of in total US$ 75 m (after period-end)

Validation of Just - Evotec Biologics’ strategy with new and extended agreements, e.g. with ABL, FibroGen, and the U.S. Department of Defense and expansion of tech partnership with Sandoz for development and commercial manufacturing of biosimilars (after period-end)

New multi-year master research collaboration, including option and license agreement with Pfizer, initially focusing on early discovery research for metabolic and infectious diseases (after period-end)

Reset for profitable growth gaining momentum

Effective 01 July 2024, Dr Christian Wojczewski took over as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) from interim CEO Dr Mario Polywka; since 15 June 2024 Aurélie Dalbiez appointed new Chief People Officer (“CPO”)

Annual General Meeting 2024: Wesley Wheeler and Duncan McHale elected to the Supervisory Board, replacing Dr Elaine Sullivan and Dr Mario Polywka

Reset for profitable growth on track to achieve expected annualised adjusted EBITDA improvement of over € 40 m starting in H2 2024, through Exit of gene therapy and closing site of Orth, Austria Closure of Chemistry activities in Marcy (Lyon, France) Separation of manufacturing in Halle/Westphalia, Germany as non-core activity Identified headcount reduction potential of approximately 400 roles across the global footprint Reduction of physical footprint through surrendering of certain lease agreements Benefits from global purchasing optimisation programme

One-off costs related to priority reset measures of € 68 m have been recognised as of H1

Business Outlook for full-year 2024

Group revenues 1) expected in the range of € 790 - 820 m (2023: € 781.4 m)

R&D expenditures are expected in a range of € 50 - 60 m (2023: € 64.8 m)

Adjusted Group EBITDA1) is expected to reach € 15 - 35 m (2023: € 66.4 m)

1) Guidance including future non-core activities

More detailed information and financial tables are available in the half-year report published on the Evotec website under the following link: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications.

