Astellas Gene Therapies

5AM Ventures Pumps Another $750 Million into Life Sciences Industry
With the close of these two funds, Andrew Schwab, managing partner at 5AM Ventures, said the firm has raised more than $2.2 billion to invest in the life sciences industry.
April 5, 2022
2 min read
Alex Keown
Investment Banking Prowess Paved Jennifer Jarrett’s Path to Arcus Biosciences
“I hope to thread the needle between pricing responsibly and achieving profitability,” Jarrett said.
November 21, 2021
4 min read
Gail Dutton
Another Patient Dies Following Treatment with Astellas’ Experimental Gene Therapy
A patient treated with Astellas Pharma’s experimental gene therapy for patients with X-linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM) has died after a serious adverse event following treatment.
September 14, 2021
2 min read
Alex Keown
Astellas Pauses Dosing of Gene Therapy After Liver-Linked Concerns
The company announced it paused the screening and dosing of an investigational gene therapy for patients with XLMTM following a serious adverse event report in a trial participant.
September 1, 2021
2 min read
Alex Keown
Clinical Catch-Up: December 28, 2020-January 1, 2021
It’s not particularly surprising that there wasn’t a lot of clinical trial news between Christmas and New Year’s, although there was some. Here’s a look.
December 31, 2020
5 min read
Mark Terry
FDA Lifts Hold on Audentes’ Trial of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy Drug
The agency placed the hold on the Astellas company’s trial after two patients died in the trial.
December 28, 2020
2 min read
Brandon May
Clinical Catch-Up: August 17-21
It was a relatively quiet week for clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
August 21, 2020
5 min read
Mark Terry
Third Patient Dies in Audentes’ Gene Therapy Study for Neuromuscular Disease
The trial remains on clinical hold and continues to indefinitely delay the company’s plans to seek regulatory approval for the treatment.
August 21, 2020
2 min read
Alex Keown
Clinical Catch-Up: June 29-July 3
Heading into the 4th of July holiday in the U.S., there was still a fair amount of clinical trial news last week. Here’s a look.
July 2, 2020
7 min read
Mark Terry
  • NextGen Class of 2015
Biotech Bay
Audentes Therapeutics Expands Mission, Becomes Astellas Gene Therapies
March 31, 2021
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Audentes Therapeutics Announces FDA Lifts Hold on ASPIRO Clinical Trial of AT132 for Treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM)
December 24, 2020
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Audentes Therapeutics Provides Update on the ASPIRO Clinical Trial Evaluating AT132 in Patients with X-linked Myotubular Myopathy
August 21, 2020
4 min read
Audentes Therapeutics Appoints Julie Person as Senior Vice President, Human Resources
April 21, 2020
2 min read
Bio NC
Audentes Therapeutics Announces Plans to Build New State-of-the-Art Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility in Sanford, North Carolina
February 18, 2020
3 min read
Astellas Completes Acquisition of Audentes Therapeutics
January 15, 2020
6 min read
Deals
Astellas Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Audentes Therapeutics
December 2, 2019
12 min read
Audentes Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
November 7, 2019
8 min read
Business
Audentes Therapeutics to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Thursday, November 7, 2019
October 31, 2019
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Audentes Therapeutics Presents New Positive Data from ASPIRO, the Clinical Trial Evaluating AT132 in Patients with X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM), at the 24th International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society
October 5, 2019
7 min read
