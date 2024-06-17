SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Relay Therapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: Finger pressing pause button/iStock, cag
Drug Development
Relay Therapeutics Pauses Lirafugratinib Rare Cancer Plans Due to IRA
The biotech will pause its lirafugratinib program for a rare bile duct cancer to target a larger FGFR2-altered solid tumors population, citing the Inflation Reduction Act as a driving decision factor.
October 13, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
male hands with wrist watch is considered American dollars. Hands holding dollar cash. 1000 dollars in 100 bills in a man's hand close-up on a dark background. hundred
Business
Money on the Move: Sparing Vision, RayzeBio, Nimbus and More Garner Funds
This week was rife with Series financings, which channeled money into innovative treatments for immune diseases and cancers, genomic treatments and precision healthcare.
September 14, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Good News for BioVie, Regeneron, Relay and More
The week has seen a series of significant updates from BioVie, Regeneron, Relay Therapeutics, Oxford University, Vistagen and Palatin.
September 12, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Drug Development
Relay Therapeutics’ Liver Cancer Approach Paying Early Dividends
Of these six patients, three had a partial response (PR) with their tumors shrinking by more than 30%.
October 8, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, May 14
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with Movers & Shakers.
May 13, 2021
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Relay Therapeutics Appoints Key Leadership Members Following Acquisition
Clinical-stage precision medicine company Relay Therapeutics has brought two new senior level management team members into the fold, including Tara O’Meara and Charles Ferté.
May 3, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Brandon May
Deals
Relay Therapeutics Snaps up ZebiAI with $85 Million Upfront Payment
In an effort to boost drug discovery for the “toughest drug discovery problems” through the use of machine learning, precision medicines company Relay Therapeutics is acquiring Waltham, Mass.-based ZebiAI with an $85 million upfront payment.
April 16, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Michael Vi/Shutterstock
Business
Relay Therapeutics Passes Baton to Genentech for Development of Tumor Treatment
Relay Therapeutics announced today that it has entered a global license and collaboration agreement with Genentech for the commercialization and development of RLY-1971.
December 14, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Krystle Vermes
Deals
Protein Motion Company Relay Therapeutics Files for $200 Million IPO
Relay Therapeutics was the No. 3 company in BioSpace’s NextGen Bio Class of 2018, Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2018.
June 25, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Load More
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2018
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Relay Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights
August 7, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
Relay Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights on August 6, 2024
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Relay Therapeutics to Host New Program and Platform Event on June 6, 2024
May 13, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Relay Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights
May 2, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Relay Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights on May 2, 2024
April 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 11, 2024
April 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
February 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Relay Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights
February 22, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Relay Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights on February 22, 2024
February 15, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Load More