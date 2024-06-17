Relay Therapeutics
NEWS
The biotech will pause its lirafugratinib program for a rare bile duct cancer to target a larger FGFR2-altered solid tumors population, citing the Inflation Reduction Act as a driving decision factor.
This week was rife with Series financings, which channeled money into innovative treatments for immune diseases and cancers, genomic treatments and precision healthcare.
The week has seen a series of significant updates from BioVie, Regeneron, Relay Therapeutics, Oxford University, Vistagen and Palatin.
Of these six patients, three had a partial response (PR) with their tumors shrinking by more than 30%.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with Movers & Shakers.
Clinical-stage precision medicine company Relay Therapeutics has brought two new senior level management team members into the fold, including Tara O’Meara and Charles Ferté.
In an effort to boost drug discovery for the “toughest drug discovery problems” through the use of machine learning, precision medicines company Relay Therapeutics is acquiring Waltham, Mass.-based ZebiAI with an $85 million upfront payment.
Relay Therapeutics announced today that it has entered a global license and collaboration agreement with Genentech for the commercialization and development of RLY-1971.
Relay Therapeutics was the No. 3 company in BioSpace’s NextGen Bio Class of 2018, Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2018.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS