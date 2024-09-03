SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

Astellas Gene Therapies to Close Biomanufacturing Facility, Affecting About 100 Employees

September 3, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing group of employees being let go by their company

Group of employees being let go by their company

/ iStock, simplehappyart

Astellas Gene Therapies is closing its San Francisco biomanufacturing facility, shifting gene therapy manufacturing to North Carolina, cutting at least 17 employees and affecting dozens more.

Astellas Gene Therapies, an Astellas Pharma business, is closing its San Francisco biomanufacturing facility, a move that will affect about 100 employees, an Astellas spokesperson told BioSpace via email.

While the spokesperson would not confirm how many of those employees are being let go, seven employees at that location are being laid off effective Oct. 21, according to an Aug. 27 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. In addition, 10 people at the facility were let go effective June 19, according to an earlier WARN notice. Those layoffs bring the total number of employees at the facility being let go to at least 17.

The Astellas Gene Therapies biomanufacturing facility closure is ongoing and expected to be complete by March 2025, according to the Astellas spokesperson. A statement emailed to BioSpace noted that Astellas is constantly prioritizing resources and making changes to streamline operations. Having evaluated its adeno-associated virus needs, the statement continued, the company decided to close the facility and move all programs and projects to Astellas Gene Therapies’ Sanford, North Carolina, location.

“The consolidation of our operations is a planned step aimed at further improvements in our manufacturing capabilities,” the statement read. “We are confident this move will allow us to enhance efficiency and better serve our patients and partners’ needs.”

Astellas will support all affected employees through the transition, according to the statement.

While it’s moving gene therapy manufacturing to North Carolina, Astellas Gene Therapies’ presence in California remains. In May, Astellas Pharma announced the opening of its West Coast Innovation Center in San Francisco, a 154,000-square-foot lab and office facility that serves as a central location for the company’s gene therapy research and business development operations, including Astellas Gene Therapies.

Astellas Gene Therapies’ history dates back to 2021, when Astellas Pharma integrated its wholly owned subsidiary, Audentes Therapeutics, to create Astellas Gene Therapies as its global gene therapy center of excellence. Astellas Pharma acquired Audentes in 2020.

Layoffs California Northern California
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Healthcare worker administers a vaccine to a patient
COVID-19
Novavax Catches Up to Competitors With FDA Approval for Updated COVID-19 Boosters
September 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Clinical research
NuCana Shares Plummet as Another Chemotherapy Replacement Fails Phase II
August 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: BioMarin, Repare, Genentech and More Cut Staff
August 30, 2024
 · 
145 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Pictured: Alnylam headquarters in Massachusetts/iS
Rare diseases
Alnylam Builds ATTR-CM Case for Vutrisiran With Strong Phase III Survival Data
August 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac