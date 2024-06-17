ImmunityBio, Inc
NEWS
Bouncing back from a previous rejection, ImmunityBio on Monday secured the FDA’s green light for its IL-15 superagonist Anktiva for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
The FDA will close out April with five target action dates around indications that include pediatric seizures and a neurological cancer in children.
Trading cash for single-digit royalties on products, the deal provides ImmunityBio with the cash it’ll need to potentially commercialize its bladder cancer drug, if approved. The PDUFA date is April 23, 2024.
The regulator in a Complete Response Letter rejected ImmunityBio’s bladder cancer hopeful due to deficiencies with the company’s third-party contract manufacturer.
ImmunityBio is laying off 38 employees at its Dunkirk site in New York, Amneal will shutter a Long Island facility and Rigel culls 30 employees following wAIHA regulatory decision.
