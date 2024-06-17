SUBSCRIBE
ImmunityBio, Inc

NEWS
Pictured: 3D concept art showing a bladder surrounded by cancer cells
FDA
ImmunityBio Wins FDA Approval for First IL-15 Superagonist for NMIBC
Bouncing back from a previous rejection, ImmunityBio on Monday secured the FDA’s green light for its IL-15 superagonist Anktiva for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
April 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Policy
FDA Action Alert: ImmunityBio, Aquestive, XOMA and More
The FDA will close out April with five target action dates around indications that include pediatric seizures and a neurological cancer in children.
April 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D concept art showing a bladder surrounded by cancer cells
ImmunityBio Snags $320M Royalty Deal Ahead of FDA Decision in April
Trading cash for single-digit royalties on products, the deal provides ImmunityBio with the cash it’ll need to potentially commercialize its bladder cancer drug, if approved. The PDUFA date is April 23, 2024.
January 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Blue sign outside FDA building/JHVEPhoto
Policy
FDA Rejects ImmunityBio’s Bladder Cancer Therapy, Sends Stock Tumbling
The regulator in a Complete Response Letter rejected ImmunityBio’s bladder cancer hopeful due to deficiencies with the company’s third-party contract manufacturer.
May 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
ImmunityBio Backslides while Rigel and Amneal also Reveal Job Cuts (Updated)
ImmunityBio is laying off 38 employees at its Dunkirk site in New York, Amneal will shutter a Long Island facility and Rigel culls 30 employees following wAIHA regulatory decision.
October 11, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
  • NextGen Class of 2016
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Beach
LadRx and ImmunityBio Mutually Agree to Terminate Aldoxorubicin License
June 3, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
ImmunityBio Completes GMP Drug Substance Manufacturing Sufficient for 170,000 Doses of ANKTIVA®
May 7, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
ImmunityBio, Serum Institute of India Agree on an Exclusive Arrangement for Global Supply of Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) Across All Cancer Types
May 2, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Biotech Beach
ImmunityBio Executive Chairman Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong to Discuss ANKTIVA® Approval in Fireside Chat at the Annual Conference of the American Urological Association
April 30, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Policy
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Overall Survival Results of Anktiva Combined With Checkpoint Inhibitors in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; Meeting Scheduled with FDA to Discuss Registration Path for ANKTIVA in Lung Cancer
April 25, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Policy
ImmunityBio Announces FDA Approval of ANKTIVA®, First-in-Class IL-15 Receptor Agonist for BCG-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer
April 22, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Biotech Beach
NIAID-Sponsored Study Shows N-803 Combined with Neutralizing Antibodies Could Lead to Sustained HIV Viral Control After Discontinuation of Antiretroviral Therapy
March 6, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
N-803 Combined with Natural Killer Cells Showed Potential to Reduce HIV Viral Load in HIV Positive Subjects; Part of HIV Cure Study
March 5, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Beach
ImmunityBio Announces Full Accrual of First Two Phases of Cancer Vaccine Trial in Participants with Lynch Syndrome and Initiation of Randomized Controlled Phase of the Trial
February 21, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Drug Development
ImmunityBio Quality-of-Life Study in BCG-Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Trial Indicates Improved Physical Function in the 71% Complete Responders Suggesting a Favorable Risk-Benefit Ratio for N-803 Plus BCG
February 5, 2024
 · 
10 min read
