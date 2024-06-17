23andMe
Drugmakers, including the genetic testing company 23andMe, are using novel approaches to stimulate NK cells’ intrinsic ability to recognize and kill tumor cells.
In addition to massive revenues predicted for their developers, Leqembi—and possibly donanemab, if approved—should bring in substantial dollars to the healthcare industry.
Although treating patients is the top priority of the biopharma industry, there’s no doubt that money is the driver. This is a broad look at the current state of biopharma bucks.
A study conducted by 23andMe and published in Nature Genetics identified a genetic risk factor tied to the loss of smell from COVID-19.
Based on the success of a joint immuno-oncology antibody collaboration program targeting CD96, GlaxoSmithKline and 23andMe have extended their 2018 collaboration for an additional year.
The biopharma industry has started 2022 with plenty of clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
Going through the most newsworthy stories of the year, BioSpace found trends more than one big story, topics that just kept rising again and again. Here’s a look.
The year kicked off with a bang as multiple companies raced to a public listing.
23andMe raised $592 million in proceeds from the IPO and, as of September 30, had about $700 million. With that cash in hand, it plans to push faster and deeper into drug development.
