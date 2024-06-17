SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: a collage of white blood cells and cance
Drug Development
23andMe, Innate Pharma Tap Antibodies to Target NK Cells for Cancer
Drugmakers, including the genetic testing company 23andMe, are using novel approaches to stimulate NK cells’ intrinsic ability to recognize and kill tumor cells.
April 18, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Sunitha Chari
Pictured: A funnel of American cash/iStock, ardasa
Healthcare Industry Poised to Profit from New Alzheimer’s Treatments
In addition to massive revenues predicted for their developers, Leqembi—and possibly donanemab, if approved—should bring in substantial dollars to the healthcare industry.
September 5, 2023
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
A Look at where Biopharma Bucks are Going in 2022
Although treating patients is the top priority of the biopharma industry, there’s no doubt that money is the driver. This is a broad look at the current state of biopharma bucks.
April 22, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Pfizer Antiviral Brings Game Against Omicron, Genetics for Loss of Smell/Taste ID’d
A study conducted by 23andMe and published in Nature Genetics identified a genetic risk factor tied to the loss of smell from COVID-19.
January 19, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Don Murray/Getty Images
Business
23andMe and GSK Look to Push Collaborative Success Another Year
Based on the success of a joint immuno-oncology antibody collaboration program targeting CD96, GlaxoSmithKline and 23andMe have extended their 2018 collaboration for an additional year.
January 18, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: January 3-7
The biopharma industry has started 2022 with plenty of clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
January 7, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
FDA
A Look at the Biggest Biopharma Stories of 2021
Going through the most newsworthy stories of the year, BioSpace found trends more than one big story, topics that just kept rising again and again. Here’s a look.
December 20, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Deals
23andMe, EQRx Lead IPO Rush in 2021
The year kicked off with a bang as multiple companies raced to a public listing.
December 20, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Deals
23andMe Ramping Up Drug Development Efforts with Key Moves
23andMe raised $592 million in proceeds from the IPO and, as of September 30, had about $700 million. With that cash in hand, it plans to push faster and deeper into drug development.
December 1, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
23andMe Special Committee responds to CEO’s take-private proposal
August 2, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
23andMe Announces CEO’s Take-Private Proposal
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
23andMe to Report Q1 FY2025 Financial Results
July 26, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Twenty Lung Cancer Advocacy Organizations and 23andMe Come Together to Launch Lung Cancer Genetics Study to Help Advance Research
July 25, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
23andMe and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Collaborate to Help Advance Colorectal Cancer Research in the Black Community
June 4, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
23andMe Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Phase 2 Safety and Efficacy Results for 23ME-00610, targeting CD200R1, at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting
June 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Largest study on the LRRK2 variant leads to discoveries about health, ancestry, and history
May 29, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
23andMe Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results
May 23, 2024
 · 
19 min read
Business
23andMe to Report Q4 and Full Year FY2024 Financial Results
May 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
23andMe to Present Preliminary Efficacy and Biomarker Data for 23ME-00610 at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
April 24, 2024
 · 
5 min read
