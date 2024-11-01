BMS Delivers Q3 Beat, Raises 2024 Guidance Amid Strong Demand for Legacy and Newer Drugs

Bristol Myers Squibb on Thursday touted strong year-over-year growth in the third quarter of 2024, with sales handily beating the consensus estimate driven by its legacy and newer products.

On the strength of the Q3 performance, BMS raised its full-year revenue guidance, now expecting a year-over-year increase of around 5%—up from its previous forecast of the upper end of low-single-digit growth. The outlook for the company’s full-year diluted earnings-per-share (EPS) was also lifted to $0.75 to $0.95, from the previous range of $0.60 to $0.90.

“Our overall business mix is beginning to transform as our growth portfolio is becoming a bigger component,” CEO Christopher Boerner said during an investor call on Thursday, touting the combination of its pipeline—which is approaching several “near-term catalysts”—and a “disciplined focus on expense management.”

These factors, Boerner said, are key to the company’s “focus on executing in the near term while laying the groundwork for long-term sustainable growth.”

In Q3, BMS reported total global revenues of $11.9 billion–8% year-over-year growth at constant currencies—and a 6% beat versus the consensus estimate of $11.3 billion.

In an investor note, William Blair analyst Matt Phipps credited BMS’ strong quarter to the reliable performance of its legacy brands—including Revlimid and Eliquis—and the “traction” of its growth portfolio brands such as Breyanzi, Abecma and Reblozyl, which “all beat consensus estimates.”

Truist Securities analyst Srikripa Devarakonda in an investor note said the multiple myeloma drug Revlimid declined “less than anticipated.” Its sales dipped 1% in the quarter to $1.4 billion but still exceeded the consensus of $1.1 billion. The blood thinner Eliquis continues to be BMS’ top-performing asset, jumping 11% year-over-year to bring in just over $3 billion in Q3.

BMS’ earnings call was primarily focused on its newly approved schizophrenia therapy Cobenfy, which won the FDA’s nod in September 2024. Boerner said the drug had “multibillion-dollar potential” and will help the company accelerate its growth, though the company’s optimism appeared to be largely measured.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman in an investor note said that “while we appreciate conservatism in neuropsych, management commentary has been somewhat muted around revenue expectations,” particularly as “launch is expected to be a slow build in schizophrenia.”

By contrast, Seigerman expects Alzheimer’s psychosis as a stronger opportunity for Cobenfy “in terms of sentiment.” Cobenfy is currently in Phase III development for this indication.

“While we are encouraged by Bristol’s progress in the quarter on top line and expenses, the transformative change Bristol needs will come from its pipeline,” Seigerman wrote.

Consensus peak sales estimate for Cobenfy is $5.4 billion. BMS expects to see a “sales ramp” for Cobenfy starting in the second half of 2025, following broad access in Medicare and Medicaid patients, Chief Commercialization Officer Adam Lenkowsky said during Thursday’s investor call.