SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

BMS Delivers Q3 Beat, Raises 2024 Guidance Amid Strong Demand for Legacy and Newer Drugs

November 1, 2024 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb in NJ/iStock, arlut

iStock, arlutz73

Bristol Myers Squibb’s third-quarter results benefited from sales of its legacy brands Eliquis and Revlimid, as well as growth portfolio products such as Abecma, Breyanzi and Reblozyl.

Bristol Myers Squibb on Thursday touted strong year-over-year growth in the third quarter of 2024, with sales handily beating the consensus estimate driven by its legacy and newer products.

On the strength of the Q3 performance, BMS raised its full-year revenue guidance, now expecting a year-over-year increase of around 5%—up from its previous forecast of the upper end of low-single-digit growth. The outlook for the company’s full-year diluted earnings-per-share (EPS) was also lifted to $0.75 to $0.95, from the previous range of $0.60 to $0.90.

“Our overall business mix is beginning to transform as our growth portfolio is becoming a bigger component,” CEO Christopher Boerner said during an investor call on Thursday, touting the combination of its pipeline—which is approaching several “near-term catalysts”—and a “disciplined focus on expense management.”

These factors, Boerner said, are key to the company’s “focus on executing in the near term while laying the groundwork for long-term sustainable growth.”

In Q3, BMS reported total global revenues of $11.9 billion–8% year-over-year growth at constant currencies—and a 6% beat versus the consensus estimate of $11.3 billion.

In an investor note, William Blair analyst Matt Phipps credited BMS’ strong quarter to the reliable performance of its legacy brands—including Revlimid and Eliquis—and the “traction” of its growth portfolio brands such as Breyanzi, Abecma and Reblozyl, which “all beat consensus estimates.”

Truist Securities analyst Srikripa Devarakonda in an investor note said the multiple myeloma drug Revlimid declined “less than anticipated.” Its sales dipped 1% in the quarter to $1.4 billion but still exceeded the consensus of $1.1 billion. The blood thinner Eliquis continues to be BMS’ top-performing asset, jumping 11% year-over-year to bring in just over $3 billion in Q3.

BMS’ earnings call was primarily focused on its newly approved schizophrenia therapy Cobenfy, which won the FDA’s nod in September 2024. Boerner said the drug had “multibillion-dollar potential” and will help the company accelerate its growth, though the company’s optimism appeared to be largely measured.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman in an investor note said that “while we appreciate conservatism in neuropsych, management commentary has been somewhat muted around revenue expectations,” particularly as “launch is expected to be a slow build in schizophrenia.”

By contrast, Seigerman expects Alzheimer’s psychosis as a stronger opportunity for Cobenfy “in terms of sentiment.” Cobenfy is currently in Phase III development for this indication.

“While we are encouraged by Bristol’s progress in the quarter on top line and expenses, the transformative change Bristol needs will come from its pipeline,” Seigerman wrote.

Consensus peak sales estimate for Cobenfy is $5.4 billion. BMS expects to see a “sales ramp” for Cobenfy starting in the second half of 2025, following broad access in Medicare and Medicaid patients, Chief Commercialization Officer Adam Lenkowsky said during Thursday’s investor call.

Earnings Pipeline Neuropsychiatric disorders Neuroscience Schizophrenia
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Feb 2, 2020 South San Francisco / CA / USA - Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Earnings
Merck Lowers Full-Year Sales Guidance Despite Strong Overall Q3 Results
October 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Update: AbbVie headquarters building in California
Earnings
AbbVie Beats Q3 Estimates as Skyrizi, Rinvoq Pick Up Slack for Humira
October 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Amgen's office in Massachusetts/iStock,
Pipeline
Amgen Whets Investors’ Appetites for MariTide Obesity Data by End of Year
October 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's logo on the facade of its building in Germany
GLP-1
FDA Says All Doses of Novo’s Ozempic, Wegovy Now Available
October 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac