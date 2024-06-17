Bayer
NEWS
Bayer’s surprising growth in the second quarter was driven in large part by two pharma products: the prostate cancer drug Nubeqa and the chronic kidney disease treatment Kerendia.
With the late-stage win, Bayer announced Monday that it plans to talk to regulators about seeking approval in an indication that is central to its $3 billion-plus peak sales forecast.
Patent cliffs and other factors may lead other large drugmakers to embrace similar cost-cutting measures, experts tell BioSpace.
Bayer on Thursday provided additional data on late-stage studies of its rival drug to Astellas’ Veozah, which met all primary endpoints.
Since taking the helm in 2023, Anderson has embarked on a radical departure from the traditional structure of large pharma companies. Will getting rid of management layers fix Bayer?
In Tuesday’s first-quarter 2024 financial results, Bayer reported a slight drop in sales amid its sweeping companywide restructuring that resulted in workforce reductions, while lowering its full-year earnings outlook.
Read the latest overview of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies covered by BioSpace.
At Thursday’s Pharma Media Day, Bayer touted Nubeqa as the fastest growing androgen receptor inhibitor in the U.S., which will achieve blockbuster status this year.
