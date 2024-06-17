SUBSCRIBE
Bayer's factory and office in Berlin
Earnings
Bayer Touts ‘Modest’ Q2 Performance Amid Sweeping Reorganization
Bayer’s surprising growth in the second quarter was driven in large part by two pharma products: the prostate cancer drug Nubeqa and the chronic kidney disease treatment Kerendia.
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
With the late-stage win, Bayer announced Monday that it plans to talk to regulators about seeking approval in an indication that is central to its $3 billion-plus peak sales forecast.
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Bayer and BMS buildings
Business
Big Pharma Layoffs by the Thousands: Are Bayer and BMS Harbingers of More?
Patent cliffs and other factors may lead other large drugmakers to embrace similar cost-cutting measures, experts tell BioSpace.
May 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Bayer's office in New Jersey
Drug Development
Bayer Touts Phase III Results for Menopause Symptom Drug
Bayer on Thursday provided additional data on late-stage studies of its rival drug to Astellas’ Veozah, which met all primary endpoints.
May 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Illustration of businessman being erased
Business
Bayer’s 1,500 Layoffs Are Latest Salvo in CEO Bill Anderson’s Company Overhaul
Since taking the helm in 2023, Anderson has embarked on a radical departure from the traditional structure of large pharma companies. Will getting rid of management layers fix Bayer?
May 17, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Business
Bayer Cuts 1,500 Jobs and Lowers 2024 Earnings Guidance as Q1 Sales Dip
In Tuesday’s first-quarter 2024 financial results, Bayer reported a slight drop in sales amid its sweeping companywide restructuring that resulted in workforce reductions, while lowering its full-year earnings outlook.
May 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Shell game with business executives
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: Bayer Continues Leadership Shakeup with Hires at Subsidiaries
Read the latest overview of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies covered by BioSpace.
April 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: Shell game with business executives
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: A2 Bio, Bayer, BioNTech and More
See our latest overview of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies covered by BioSpace.
March 26, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Business
Bayer’s Prostate Cancer Drug Nubeqa on Track to Generate Blockbuster Sales in 2024
At Thursday’s Pharma Media Day, Bayer touted Nubeqa as the fastest growing androgen receptor inhibitor in the U.S., which will achieve blockbuster status this year.
March 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
IN THE PRESS
Bayer and Burning Rock collaborate to increase patient access to precision cancer medicines
May 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Elinzanetant significantly reduces frequency and severity of moderate to severe hot flashes associated with menopause
May 16, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Pharm Country
Bayer presents latest data from oncology portfolio at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting
May 16, 2024
 · 
25 min read
Drug Development
Bayer Starts Phase I Study With Novel Targeted Radionuclide Therapy 225Ac-PSMA-Trillium in Advanced Metastatic Prostate Cancer
May 15, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
Study Design and Baseline Characteristics of Prespecified, Exploratory Pooled Analysis to Investigate Effect of Finerenone on Cardio-Kidney Outcomes in Patients with CKD & Type 2 Diabetes &/or Heart Failure Shared at Heart Failure 2024 Congress
May 13, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Pharm Country
Bayer to Present Investigational Data from Comprehensive KERENDIA® (finerenone) Clinical Trial Program at Heart Failure 2024 Congress
May 10, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Bayer to unveil late-breaking data from Phase III OASIS 1 and 2 for elinzanetant in the treatment of vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause
May 8, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Bayer and Evotec Collaborate to Advance Precision Cardiology - April 30, 2024
April 30, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Policy
Media Alert:Bayer is recalling two lots of hydraSense® Baby Nasal Care Easydose® due to potential contamination
April 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Bayer and Hologic Collaborating to Deliver Contrast-Enhanced Mammography
April 11, 2024
 · 
4 min read
