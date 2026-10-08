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News   Drug Development

Beyond equity: Why venture debt is reshaping European biotech

October 8, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Jennifer McMahon, partner at Seroba and Joey Mason, venture partner at Claret Capital. We dig into how venture debt buys time when equity can’t and how Europe’s funding gaps, tranching habits and slower urgency shape who uses it well.

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Jennifer McMahon, partner at Seroba and Joey Mason, venture partner at Claret Capital. We look at why venture debt now sits at the center of late‑stage biotech financing and how Europe’s capital constraints force companies to treat time as their most expensive asset.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Jennifer McMahon, Partner, Seroba

Joey Mason, Venture Partner, Claret Capital

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts BioSpace Insights Denatured Healthcare Policy Clinical research Funding Venture capital Europe
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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