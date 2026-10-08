Beyond equity: Why venture debt is reshaping European biotech

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Jennifer McMahon, partner at Seroba and Joey Mason, venture partner at Claret Capital. We look at why venture debt now sits at the center of late‑stage biotech financing and how Europe’s capital constraints force companies to treat time as their most expensive asset.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Jennifer McMahon, Partner, Seroba

Joey Mason, Venture Partner, Claret Capital

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.