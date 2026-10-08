Beyond equity: Why venture debt is reshaping European biotech

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Jennifer McMahon, partner at Seroba and Joey Mason, venture partner at Claret Capital. We dig into how venture debt buys time when equity can’t and how Europe’s funding gaps, tranching habits and slower urgency shape who uses it well.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Jennifer McMahon, partner at Seroba and Joey Mason, venture partner at Claret Capital. We look at why venture debt now sits at the center of late‑stage biotech financing and how Europe’s capital constraints force companies to treat time as their most expensive asset.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Jennifer McMahon, Partner, Seroba
Joey Mason, Venture Partner, Claret Capital
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.