A settlement has cleared the way for Amgen to launch a biosimilar of Bristol Myers Squibb’s immunotherapy drug Opdivo in 2028, a legal development that provides investors with clarity as the blockbuster medicine heads toward its patent cliff.

The agreement marks the first of many to come for the PD-1 class of drugs, which changed cancer treatment for the better and brought in billions in sales for drugmakers. Leading the class is Keytruda, for which Merck has yet to announce a biosimilar settlement, analysts from BMO Capital Markets pointed out on Wednesday.

Amgen plans to launch ABP 206 in the U.S. on Oct. 1, 2028 pending approval from the FDA, according to a Tuesday press release . A biologics license application has already been submitted and accepted by the agency, with a decision expected by the end of the year. Sandoz, as well as partners Intas and Xbrane, have Opdivo biosimilar candidates in development as well.

BMO sees the biosimilar launches weighing on BMS in 2029, when revenue for Opdivo will plummet 22% year over year. The firm expects the drug to collect $11.6 billion in 2028, dropping to $3.7 billion by 2031. BMS, therefore, needs to make some moves to shore up earnings in the years to come.

“While not explicitly confirmed, we see this settlement and recent management changes as potential signals prepping for larger-scale BD,” BMO wrote.

On Tuesday, BMS announced that CFO David Elkins is departing, to be replaced by Kevin Dillon. Earlier this month, the company re - organized its R&D department and announced that Chief Research Officer Robert Plenge would leave by the end of the year.

All of these actions are “internal housekeeping ahead of effectuating a transaction,” according to BMO.

BMS leadership has not been shy about the desire for a deal, with Leerink Partners noting in October that the company has high debt but still some flexibility to conduct a transaction.

The company was rumored to be an acquisition target of AstraZeneca in August. The dramatic deal could have helped BMS prepare for its upcoming loss of exclusivity for key products like Opdivo and the Pfizer-partnered blood thinner Eliquis, analysts said at the time. Those two drugs accounted for half of BMS’ revenue in 2025.

But that mega-merger never came to fruition.

Investors are waiting for a number of upcoming clinical catalysts for BMS, including Phase 3 data for the oral Factor XIa inhibitor milvexian in secondary stroke prevention that is due by the end of the year . A separate late-stage trial for acute coronary syndrome was halted after investigators determined the Johnson & Johnson-partnered medicine was unlikely to meet its goal.

Another milvexian readout for stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation, which BMO called “the biggie,” will follow in 2027. The firm warned investors to “buckle up” for some share volatility from BMS over the coming months.

“We view the next six months of BMY transformative to the story, either solidifying the next legs of P&L [profit & loss] growth or forcing management back the drawing board to chart the next course,” BMO wrote.