Biosimilars
While Humira sales were impacted by cheaper biosimilars, AbbVie reported in its second-quarter earnings results Thursday that revenues jumped nearly 45% for Skyrizi and almost 56% for Rinvoq year over year, respectively.
The South Korean company’s Epysqli is now FDA-approved for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome in the U.S., having grabbed the lead in the Soliris biosimilar market in Europe.
In a bid to take advantage of Humira’s slow loss of market share, Boehringer Ingelheim is offering its biosimilar at a 92% discount exclusively to patients who buy the product on GoodRx.
CVS Caremark’s recent decision to take AbbVie’s Humira off its major formularies has caused the blockbuster to lose more market share to biosimilars, according to the latest report from Samsung Bioepis.
As Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug enters the Chinese market, its patent is expiring in two years and biosimilar competition is rising.
Pyzchiva, developed by Samsung Bioepis, will be commercialized in the U.S. by Sandoz with the license period beginning on Feb. 22, 2025, according to a settlement and licensing agreement with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech.
Stada announced Tuesday it has secured European rights from Alvotech to a clinical-stage biosimilar of Amgen’s blockbuster bone drugs Prolia and Xgeva.
Amgen on Tuesday secured the FDA’s green light for the first interchangeable biosimilar to AstraZeneca’s Soliris to treat two rare diseases: paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.
The regulator on Monday approved two interchangeable biosimilars to Regeneron’s Eylea, providing additional competition for the pharma’s blockbuster as key patent protections are set to expire.
Boehringer Ingelheim on Wednesday won the FDA’s approval for a high-concentration and citrate-free version of its Humira biosimilar Cyltezo, targeting AbbVie’s blockbuster drug.
Starting in June 2024, Evernorth Health Services will offer Humira biosimilar products with no out-of-pocket cost through its Accredo specialty pharmacy.
Policy changes by health insurance companies will likely determine which Humira biosimilars rise to the top.
Ahead of launching its Humira biosimilar Simlandi, Alvotech and Teva on Friday announced they have signed a long-term agreement with an undisclosed strategic partner to help boost patient access to the drug.
Teva Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech got the FDA’s greenlight for their biosimilar to Johnson & Johnson’s blockbuster Stelara, which will launch in the U.S. in February 2025.
Prescriptions for Sandoz’s Hyrimoz, a biosimilar version of AbbVie’s Humira, have shot up after CVS Caremark took the blockbuster arthritis treatment off its major national commercial formularies on April 1.
