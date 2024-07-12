SUBSCRIBE
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Earnings
Despite Near 30% Drop in Humira Sales, AbbVie Beats Wall Street’s Q2 Revenue Expectations
While Humira sales were impacted by cheaper biosimilars, AbbVie reported in its second-quarter earnings results Thursday that revenues jumped nearly 45% for Skyrizi and almost 56% for Rinvoq year over year, respectively.
July 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Exterior of a Samsung location in San Jose, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
FDA
Samsung Bioepis Gets FDA Approval for Biosimilar to AstraZeneca’s Soliris
The South Korean company’s Epysqli is now FDA-approved for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome in the U.S., having grabbed the lead in the Soliris biosimilar market in Europe.
July 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
External view of Boehringer Ingelheim's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Biosimilars
Boehringer Ingelheim Partners With GoodRx to Offer Humira Biosimilar at 92% Discount
In a bid to take advantage of Humira’s slow loss of market share, Boehringer Ingelheim is offering its biosimilar at a 92% discount exclusively to patients who buy the product on GoodRx.
July 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
AbbVie’s Humira Continues to Lose Market Share as Biosimilars Gain Ground: Report
CVS Caremark’s recent decision to take AbbVie’s Humira off its major formularies has caused the blockbuster to lose more market share to biosimilars, according to the latest report from Samsung Bioepis.
July 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Weight Loss
What Does Wegovy’s Launch in China Mean as Biosimilar Competition Emerges?
As Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug enters the Chinese market, its patent is expiring in two years and biosimilar competition is rising.
July 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
FDA
Samsung Bioepis Gets FDA Approval for Biosimilar of J&J’s Stelara
Pyzchiva, developed by Samsung Bioepis, will be commercialized in the U.S. by Sandoz with the license period beginning on Feb. 22, 2025, according to a settlement and licensing agreement with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech.
July 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing
Business
Stada Bags European Rights from Alvotech to Biosimilar of Amgen Blockbusters
Stada announced Tuesday it has secured European rights from Alvotech to a clinical-stage biosimilar of Amgen’s blockbuster bone drugs Prolia and Xgeva.
June 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Amgen's office in Tampa, Florida
FDA
Amgen Wins FDA Approval for First Biosimilar to AstraZeneca’s Soliris
Amgen on Tuesday secured the FDA’s green light for the first interchangeable biosimilar to AstraZeneca’s Soliris to treat two rare diseases: paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.
May 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
FDA
FDA Greenlights Two Interchangeable Biosimilars to Regeneron’s Eylea
The regulator on Monday approved two interchangeable biosimilars to Regeneron’s Eylea, providing additional competition for the pharma’s blockbuster as key patent protections are set to expire.
May 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Boehringer Ingelheim's office in California
FDA
FDA Approval Fuels Boehringer’s Biosimilar Challenge to AbbVie’s Humira
Boehringer Ingelheim on Wednesday won the FDA’s approval for a high-concentration and citrate-free version of its Humira biosimilar Cyltezo, targeting AbbVie’s blockbuster drug.
May 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Cigna Group signage outside its office i
Drug Delivery
Cigna’s Evernorth to Offer Humira Biosimilar with No Out-of-Pocket Cost
Starting in June 2024, Evernorth Health Services will offer Humira biosimilar products with no out-of-pocket cost through its Accredo specialty pharmacy.
April 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: AbbVie building and needle/Taylor Tieden
Policy
Biosimilar Sales Up as Insurers Begin Dropping Humira Coverage
Policy changes by health insurance companies will likely determine which Humira biosimilars rise to the top.
April 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Business
Alvotech, Teva Enlist New Partner to Expand Access to Humira Biosimilar in US
Ahead of launching its Humira biosimilar Simlandi, Alvotech and Teva on Friday announced they have signed a long-term agreement with an undisclosed strategic partner to help boost patient access to the drug.
April 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA signage at its office in Washington, DC
FDA
Teva, Alvotech Secure FDA Approval for Stelara Biosimilar with Early 2025 Launch
Teva Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech got the FDA’s greenlight for their biosimilar to Johnson & Johnson’s blockbuster Stelara, which will launch in the U.S. in February 2025.
April 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: CVS Health's signage outside its office in Texas
Drug Delivery
Sandoz’s Biosimilar Skyrockets After CVS Removes AbbVie’s Humira from Formularies
Prescriptions for Sandoz’s Hyrimoz, a biosimilar version of AbbVie’s Humira, have shot up after CVS Caremark took the blockbuster arthritis treatment off its major national commercial formularies on April 1.
April 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Press Releases
European Medicines Agency (EMA) Approves Bio-Thera Solutions’ BAT1706 (Avzivi®, bevacizumab), a biosimilar referencing Avastin®
July 30, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Sandoz launches biosimilar Pyzchiva® (ustekinumab) across Europe, to treat chronic inflammatory diseases
July 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
STADA and Alvotech launch Uzpruvo, the first approved ustekinumab biosimilar to Stelara, across Europe
July 22, 2024
 · 
11 min read