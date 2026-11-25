The FDA has sent Alkem Laboratories a warning letter after inspectors found fault with its investigations of quality signals, responses to complaints and equipment maintenance.

FDA inspectors assessed Alkem’s plant in western India in April and May, according to the letter dated Nov. 18. The inspection began months after Ascend Laboratories recalled batches of atorvastatin, the statin medicine sold by Pfizer as Lipitor and manufactured for the U.S. market by Alkem. Ascend recalled more than 141,000 bottles because the tablets failed dissolution specifications.

The FDA inspection revealed that Alkem failed to adequately investigate unexpected discrepancies. A 2021 feasibility study linked excipients from new suppliers to a notable decrease in the dissolution rate of certain tablets, the name of which is redacted in the warning letter. Alkem saw a markedly lower dissolution rate for a tablet batch manufactured in July 2022 with excipients from the new suppliers.

But the company only investigated the quality signal after obtaining out-of-specification dissolution results during release testing of batches in March 2025, the FDA found. The investigation identified batch-to-batch inconsistency of excipients from new suppliers as the probable cause. Alkem recalled tablets manufactured from July 2024 to August 2025 for the U.S. market.

The FDA concluded that Alkem’s manufacturing process for the tablets is not in a state of control. That conclusion reflects the failures of multiple batches to meet dissolution specifications since 2021. The FDA identified a pattern of establishing or changing process parameters without adequate scientific justification, leading the agency to suggest that Alkem has a deficient process validation program.

FDA inspectors also highlighted shortcomings in Alkem’s response to customer complaints. The company has received about 38 complaints for broken and wet tablets distributed to the U.S. since September 2025. The name of the tablets is again redacted in the warning letter. Alkem identified mechanical stress during transport, compounded by excessive headspace in the bottle, as the root cause of the problem.

In response, the company took steps to protect tablets from breakage and moisture uptake. However, Alkem continued to receive complaints of broken tablets after implementing the changes. During the FDA’s inspection, the company committed to suspending production of the tablets, but it continued to distribute previously manufactured lots and failed to send a field action report to the FDA.

Another part of the warning letter addresses Alkem’s oversight of its equipment maintenance program. The FDA accused Alkem of reporting machine parts as damaged and removing them for destruction without having an adequate system to assess the quality and safety of drug products manufactured using the unsuitable equipment.

Inspectors also observed that equipment cleaned and stored on March 27 had rust-like discoloration on April 20. The FDA interpreted the discoloration as evidence of inadequate post-cleaning inspection and a failure to maintain equipment in a suitable state.

The FDA has advised Alkem to engage a consultant to help it meet manufacturing requirements. The agency may withhold approval of new applications or supplements listing Alkem as a drug manufacturer until violations are completely addressed.