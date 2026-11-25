Pharming has paused production of its rare disease drug Ruconest in response to a simulation failure at its third-party fill-finish manufacturer.

The Dutch drugmaker warned that the temporary stoppage is likely to lead to supply constraints in the U.S. Pharming has enough Ruconest to serve the market through mid-December. The product is a C1 esterase inhibitor used to treat acute attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE). Ruconest stock held by specialty pharmacies and patients is unaffected.

Longer-term product availability will depend on the release of finished inventory and the completion of an investigation, which is looking into the root cause of the problem. Pharming will restart production once its partner has fixed the root cause and successfully requalified the manufacturing process.

Pharming named the failure of a routine simulation of the aseptic manufacturing process as the trigger for the production pause. The simulation, which is known as a media fill, is a validation test that mimics sterile manufacturing. By using microbiological growth media rather than the product, manufacturers can check whether their procedures and equipment prevent microbial contamination.

The company is encouraging patients to consult with their physicians, who have access to alternatives to Ruconest. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, which Chiesi Group bought recently for $1.9 billion, won FDA approval for an oral rival to injectable Ruconest last year. The oral drug, Ekterly, is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor indicated for the treatment of acute HAE attacks.

Physicians also have access to a growing arsenal of prophylactic treatments for preventing HAE attacks. Last year, the FDA approved CSL Behring’s Factor XIIa inhibitor Andembry and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ prekallikrein-directed antisense oligonucleotide Dawnzera.

The launches posed threats to Ruconest even before the manufacturing problem created a trigger for patients to consider alternatives. Noting the intense competition in its annual report, Pharming warned investors of the risk that Ruconest “may no longer be competitive and accepted by physicians, patients, payors and others in the medical community.”

Pharming relies heavily on Ruconest, sales of which increased 14% to $93.8 million in the third quarter, accounting for 80% of the company’s revenues. The U.S. market generates effectively all Ruconest sales. Pharming’s other products are unaffected by the production pause. The company’s shares were down 14.6% to €1.01 ($1.11) in afternoon trading in Amsterdam following the news.