Employed and unemployed biotech and pharma professionals are thinking about job hunting in other fields amidst a challenging labor market.
Career support is the No. 2 driver of employee engagement while learning and development is No. 3, according to a new Right Management report. A recent BioSpace survey supports those findings.
If you overidentify with your job, there are ways to find self-worth outside of work, starting with using your transferable skills somewhere else.
Odds are, you won’t love every job. Is that OK? And what should you do if you’re struggling to find happiness at work?
By understanding the different types of difficult bosses, you can shift your perspective and approach the situation from a less stressful, more effective angle.
Employees worried about layoffs can practice self-care, use employer resources and contact a mental health professional, if needed.
To avoid overextending yourself and harming your work-life balance, how should you set and maintain boundaries at work?
BioSpace spoke to HR leaders about how they have been supporting companies navigating a challenging economy while meeting the needs of the workforces they support.
Politics can be a touchy subject, especially during a presidential election year. How should you engage in political discussions at work?
Plus, tips for finding biophama job opportunities, and when and how to follow up after a job interview.
Academic and industry jobs are distinguished by their approaches to collaboration and exploratory research, among other factors.