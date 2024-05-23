SUBSCRIBE
Road sign shows three job options: biotech, unknown and pharma
Career Advice
Majority Considering Jobs Outside Biopharma, BioSpace Report Finds
Employed and unemployed biotech and pharma professionals are thinking about job hunting in other fields amidst a challenging labor market.
July 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing two employees engaged in their work
Career Advice
Career Support, Development Trump Pay, According to Recent Reports
Career support is the No. 2 driver of employee engagement while learning and development is No. 3, according to a new Right Management report. A recent BioSpace survey supports those findings.
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Career Advice
You’re More Than Your Job: Finding Self-Worth Outside of Work
If you overidentify with your job, there are ways to find self-worth outside of work, starting with using your transferable skills somewhere else.
June 3, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Man working at desk over abstract background
Career Advice
Do You Need to Love Your Job to Be Happy at Your Job?
Odds are, you won’t love every job. Is that OK? And what should you do if you’re struggling to find happiness at work?
May 21, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Heart and brain on a scale/Taylor Tieden
Career Advice
7 Types of Difficult Bosses and How to Deal With Them
By understanding the different types of difficult bosses, you can shift your perspective and approach the situation from a less stressful, more effective angle.
April 24, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Woman stressed with possible layoff/Tayl
Career Advice
How to Deal With Layoff-Related Stress
Employees worried about layoffs can practice self-care, use employer resources and contact a mental health professional, if needed.
April 17, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Two people discussing work boundaries/Ta
Career Advice
How to Set and Maintain Boundaries at Work
To avoid overextending yourself and harming your work-life balance, how should you set and maintain boundaries at work?
March 27, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: A scale balancing cash with employee nee
Employer Resources
In an Evolving Market, HR Leaders Balance Business Needs with Employee Engagement
BioSpace spoke to HR leaders about how they have been supporting companies navigating a challenging economy while meeting the needs of the workforces they support.
March 21, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Career Advice
How to Talk About Politics at Work
Politics can be a touchy subject, especially during a presidential election year. How should you engage in political discussions at work?
March 20, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Cutout mouths talking to each other/Tayl
Career Advice
Career Coach: How Do I Get Better at Accepting Feedback?
Plus, tips for finding biophama job opportunities, and when and how to follow up after a job interview.
February 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Pictured: A scientist with a split background betw
Career Advice
Academia vs. Industry: Differences in Workplace Culture
Academic and industry jobs are distinguished by their approaches to collaboration and exploratory research, among other factors.
February 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Sanjukta Mondal