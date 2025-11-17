Manali Shah is a molecular biology researcher with a deep interest in understanding how genetic variation influences health and disease. Over the years, she has worked with a range of molecular techniques, including nucleic acid extraction, biomarker assays and data-driven analysis, and she enjoys the process of connecting laboratory findings to broader biological questions. She serves as a peer reviewer for journals published by Elsevier, Wiley and Frontiers Media and is a full member of Sigma Xi. She cares about building environments where researchers, students and readers can engage with science in a genuine and meaningful way.