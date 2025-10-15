More Marathon Than Sprint: Getting Biopharma Jobs Often Takes 4+ Months, BioSpace Finds

Finding work quickly—especially in today’s economy—might be a high priority for biopharma professionals, but it doesn’t often happen, according to a BioSpace LinkedIn poll. It found that in the past year, it took 65% of respondents at least four months to get hired, and 35% waited seven months or longer.

Recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data also show lengthy times to hire. In August, the number of long-term unemployed people in the U.S.—those jobless for at least 27 weeks (six months)—accounted for 25.7% of all of those without jobs, according to a Sept. 5 report .

To see how biotech and pharma professionals found jobs in three months or less in the past year, BioSpace invited input this month through a survey. Following is an overview of the respondents’ keys to success and their top tips for those looking for biopharma positions. In addition, one professional who took several months to get hired but whose new employer made her an offer five weeks after she applied shares her story.

Success Often Hinges on Networking, Moving Fast

When asked what made their job search of three months or less successful, 64% of respondents cited networking. One shared how it played a key role in getting hired, alongside working with a recruiter and having the right timing.

“A recruiter reached out about a role that wasn’t an exact fit, but we had a great conversation, and I shared what I was looking for,” they wrote. “A few weeks later, they came back with a role that aligned perfectly. A former colleague happened to work there and gave a strong recommendation, and the rest fell into place.”

Multiple respondents’ comments underscored the value of being diligent and moving quickly. One person shared that for their approach, they were “Checking at all hours, having 3-4 staple resumes and applying fast with whichever was most relevant (or hits the most buzzwords).”

Another respondent noted that they applied to job listings as soon as they were posted, while someone else shared they would apply within a few days.

One person described their overall process from start to finish, highlighting their consistency in sending out applications, fine-tuning their resumes to align as best as possible with job descriptions and preparing for upcoming phone screens and interviews.

Other responses included having leadership certifications, a great resume, previous experience in a big international company and a good profile for the job. One respondent wrote, “Perfect fit to the job description is critical.”

Have the Right Attitude, Be Patient

Regarding their top tip for biopharma job seekers, respondents most frequently mentioned networking . Working with recruiters was another suggestion. One respondent recommended, “Stay engaged with recruiters and your network. It keeps you on their radar for future opportunities.”

Others focused on having the right mindset, advising job seekers to keep an open mind; show employers passion and a go-getter attitude; and be confident. Two commented on the need for patience, with one pointing toward the job market’s recent challenges.

“Be patient, the cycle will turn to hiring mode soon,” they wrote.

The job market continues to slow, based on BioSpace and BLS data. For example, during the third quarter, job postings live on the BioSpace website dipped 28% year over year. A Sept. 30 BLS report showed that in August in the professional and business services sector, which includes scientific services, there were 1.2 million job openings, down 7.3% year over year.

Other respondents’ advice included being diligent but in moderation, with one writing, “Check LinkedIn daily for jobs but give yourself a break after hours.”

That person also recommended being strategic with applications by applying to positions that closely match people’s experience given the competitive job market. Continuing layoffs are a significant driver of that market. So far this year, biopharma companies have cut or projected they’ll cut over 37,000 combined employees, based on BioSpace tallies.* That number excludes CDMOs, CROs, tools and services businesses and medical device firms.

For one respondent, their top tip involved an early step in the job search process. They recommended having a good resume prior to looking for work.

“Always always always keep your resume up to date well before you start your job search,” they wrote. “This will make fine-tuning your resume much easier when you decide to start your job search.

Tips From Someone Whose Job Search Took 3+ Months

One person whose job search went past three months but still proved successful not too much later is Michelle Sparks, who shared her story with BioSpace via email. Sparks was between corporate jobs for six months before getting hired as senior vice president of product development at Elion Therapeutics, where she began work this week. Elion made her an offer about five weeks after she applied at the biotech, which focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening, invasive fungal infections.

As to what ultimately made her job search successful, Sparks noted that her experience— which spans several cross-functional departments, including chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC); nonclinical; supply chain; and drug-led combination product development— were a good fit for what Elion needed. She also shared that Elion was persistent, thoughtful and organized; is a perfect cultural fit; and has a good company size. She’s the biotech’s 13th employee.

Sparks’ top tip for job seekers was to get out of the house, meet up with others for coffee or lunch and do everything they can to stay positive. She also recommended volunteering if possible and posting frequently on LinkedIn to encourage engagement.

“If you are top of mind, you’re more likely to get recommendations than if no one is thinking about you,” Sparks wrote. “Don’t rely on the banner saying you’re open for work to make those connections for you. It is easy to isolate and get overly pessimistic, do what you can to tap into what you have to offer!”

*To tally layoffs, BioSpace compiles data for known workforce reductions. The number of employees affected is identified or estimated primarily through information in company press releases, Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices, SEC filings and other media outlets’ reports or via confirmation from company officials.

Not all companies disclose downsizing, and some share only the percentage of staff affected. Some biopharmas provide total numbers retrospectively rather than disclosing individual workforce reductions as they happen.