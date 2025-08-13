Loyalty Is a Flawed Strategy—And It Can Cost You

At 9:15 a.m., Maya was finalizing a slide deck for a big internal meeting. By 10 a.m., she was on a Zoom call learning that she—and the rest of her team—had been let go. No warning. No transition plan. Just a decision already made.

She’d turned down a recruiter two weeks earlier, citing her commitment to the team and her belief in the company’s mission. That moment now gutted her—not just because she’d lost her job but also because she realized how much of herself she’d given to a company that couldn’t (or wouldn’t) give that same loyalty back.

Maya’s not alone.

Biopharma Isn’t Going Anywhere—But Your Role Might

This industry is built on volatility. Science shifts. Funding dries up. Programs get shelved. A year that starts with strong signals of progress can end with mass layoffs.

In July 2025 alone, BioSpace reported a 487% year-over-year increase in job cuts, including projected layoffs . From early-stage startups to established global players, no part of the sector is immune.

Amid all that uncertainty, there’s a deeply human tension playing out: People want to believe in something. They want to do meaningful work. Many stay loyal—sometimes longer than they should—because they care. But here’s the hard truth: Loyalty without leverage can be a liability.

Loyalty Is the Wrong Strategy

Loyalty isn’t a flaw. It’s a sign of character, consistency and belief in a mission bigger than yourself. Biopharma, more than most industries, attracts people who are all-in. They want to change lives. That commitment shows up in how they work: long hours, extra effort, a willingness to push through setbacks.

But when loyalty becomes the reason you stay in a role or at a company that no longer aligns with your goals, it stops being noble—and starts being risky.

Loyalty can keep you stuck. It can make you overlook red flags. It can convince you to wait out “just one more quarter” even when your gut says otherwise. Perhaps most dangerously, it can make you feel like leaving is a betrayal when in fact it might be the most strategic move you can make.

What Are You Building? Who Are You Becoming?

You don’t owe your career to your current company. That doesn’t mean you should jump ship the minute things get hard, but it does mean you owe it to yourself to pause and ask:

Am I growing here?

Do I still believe in where we’re headed?

Is my current role setting me up for the next one I want?

These aren’t easy questions. In the wake of layoffs, restructures or budget cuts, they can feel especially fraught. But avoiding the questions doesn’t protect you. It just puts you at risk of being blindsided later.

How To Be Strategic So You Don’t Lose Yourself

If you’re in a role that feels uncertain—or if you’re wrestling with the dissonance between loyalty and self-protection—here’s a simple framework that might help. Think in three horizons:

What are you solving for right now? Be honest about what this season of your career needs. Is it stability? Stretch? Visibility? A reset? What’s the next version of you? What role, reputation or capability do you want to build toward? Don’t get stuck optimizing for a past vision that no longer fits. How does—or doesn’t—this role serve that evolution? A good role doesn’t have to check every box, but it should move you forward.

By framing your current situation through this framework, you give yourself permission to stay without stagnating—or leave without guilt.

It’s Not Disloyal To Plan Ahead

One of the most strategic things you can do in biopharma right now is keep your eyes open—even when you’re not actively looking. That means:

Taking the recruiter’s

Updating your resume

Staying in touch with former colleagues who know your work

Paying attention to where your skills are gaining value in the broader market—not just at your company

This approach isn’t disloyal. It’s smart. While you may love your team or believe in the mission, neither will guarantee your job tomorrow, and your company likely won’t decide who to lay off based on who stayed loyal the longest. It will make those tough calls based on what the business needs.

That’s not a cynical outlook. That’s reality. You deserve to navigate it on your terms—not theirs.

Final Thoughts: Loyalty to Self≠Selfishness

If you’re feeling disoriented—like your loyalty is at odds with your gut instincts—pay attention. You can care deeply and still be discerning. You can work hard and still have boundaries. You can stay committed and still decide to walk away.

Loyalty doesn’t mean staying no matter what. It means staying true—to your work, your values and yourself.

Yes, it’s a tough market right now. There are a lot of capable, experienced biopharma professionals out there. Open roles are limited, and the risk of being on the outside looking in is real. That’s exactly why it matters to stay in motion. It’s almost always easier to land a new opportunity while you still have one. Fear alone is a risky reason to stay put.

You can stay. You can leave. But whatever you do, make sure you’re not waiting for someone else to make the call.