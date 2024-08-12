Student Resources

SUBSCRIBE
To help you land your first post-university role, BioSpace has compiled this job search toolkit just for you. You’ll find tips as well as links to helpful articles and resources, including our newsletters and podcasts.

Craft Your Resume
When creating or updating your resume, consider how to share not only your accomplishments, internships and previous jobs but also your skills. It’s also important to customize your resume to each job rather than use the same one for every application. Last, think about how AI tools such as TopResume and ChatGPT can help you generate or build out your resume. For more tips and insights, check out these articles.
Career Advice
How to Leverage the Right Resources to Craft an Effective Resume
Depending on their needs, candidates can choose among tools such as AI-powered resume generators, professional coaches and university career services to hone their applications.
March 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Sunitha Chari
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Truly Tailor a Resume
Plus, tips on applying to multiple jobs at the same company, making new work friends, and how to ask for more time at the offer stage.
March 12, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Career Advice
In Hiring, Some Companies Move Toward Focus on Skills Over Experience
Newer hiring models based on skills applicants have learned and their general potential for growth could avoid the drawbacks of relying on degrees and experience.
November 7, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Sruthi S. Balakrishnan
Draft Your Cover Letter
Some experts feel cover letters are unnecessary, and you should only provide one if an employer requests it. Others feel you should always submit one. Should you decide to create a cover letter, customize it for the job you’re applying for, address it to a named individual if possible and keep it brief. Get more tips in these articles.
Career Advice
How to Write a Cover Letter for Job in the Life Sciences
A cover letter is an important part of any job application, but for those in the life sciences it is especially important. Find tips for writing a scientist cover letter as well as an outline and examples in our guide.
October 21, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Franklin Carpenter
Career Advice
Cover Letter Do’s and Don’ts
To help you in your job search, we’ve compiled a list of cover letter do’s and don’ts.
November 1, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Katharine Hansen, PhD
Career Advice
How to Write an Effective Cover Letter for a Research Scientist Job
This article offers a template with examples of an effective cover letter for a research scientist job. Let’s explore some tips to help you write your own.
February 2, 2017
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Katharine Hansen, Ph.D.
Expand Your Network
Now is a terrific time to build up your network. This includes connecting with people on LinkedIn. As a student, you can look for people who have titles you might apply for, as they’ll be your peers and could provide great insights as you move into your post-graduation jobs. Remember to also build relationships with people in person, such as through internships or at events. For more tips and insights, check out these articles.
Career Advice
It’s Who You Know: A Guide to Networking in the Life Science Industry
Even if you aren’t looking for a new role in biopharma, nurturing relationships will only benefit you in the long run. To help, here is a complete guide to networking in the life science industry.
April 12, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Christie Adams
Career Advice
Everyday Networking Tips for the Life Sciences
February 27, 2018
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tina Baumgartner
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Overcome the Fears and Pitfalls of Networking in 2024
January 11, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Research Target Employers
One of your first steps should be researching the employers that interest you most. Your targeted job search should start with a list of about 40 employers that you’ll narrow down later. Your initial criteria should include a specific geographic area, industry sector of life sciences and job function/title. Get more tips in these articles.
Career Advice
Benefits of a Targeted Job Search and How to Get Started
The more you funnel the universe of employers into a laser-focused, precise, narrow segment of those who would love to hire you, the more successful you’ll be.
October 7, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Katharine Hansen, PhD
Targeting Life Sciences Employers Based on Their Needs
A successful targeted job search is not a scattershot approach like my spammer’s. It is narrowly focused on a finite list of employers that you’ve generated and qualified.
October 11, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Katharine Hansen, PhD
Career Advice
A Guide to Researching Life Sciences Employers
Why should you research prospective employers as you approach your life sciences job search?
September 16, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
By Katharine Hansen, PhD
Ace Your Interview
Your job interview is your chance to shine, so it’s important to prepare for it. Preparation includes not only researching the company and seeing how your skills align with the job description but also developing anecdotes that show how you’ve applied those skills on projects and the results you achieved. For more tips and insights, check out these articles.
Career Advice
How to Prepare for a Job Interview
Preparation is key to ensuring one stands out in an increasingly competitive job market. We asked an expert for tips.
December 13, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Sanjukta Mondal
Career Advice
What to Do When You Don’t Know the Answer to Interview Questions in the Life Sciences
July 18, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alina Zahid
The Best Way to Answer Salary Interview Questions
April 30, 2013
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Lorenzo Soliman
Build Your Social Media Brand
Now more than ever, you need to think strategically about your social media presence. Employers can easily see what you share online, so keep that in mind when you’re posting on your favorite social platforms. In addition, pay special attention to LinkedIn, as having a strong profile, connecting with others in life sciences and participating in industry-specific groups can get you noticed by prospective employers. Get more tips in these articles.
A Scientist’s Guide to Social Media: Tips for Building a Personal Brand
Scientists must act differently than other professionals to build a successful personal brand on social media. Check out our comprehensive guide to get started.
May 2, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Eden Whitlock
Your Online Presence as a Professional
Professionals have unprecedented opportunities today to become known, and the biggest opportunity comes from building an online presence.
September 17, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Katharine Hansen, PhD
Career Advice
5 Quick Ways to Strengthen Your LinkedIn Profile in 60 Minutes
Companies will look at job candidates’ LinkedIn profiles, so make sure yours is strong, from the summary of your expertise and qualifications to testimonials from colleagues.
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
BioSpace
Employment and Salary Trends
Job Trends
Report: 2024 Job Market Trends, H2 Update
This report investigates anticipated job search activity and hiring outlook for the remainder of 2024.
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Job Trends
Report: 2024 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Trends
March 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: 2024 Employment Outlook
January 19, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Money Talk: Salary Trends and Raises
March 21, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Podcast
Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
