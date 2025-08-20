Leadership Lab: 4 Ways Biopharma Leaders Can Prepare for Media Interviews

Welcome to Leadership Lab, a column dedicated to biopharma executives aiming to enhance their leadership skills and advance their careers. Every other month, Michael Pietrack, the practice lead for Kaye/Bassman’s pharma and biotech recruiting team and host of “The Pharmaverse Podcast,” shares a valuable leadership insight.

In the biopharmaceutical world, a leader’s credibility has long rested on scientific depth, operational rigor and strategic vision. But in today’s media-saturated environment, those qualities are no longer sufficient in isolation. Executives are increasingly called to represent their organizations and the science behind their technology in media interviews. These interviews are critical, as they can shape reputations, influence markets, attract talent and build trust with patients and the public.

To help you make the most of these opportunities, I spoke with three professionals who specialize in preparing biopharma executives for the spotlight: Michael Lauer, CEO of MDL Strategic Communications; Jason Bracco, associate director at LifeSci Communications; and Andrew Miller, executive producer of the Pharmaverse Podcast. Their insights, combined with my own, will provide you with a well-rounded guide to preparing for media interviews.

1. Understand the Medium, Not Just the Message

Each type of media engagement comes with its own expectations. For example, a two-minute live TV segment demands crisp, high-energy soundbites, while a 45-minute podcast offers room for nuance and storytelling, and a newspaper or magazine interview falls somewhere in between. However, even if you have a longer interview, you don’t want your answers to be long-winded or tangential.

“It’s a conversation, not a lecture,” Bracco said. “Give them a reason to stay with you. Make it sharp. Make it relevant. Keep their attention.”

Whatever the medium, think about how you want your audience to feel. Do you want them to be excited about your therapy? Do you want them to feel confident in the direction of the company? Do you want them to be inspired about the patients? However you want them to feel, that should be at the forefront of your mind.

Once you understand the medium, you can set the right tone. In a studio interview, for example, concise answers with a strong posture and eye contact convey control. On a podcast or video interview with a newspaper or magazine, a conversational tone and a willingness to go off script show authenticity. And for a newspaper or magazine interview over the phone, you can have your talking points printed out in front of you to ensure you’re confidently communicating key messages—and that you don’t forget any of them.

Miller shared a tip about podcasts that transcends all question-and-answer mediums: “A podcast interview is a conversation. Guests should trust a host by giving concise answers and allowing the person on the other mic to follow up with questions that naturally expand on the subject.”

2. Avoid Saying Too Much: Message Overload vs. Message Discipline

The most common mistake biopharma executives make in interviews is trying to say too much at once. With so many compelling data points, programs and partnerships to highlight, it’s tempting to treat this type of opportunity like a shareholder update. Keep in mind, however, that audiences don’t retain lists, but they remember ideas. That’s why message discipline is essential.

Every interview should be anchored by two or three core messages. Express them in accessible language, free of dense acronyms or regulatory caveats. If your goal is to communicate why your company is positioned to change the standard of care in a disease area, say it clearly, and say it more than once. If your science is complex, work to find an analogy that people will understand and remember.

A great message is both memorable and shareable. Think: “We’re developing the first noninvasive treatment for _______,” or “We believe _______ therapies will define the next decade of medicine.” These are simple, bold and easy for listeners to repeat.

3. Rehearse—But Not Too Much

Many executives believe they can wing it, and some can, but high-impact media interviews require some level of rehearsal. This doesn’t mean memorizing lines, but internalizing the talking points. In fact, overrehearsal can be just as damaging as underpreparation, leading to stiff delivery and a lack of spontaneity.

The biggest reason you don’t want to overrehearse is because people inside and outside of your company want authentic leaders. Executives who show up as themselves—those who speak with passion, conviction and even vulnerability—tend to leave the strongest impression.

Effective rehearsal means internalizing your key messages, understanding how to pivot gracefully and getting comfortable with your own voice on playback. Record yourself answering mock questions. Watch with a critical eye. Are you rambling? Do you look confident? Are you using filler words or nervous gestures?

Miller said, “If you spend enough time reviewing your talking points before a media appearance, they’ll come more naturally to you in the moment.”

A trick that’s worked for me is to use my phone to record narratives that I want to internalize. When I’m doing chores around the house or go for walks, I listen to the recordings, and by listening repeatedly, I can easily talk through the outline of my thoughts during the interview.

If you have the luxury of a communications team or consultant, use them. Not every executive is comfortable in the media spotlight, and most need training to improve. Even a single session with a communications expert can reveal blind spots and sharpen delivery.

“Even the most confident leaders still need encouragement and guidance to nail that big interview,” Lauer said.

4. Be Ready for Tough Questions

It’s easy to prepare for the questions you want to be asked. It’s harder (but far more important) to prepare for the questions you hope don’t come up. These might involve topics like clinical trial setbacks, executive departures, access and affordability issues or even public criticism. In today’s media environment, especially with live or unscripted formats, these subjects are fair game.

The instinct to deflect the question is understandable, but a better approach is to acknowledge the complexity of the issue, briefly state what you can and steer the conversation back to what matters most. For example: “While we’re still analyzing the data from the Phase IIb trial, what hasn’t changed is our commitment to finding a safe, effective treatment for patients who currently have no options.”

This kind of framing doesn’t just protect the company’s reputation (and your own), it reinforces credibility, and the transparency (even measured) builds trust.

The Stakes Are Higher Than They Appear

A media interview is never just an interview. It’s a signal. Investors listen for confidence. Partners listen for strategy. Patients listen for hope. Employees listen for direction. How a leader shows up publicly can have ripple effects across every stakeholder group.

That’s why how you present yourself matters. When a CEO nails an interview, it boosts morale inside the company and reinforces confidence outside of it. When a CMO articulates the science behind a new indication with clarity and passion, it advances public understanding and engagement. And when a founder shares a personal story about why the company was born, it can inspire alignment around the mission in ways a press release never could.

So, the next time your phone rings with a media request, don’t just prepare to inform. Prepare to connect. Prepare to inspire. Prepare to lead.