Interviews

Career Advice
What to Do When You Don’t Know the Answer to Interview Questions in the Life Sciences
Learn five ways to answer difficult interview questions so you can leave the best impression possible on your potential employer.
July 18, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alina Zahid
Career Advice
Career Coach: Transition Into a Career in Biotech
This week, Carina discusses how to transition into a career in biotech when you don’t have lab experience. Plus, handling difficult interviews and getting a “dry” promotion.
July 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Career Advice
Leadership Lab: 3 Strategies for an Executive’s Discreet Job Search
It’s important to maintain anonymity when seeking your next executive role, as your departure could impact other employees and the organization.
June 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Navigate 2 Job Interviews at the Same Company
Plus, what to do if your offer is paused and how to manage work anxiety.
June 11, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Message Career Gaps During an Interview
Learn how to discuss career gaps and how to be a great hiring manager and interviewer.
May 14, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Career Advice
How to Prepare a Presentation for a Biopharma Job Interview
Presentations are standard requirements in the hiring process for some biopharma positions. Here’s how to approach them.
March 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
Career Advice
How to Assess a Company’s DEI Commitment as a Candidate
Here’s what to look for—and what to ask—before and during the interview process to find out whether an employer fosters an inclusive environment.
December 13, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
Career Advice
How to Prepare for a Job Interview
Preparation is key to ensuring one stands out in an increasingly competitive job market. We asked an expert for tips.
December 13, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Sanjukta Mondal
Career Advice
In Hiring, Some Companies Move Toward Focus on Skills Over Experience
Newer hiring models based on skills applicants have learned and their general potential for growth could avoid the drawbacks of relying on degrees and experience.
November 7, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Sruthi S. Balakrishnan
Career Advice
Candidates Expect More than the Job Market Can Deliver
In a cooling job market, companies often can’t match job seekers’ expectations on factors such as salary and remote work.
October 25, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Career Advice
What to Do After an Interview to Better Your Odds
You know it’s important to nail the interview with a potential employer, but it’s what you do after an interview that might really influence your chances of getting the job. Find out how in our guide.
August 5, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kaley Lefevre
Career Advice
5 Job Interview Techniques That Actually Work
Finding a new job can be a daunting task. From updating your resume to preparing for interviews, there are a lot of moving parts. To help, here are five interview techniques that actually work.
July 20, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Franklin Carpenter
Career Advice
What to Expect From a Pharma Interview
Candice Richards, the Manager of Talent Acquisition at Kyowa Kirin North America, shed some light on what to expect from a pharma interview and how to effectively prepare.
May 27, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Kaley Lefevre
Career Advice
How to Negotiate Pay As a Remote Employee
If you’re ready to start earning the salary you deserve, here are some tips to help you recognize your worth and negotiate pay as a remote employee.
May 12, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Franklin Carpenter
Career Advice
How to Ace an Interview, Explained by a Pharma Recruiter
We spoke with Alison Senkovich O’Sullivan, Senior Director of Human Resources at Athersys, about how to ace an interview and what candidates can do to prepare.
May 6, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Kaley Lefevre
PRESS RELEASES
Career Advice
Practice Some Sample Interview Questions And Answer to Secure a Job
July 7, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Interview Insider: Tips on How to Get Hired at Amgen
January 15, 2018
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Beach
33 Company-Related Questions to Ask at a Large Pharmaceutical Job Interview
August 14, 2017
 · 
5 min read
Lone Star Bio
4 Things New Life Science Graduates Need to Know to Land that First Job
April 19, 2016
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Video Job Interview Bloopers to Avoid
March 4, 2016
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Job Skills Report: What Pharma Employers Want from Managerial Candidates
February 24, 2016
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Exec Shares Tips: Most Common Job Seeking Mistakes to Avoid
January 22, 2016
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Why Qualified Candidates Fail Job Interviews
October 29, 2015
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
You’ve Got the Job Interview, Now What?
September 25, 2015
 · 
3 min read
Lone Star Bio
The Best and Worst Things About Applying in Biotech
August 28, 2015
 · 
2 min read
Career Advice
What Makes Hiring Managers Think They’ve Found the One
July 2, 2015
 · 
2 min read
Lone Star Bio
3 Skills You Need to Succeed in the Biotech Industry
June 17, 2015
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Northern California Readies for Talent Connect As Biotech Bay Booms
June 9, 2015
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
CombiMatrix Will Nearly Double Staff in 2015 As Hiring Roars, CEO Says
June 9, 2015
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
The After-Interview Trick You’re Not Using
May 12, 2015
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Five Ways to Build Rapport With Your Interviewer
March 17, 2015
 · 
3 min read
Career Advice
Five Employer Concerns Every Job Applicant Must Address
February 27, 2015
 · 
3 min read
Lone Star Bio
Four Common Job Applicant Weaknesses
February 27, 2015
 · 
3 min read
Career Advice
Most Frequent Post-Job Interview Mistake
February 12, 2015
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
The One Empty Word to Avoid in a Job Interview
February 2, 2015
 · 
4 min read
