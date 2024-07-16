SUBSCRIBE
Carina Clingman

Founder of The Collaboratory Career Hub and founder and CEO of Recruitomics Consulting

Carina Clingman, Ph.D., is the founder of The Collaboratory Career Hub, an online community for people interested in working in biotech. She’s also the founder and CEO of Recruitomics Consulting, which specializes in talent acquisition and talent strategy for startup biotechs. Listen to her new “Biotech Career Coach” podcast, learn about joining the career hub or send questions to hello@collaboratorycareerhub.com.

Photo of woman shaking hands with someone over biotech collage background
Career Advice
Career Coach: Transition Into a Career in Biotech
This week, Carina discusses how to transition into a career in biotech when you don’t have lab experience. Plus, handling difficult interviews and getting a “dry” promotion.
July 16, 2024
5 min read
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Navigate 2 Job Interviews at the Same Company
Plus, what to do if your offer is paused and how to manage work anxiety.
June 11, 2024
5 min read
Pictured: Collage of laptop with job search, resume and briefcase
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Message Career Gaps During an Interview
Learn how to discuss career gaps and how to be a great hiring manager and interviewer.
May 14, 2024
7 min read
Pictured: Professional versus messy appearance for
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Look Professional in Virtual Meetings
Plus, what to expect in a phone screen and how to handle an impending layoff.
April 17, 2024
6 min read
Career Advice
Webinar: Navigating a Competitive Job Market
Join us in this discussion on how you can optimize your chances of landing a new role despite a highly competitive job market.
March 25, 2024
1 min read
Pictured: Resume and laptop collage/Taylor Tieden
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Truly Tailor a Resume
Plus, tips on applying to multiple jobs at the same company, making new work friends, and how to ask for more time at the offer stage.
March 12, 2024
7 min read
Pictured: Cutout mouths talking to each other/Tayl
Career Advice
Career Coach: How Do I Get Better at Accepting Feedback?
Plus, tips for finding biophama job opportunities, and when and how to follow up after a job interview.
February 13, 2024
6 min read
Pictured: Purple and green hands grabbing a profil
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Overcome the Fears and Pitfalls of Networking in 2024
Carina Clingman answers questions about forging professional connections in-person and on LinkedIn.
January 11, 2024
7 min read
Illustration of a man in a graduation gown looking
Career Advice
Career Coach: When Should New Grads Begin Applying for Jobs?
Carina Clingman, founder of The Collaboratory Career Hub, answers questions about the ins and outs of finding, landing and succeeding in openings in biotech.
December 6, 2023
8 min read
Wooden cubes with icons depicting people lie next
Career Advice
Career Coach: Does LinkedIn’s ‘Open to Work’ Banner Make Me Look Desperate?
Carina Clingman, founder of The Collaboratory Career Hub, answers questions about the ins and outs of finding, landing and succeeding in biotech jobs.
November 15, 2023
7 min read
Multiple sets of hands push puzzle pieces together
Policy
Opinion: 7 Ways Leveraging Fractional Executives Can Grow Your Biotech Startup
Here’s how expanding companies can benefit from executive-level strategic experience in key areas while staying lean and nimble.
October 31, 2023
5 min read
