Career Coach: How to Boost Your Job Application by Networking

Welcome to Career Coach, a column for job seekers and employees navigating the ins and outs of finding, landing and succeeding in jobs in the biotech industry. Each month, Carina Clingman, founder of The Collaboratory Career Hub and host of the "Biotech Career Coach" podcast, answers questions from the community.

In this column, we’ll talk about leveraging LinkedIn to enhance your job applications, the importance of every email communication during a job search and how to create a LinkedIn “About” section that captures attention.

Q: How can I contact someone about a job application on LinkedIn when there’s no hiring manager or HR rep listed?

CC: When there’s no specific hiring manager or HR representative listed on a LinkedIn post for a job you’re interested in, you can still effectively reach out to potential contacts at the company. Here’s a strategic approach to networking in this situation.

1. Identify appropriate contacts

Start by looking for people who would be your peers in the company you’re applying to. For example, if you’re applying for a scientist position, connect with other scientists, research associates or senior/principal scientists. Focus on individuals who have the same title you’re applying for or who are one level above or below. You can quickly find all of the employees at a company by navigating to its LinkedIn page and then clicking the hyperlinked number of employees near the top of the page. This link will direct you to a basic search page where you can filter for specific job titles of employees at the organization.

2. Craft your initial message

When reaching out, avoid immediately asking for help with your job application. Many of the connection requests I receive are pleas for help, with no pleasantries, and they’re a big turnoff. Here’s how to structure your initial message:

Start with the person’s name (e.g., “Hi [Name]”).

Compliment their choice of company or the type of role they’re in.

Ask an open-ended question about their work or the company.

You could ask open-ended questions such as “What’s it like being a translational scientist?”, “How have you enjoyed working at [Company]” or, if you’re considering relocating for the position, “How do you like working in [city/location]?”.

Here’s an example of a LinkedIn connection request note: “Hi Jennifer, I’m fascinated by the work Cyclera Therapeutics is pioneering in the neurodegenerative disease space. It really hits close to home for me, having watched my grandmother struggle with early-onset dementia. How do you like working in a small startup?”

3. Maintain the conversation

After your initial message, let the exchange continue for a few messages without making any requests. Focus on building a genuine connection and showing interest in their work and the company.

4. Mention your interest in applying

After a few exchanges, you can casually mention your interest in applying. You might say something like “Thanks so much! You’ve convinced me. It sounds like [Company] is a great place doing meaningful work, and I’m going to go ahead and apply for this role I saw.”

Additional tips

Never directly ask them to help with your application or recommend you, as this can be off-putting.

Remember that some companies offer incentives for employee referrals, so if your contact is impressed by your conversation, they may offer to help.

Approach LinkedIn networking from a place of curiosity and genuine interest.

If it feels natural, offer to buy your new friend a coffee (virtual or in person if you’re geographically close) to learn more about what they do.

Keep in touch by sending interesting articles and news stories relevant to their work or mission.



Q: I was recently rejected from a job opportunity, and the recruiter mentioned that my email communications with the hiring manager raised concerns about my candidacy. Is that legal?

CC: Yes, it is generally legal for employers to consider your communications, including emails, when evaluating your candidacy for a job. Your communication style, professionalism and attention to detail in written correspondence are all valid factors employers can consider when making hiring decisions. Attention to detail is especially critical in our industry, where FDA approvals are at stake.

Throughout my career, I’ve seen hundreds of candidates eliminated from consideration, even at advanced stages of the hiring process, due to the content or style of their emails or other communications. Every interaction, whether an application, a LinkedIn message or an email, can impact your candidacy.

I recommend spending extra time and effort to maintain professionalism and attention to detail in your job search communications. To improve your chances in future applications, consider the following advice:

Use tools like Grammarly to check every written message for grammatical errors, spelling mistakes and tone.

Treat every interaction, including emails, as part of the interview process.

Treat every interview team member as equally important. Each communication matters, whether with the administrative assistant scheduling your interviews or the company’s CEO.

We have limited time and very few interactions with which to make important hiring decisions. This is a painful lesson, but now that you know how vital every email might be, it’s relatively easy to avoid repeating this mistake in your next interview process!

Q: How important is the About section in my LinkedIn profile? Does anyone read it?

CC: Your LinkedIn profile’s About section is incredibly important. Yes, people definitely read it! Most notably, LinkedIn profiles are rearranged in the LinkedIn Recruiter interface, so the About section is the first thing we see when reviewing a potential candidate’s profile. So, while it may seem less important in the consumer view of LinkedIn, it’s one of the most impactful ways to immediately catch a recruiter’s attention.

The About section is a prime spot for keyword optimization, which can help you more frequently appear in recruiter and basic searches. When used correctly, this section lets you clearly state your unique value proposition and showcase your professional brand. With some strategic planning, you can use this space to succinctly communicate what sets you apart from others in your field and what you can bring to potential employers or collaborators.

A compelling About section can also encourage profile visitors to explore further or contact you about opportunities. If you craft an engaging narrative with a clear call to action, you’re more likely to pique the interest of potential employers, collaborators or networking contacts.

To make your About section effective, start strong, using the first few lines to grab attention. In the current LinkedIn user interface, only the first three lines of text are visible, and you must use that space to convince someone to click “see more” so they see the entire section. Use visual elements like emojis and short, punchy statements to make it visually appealing and to create curiosity.