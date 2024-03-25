Webinar: Navigating a Competitive Job Market

Competition in the job market has never been so fierce. In this live webinar, we take a deep dive into how you can optimize your chances of landing a new role.

What to expect:



Latest job market data

Recruitment trends and what we are currently hearing from hiring managers

Answers to jobseekers’ most frequently asked questions

A live Q&A session

Panelists

Carina Clingman, PhD, Co-Founder | The Collaboratory Career Hub Founder and CEO | Recruitomics Consulting

Carina Clingman, PhD, is the founder of The Collaboratory Career Hub, an online community for people interested in working in biotech. She is also the founder and CEO of Recruitomics Consulting, which specializes in talent acquisition and talent strategy for startup biotechs. You can find her latest ‘Career Coach’ articles on BioSpace here. If you’d like access to any of the resources Carina mentioned, use the link below to join her free Slack community.

Chantal Dresner, VP of Marketing | BioSpace

Chantal Dresner produces BioSpace’s proprietary research reports on industry labor and hiring trends, diversity, equity & inclusion, workforce management guides and compensation benchmarking. Most recently she has been covering turbulence in the biopharma job market on our podcast and published BioSpace’s 2024 Salary Report.

Greg Clouse, Recruiting Manager | BioSpace

Greg Clouse has 30 years of experience in recruitment and over 10 years exclusively in the life science sector. Greg currently leads BioSpace Pro Recruitment Services, where we have helped all sizes of companies, from start-ups to large pharma companies. We work on all levels of roles from research assistants to executive.