Survivor Syndrome: 3 Steps for Keeping Your Career on Track After Layoffs

Maria stared at her screen, the familiar names now missing from the company directory. Just last week, she’d brainstormed with Jason about how to increase patient enrollment numbers for their clinical trial. Now, his desk sat empty. She felt relieved to still have her job—but that relief quickly turned into guilt. “Why him and not me?” And then came the panic: How would her team hit their already ambitious targets with fewer hands on deck? Was she next?

This is survivor syndrome. And it’s hitting biopharma teams hard.

For those who remain with their companies, layoffs don’t just change workloads—they change how it feels to come to work. Trust in leadership is often shaken, and once broken, it’s difficult to rebuild. According to the 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer , 68% of people now worry that business leaders purposely mislead them—up 12 percentage points since 2021. When layoffs happen without transparency, employees may question leadership’s decisions and motives, making it harder to regain trust and commitment.

That uncertainty doesn’t just affect morale—it drives people out the door. Research compiled in a 2022 Harvard Business Review article suggests that employees with low organizational commitment are 2.5 times more likely to leave their company. Layoffs themselves weaken that commitment—a 2023 Culture Amp study found it drops by 13.5% after a layoff—creating even greater retention challenges. Many of those remaining behind struggle with burnout and job insecurity , which increases the likelihood that they’ll consider other opportunities. In a 2024 survey I conducted of 133 biopharma employees whose companies had gone through at least one layoff, 64% said they were actively looking for a new job.

Here are a few steps you can take at your organization to regain control of your work, well-being and career, whether you’re an individual contributor or a manager.

Step 1: Get Clear on What’s Real

After layoffs, fear and uncertainty spread quickly. The first step is to pause, take a breath and assess the situation.

If you’re an individual contributor

Ask yourself: What has really changed? What hasn’t? Yes, the team is smaller, and things feel different, but you’re still here for a reason. Get the facts. What’s expected of you now? Who can you turn to for support? When you know the reality, you can stop filling in the gaps with worst-case scenarios.

If you’re a manager

Your team is looking to you for answers. Be honest. Share what you know about why the layoffs happened and what’s next. It’s OK to say, “I don’t have all the answers, but here’s what I do know.” Transparency builds trust.

Clear communication isn’t a luxury—it’s what keeps teams focused when priorities shift, workloads increase and uncertainty sets in. A single conversation can ease anxiety and prevent burnout down the road.

Step 2: Deal With Today Before Worrying About Tomorrow

Once you have clarity, focus on immediate needs.

If you’re an individual contributor

Take care of yourself first. You can’t do great work if you’re running on empty. Are you getting enough sleep? Taking breaks? It sounds basic, but self-care is essential in uncertain times.

Also, don’t assume you have to pick up all the slack from the layoffs. Talk to your manager about what’s realistic. Ask “What are my top priorities? How will success be measured now?” Understanding where to focus your efforts helps prevent burnout.

If you’re a manager

Your team needs structure. Redefine roles so no one feels like they’re drowning. Instead of expecting the same results with fewer people, recalibrate expectations and workflows to reflect the new reality. And don’t forget to check in on your people as humans. A simple “How are you holding up?” goes a long way.

A biotech leader I know spent 15 minutes every Friday checking in with each of her direct reports. She didn’t have all the answers, but she listened. Her team’s feedback? “That 15 minutes kept me from quitting.” Sometimes, it’s that simple.

Step 3: Find the Opportunity Hidden in the Mess

This part isn’t about toxic positivity. Layoffs are hard—period. But once you’ve tackled immediate challenges, it’s time to look ahead.

If you’re an individual contributor

Layoffs often leave gaps in responsibilities, and stepping in to fill them can be an opportunity for growth. Is there a project you can take on that aligns with your skills or career goals? A new responsibility that could position you for your next move?

And here’s something to keep in mind: Companies notice the people who help steady the ship. You don’t have to take on everything, but being proactive, adaptable and solution-oriented can set you apart. Leaders are watching to see who leans in during tough times, and the ones who do often find themselves in stronger positions when the dust settles.

If you’re a manager

As a leader, how you show up in the aftermath of a layoff matters. Employees are looking to you for stability, and senior leadership is paying attention to how well you navigate this transition. Leaders who step up—offering clarity, setting priorities and supporting their teams—earn trust and position themselves for future opportunities.

This isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about being present, listening and guiding your team through uncertainty. The companies that recover best from layoffs are the ones with leaders who help rebuild confidence and momentum.

One biotech company I know turned postlayoff uncertainty into a growth opportunity. It offered short-term stretch assignments that allowed employees to explore new roles and develop new skills. Not everyone stayed long term, but those who did became some of the company’s strongest leaders.

Be one of those leaders.

Resilience Is a Competitive Advantage

Biopharma is an industry built on uncertainty—scientific setbacks, shifting regulations and market volatility are part of the game. Layoffs add a different kind of instability, one that shakes trust, productivity, morale and even innovation among the employees who remain with the company.

Those who navigate survivor syndrome well by getting clear on what’s real, dealing with today before worrying about tomorrow and finding the opportunity hidden in the mess will emerge stronger. The result: more resilient employees who can take their careers—and companies—to the next level.

Layoffs can have a lasting impact, but understanding how they affect you is the first step forward. Take the survivor syndrome assessment to see where you stand and get more advice on how to rebuild trust, confidence and momentum.