Petra Jantzer, PhD, leads Accenture’s Life Sciences Business globally. Previously she led Accenture Life Sciences Europe, R&D Europe, and Life Sciences DACH. Before joining Accenture, Jantzer was a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, where she led the R&D practice globally and the Pharmaceuticals & Health practice in Switzerland. Jantzer is also serving on the Boards of Directors for both Accenture AG Switzerland and Accenture Services Switzerland. Her professional roots are in basic science, and she holds a PhD in tumor immunology and a master’s degree in molecular biology. Jantzer’s mission is to support global life science Leaders in bringing innovative medicines to patients and ultimately achieve better health outcomes.

Jantzer has more than 25 years’ experience in the biopharmaceuticals sector, both as an advisor and as a researcher. She has profound industry and R&D knowledge, deep business process understanding, and two decades of C-level counseling experience to help clients (digitally) transform their businesses. Jantzer believes that diversity is critical to the success of companies, economies, and societies. This belief motivated her to co-found “Advance - gender equality in Swiss business,” a cross-industry association of 150+ mostly blue-chip company members in Switzerland with a joint mission to increase the share of women in senior leadership positions in the Swiss economy. She is honored to represent Switzerland in the G20 EMPOWER initiative to drive gender-equality globally.

