SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Career pathing

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Illustration showing tam and diploma
Career Advice
The Ph.D. Debate: Should Scientist Roles Require Ph.D.s?
A BioSpace LinkedIn poll showed that just 19% of respondents believe biopharma professionals need Ph.D.s for scientist roles.
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of two hands shaking while another hand gently grips a wrist
Career Advice
Manager’s Toolbox: Exploring Empathy, Intellectual Curiosity, and Vulnerability
Whether they’re newly minted managers or C-suite executives, effective managers often lead with empathy, intellectual curiosity and vulnerability.
August 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Bruce Wu
Illustration showing a hand holding binoculars against a green background
Job Trends
California’s Jobs Outlook: Life Sciences Sector Inching Toward Recovery?
While many describe California as having a tough life sciences market, there’s some optimism that employment opportunities will improve soon, according to California Life Sciences President and CEO Mike Guerra.
August 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration with one open hand under a question mark and another under a light bulb
Career Advice
From Eli Lilly to Entrepreneur: A Journey to Independent Consulting
After more than 20 years at Eli Lilly, Leslie Sam moved into independent consulting. To prepare for the transition, she focused on becoming technically deep and earning industry recognition.
July 31, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Road sign shows three job options: biotech, unknown and pharma
Career Advice
Majority Considering Jobs Outside Biopharma, BioSpace Report Finds
Employed and unemployed biotech and pharma professionals are thinking about job hunting in other fields amidst a challenging labor market.
July 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of man standing by a ladder and thinking
Career Advice
Not Getting Promoted at Work? Here’s What You Should Do
When you don’t get the promotion you wanted, it’s important to assess your company and yourself so you can improve your odds in the future.
July 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing two employees engaged in their work
Career Advice
Career Support, Development Trump Pay, According to Recent Reports
Career support is the No. 2 driver of employee engagement while learning and development is No. 3, according to a new Right Management report. A recent BioSpace survey supports those findings.
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Goldfish jumps from big bowl to small bowl
Career Advice
Taking the Leap: Moving From Large to Small Biopharmas
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
July 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of woman shaking hands with someone over biotech collage background
Career Advice
Career Coach: Transition Into a Career in Biotech
This week, Carina discusses how to transition into a career in biotech when you don’t have lab experience. Plus, handling difficult interviews and getting a “dry” promotion.
July 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Career Advice
New Team, Same Company: How to Transition to Your New Role
When moving to a new role at the same company, it’s important to create a transition plan, understand your responsibilities and expectations and get to know your new team.
June 25, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Career Advice
Executives Share Top Tips for a Successful Career Journey
Four executives with collective decades spent at BMS, Roche, Astellas, Eli Lilly and more gave their insights on navigating a biopharma career during a Monday DIA panel in San Diego.
June 19, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Career Advice
Moving Up: 5 Tips for Transitioning From Co-Worker to Manager
Transitioning from team member to manager has its challenges, including managing ex-peers. There are a few ways you can make the change easier.
May 28, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Man looking at his computer thinking about asking for a raise
Career Advice
Dry Promotions: Dealing With a Double-Edged Sword
Dry promotions include new titles and responsibilities without higher pay. What should you do if you’re offered this type of promotion?
May 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Warning signs and burning bridge/Nicole
Career Advice
5 Mistakes People Make When Quitting—and What to Do Instead
It’s important to quit your job the right way so you can exit on a positive note, which could benefit you in the future.
May 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Collage of the globe, a plane and airli
Career Advice
Why Biopharma Companies Avoid Hiring People Who Need Visas
Despite the benefits of hiring foreign-born STEM employees, some companies avoid it largely due to unfamiliarity with the visa process, according to two recruitment experts.
April 23, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Load More