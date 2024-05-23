Career pathing
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
A BioSpace LinkedIn poll showed that just 19% of respondents believe biopharma professionals need Ph.D.s for scientist roles.
Whether they’re newly minted managers or C-suite executives, effective managers often lead with empathy, intellectual curiosity and vulnerability.
While many describe California as having a tough life sciences market, there’s some optimism that employment opportunities will improve soon, according to California Life Sciences President and CEO Mike Guerra.
After more than 20 years at Eli Lilly, Leslie Sam moved into independent consulting. To prepare for the transition, she focused on becoming technically deep and earning industry recognition.
Employed and unemployed biotech and pharma professionals are thinking about job hunting in other fields amidst a challenging labor market.
When you don’t get the promotion you wanted, it’s important to assess your company and yourself so you can improve your odds in the future.
Career support is the No. 2 driver of employee engagement while learning and development is No. 3, according to a new Right Management report. A recent BioSpace survey supports those findings.
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
This week, Carina discusses how to transition into a career in biotech when you don’t have lab experience. Plus, handling difficult interviews and getting a “dry” promotion.
When moving to a new role at the same company, it’s important to create a transition plan, understand your responsibilities and expectations and get to know your new team.
Four executives with collective decades spent at BMS, Roche, Astellas, Eli Lilly and more gave their insights on navigating a biopharma career during a Monday DIA panel in San Diego.
Transitioning from team member to manager has its challenges, including managing ex-peers. There are a few ways you can make the change easier.
Dry promotions include new titles and responsibilities without higher pay. What should you do if you’re offered this type of promotion?
It’s important to quit your job the right way so you can exit on a positive note, which could benefit you in the future.
Despite the benefits of hiring foreign-born STEM employees, some companies avoid it largely due to unfamiliarity with the visa process, according to two recruitment experts.