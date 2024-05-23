Resumes & cover letters
While many describe California as having a tough life sciences market, there’s some optimism that employment opportunities will improve soon, according to California Life Sciences President and CEO Mike Guerra.
While biopharma professionals cited age discrimination as an issue in a new BioSpace report, it’s not the only factor affecting older and younger people’s job searches.
Plus, what to expect in a phone screen and how to handle an impending layoff.
A string of rejections prompt some to look beyond research roles in the biopharma industry as they seek to launch a career.
Staffing agencies say contract work is a great way to break into an industry and avoid a resume gap.
Plus, tips on applying to multiple jobs at the same company, making new work friends, and how to ask for more time at the offer stage.
Depending on their needs, candidates can choose among tools such as AI-powered resume generators, professional coaches and university career services to hone their applications.
Companies are relying on artificial intelligence–powered applicant tracking systems to keep up the evolving recruitment demands. Here is how.
A resume should communicate to employers that a candidate has what they are looking for by highlighting technical and soft skills.
Although looking for candidates on platforms like LinkedIn continues to be the norm, some headhunters are also combing Google Scholar and PubMed for authors with relevant skills.
Newer hiring models based on skills applicants have learned and their general potential for growth could avoid the drawbacks of relying on degrees and experience.
The biopharma industry is moving toward using AI to try to determine how well a given person would perform in a role, with applications that go beyond recruiting.
Being laid off from your job can be difficult and confusing. To help you in your job search, we’ve explained how to address a layoff in your cover letter to help you land your dream job.
A cover letter is an important part of any job application, but for those in the life sciences it is especially important. Find tips for writing a scientist cover letter as well as an outline and examples in our guide.
BioSpace sat down with Gregg Burkhalter, a LinkedIn Expert, for a quick Q&A about the three most common LinkedIn mistakes and how they can affect your personal brand.
