Resumes & cover letters

Job Trends
California’s Jobs Outlook: Life Sciences Sector Inching Toward Recovery?
While many describe California as having a tough life sciences market, there’s some optimism that employment opportunities will improve soon, according to California Life Sciences President and CEO Mike Guerra.
August 1, 2024
5 min read
Angela Gabriel
Career Advice
Ageism Isn’t Always the Reason Older, Younger Workers Aren’t Hired
While biopharma professionals cited age discrimination as an issue in a new BioSpace report, it’s not the only factor affecting older and younger people’s job searches.
May 15, 2024
6 min read
Angela Gabriel
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Look Professional in Virtual Meetings
Plus, what to expect in a phone screen and how to handle an impending layoff.
April 17, 2024
6 min read
Carina Clingman
Career Advice
New Graduates Struggle in Current Biopharma Job Market
A string of rejections prompt some to look beyond research roles in the biopharma industry as they seek to launch a career.
March 20, 2024
3 min read
Aayushi Pratap
Career Advice
Recently Laid Off? Contract Work Could Be an Attractive Option
Staffing agencies say contract work is a great way to break into an industry and avoid a resume gap.
March 13, 2024
4 min read
Mollie Barnes
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Truly Tailor a Resume
Plus, tips on applying to multiple jobs at the same company, making new work friends, and how to ask for more time at the offer stage.
March 12, 2024
7 min read
Carina Clingman
Career Advice
How to Leverage the Right Resources to Craft an Effective Resume
Depending on their needs, candidates can choose among tools such as AI-powered resume generators, professional coaches and university career services to hone their applications.
March 5, 2024
5 min read
Sunitha Chari
Career Advice
Artificial Intelligence Is Set to Revolutionize Hiring Systems
Companies are relying on artificial intelligence–powered applicant tracking systems to keep up the evolving recruitment demands. Here is how.
February 27, 2024
4 min read
Sunitha Chari
Career Advice
How to Tailor a Resume to a Job Opening
A resume should communicate to employers that a candidate has what they are looking for by highlighting technical and soft skills.
December 13, 2023
4 min read
Charlotte LoBuono
Career Advice
Recruiters Turn to Scientific Publications to Find Skilled Professionals
Although looking for candidates on platforms like LinkedIn continues to be the norm, some headhunters are also combing Google Scholar and PubMed for authors with relevant skills.
December 6, 2023
3 min read
Aayushi Pratap
Career Advice
In Hiring, Some Companies Move Toward Focus on Skills Over Experience
Newer hiring models based on skills applicants have learned and their general potential for growth could avoid the drawbacks of relying on degrees and experience.
November 7, 2023
5 min read
Sruthi S. Balakrishnan
Career Advice
How Companies Use AI to Grade Candidates—and Even Potential Locations
The biopharma industry is moving toward using AI to try to determine how well a given person would perform in a role, with applications that go beyond recruiting.
November 1, 2023
5 min read
Mollie Barnes
Business
How to Address a Layoff in Your Cover Letter
Being laid off from your job can be difficult and confusing. To help you in your job search, we’ve explained how to address a layoff in your cover letter to help you land your dream job.
October 28, 2022
4 min read
Franklin Carpenter
Career Advice
How to Write a Cover Letter for Job in the Life Sciences
A cover letter is an important part of any job application, but for those in the life sciences it is especially important. Find tips for writing a scientist cover letter as well as an outline and examples in our guide.
October 21, 2022
4 min read
Franklin Carpenter
Career Advice
The Top 3 Most Common Mistakes on LinkedIn
BioSpace sat down with Gregg Burkhalter, a LinkedIn Expert, for a quick Q&A about the three most common LinkedIn mistakes and how they can affect your personal brand.
May 27, 2022
5 min read
Porschia Parker-Griffin
PRESS RELEASES
Biotech Beach
5 Steps to Prep Your Resume for a Career Event
May 8, 2017
2 min read
Lone Star Bio
4 Things New Life Science Graduates Need to Know to Land that First Job
April 19, 2016
3 min read
Genetown
Exec Shares Tips: Most Common Job Seeking Mistakes to Avoid
January 22, 2016
3 min read
Lone Star Bio
The Best and Worst Things About Applying in Biotech
August 28, 2015
2 min read
Genetown
5 Features That Will Set Your Life Sciences Resume Apart
August 4, 2015
2 min read
Career Advice
What Makes Hiring Managers Think They’ve Found the One
July 2, 2015
2 min read
Lone Star Bio
3 Skills You Need to Succeed in the Biotech Industry
June 17, 2015
2 min read
Genetown
Northern California Readies for Talent Connect As Biotech Bay Booms
June 9, 2015
3 min read
Genetown
CombiMatrix Will Nearly Double Staff in 2015 As Hiring Roars, CEO Says
June 9, 2015
3 min read
Genetown
3 Unexpected New Ways to Revamp Your Resume
June 4, 2015
2 min read
Genetown
8 Things That are Hurting Your Resume
April 10, 2015
3 min read
Career Advice
Five Employer Concerns Every Job Applicant Must Address
February 27, 2015
3 min read
Lone Star Bio
Four Common Job Applicant Weaknesses
February 27, 2015
3 min read
Genetown
10 Sure Things of a Successful Resume
February 2, 2015
5 min read
Genetown
Does Changing Ethnic Names on Resumes Improve Getting Hired?
January 19, 2015
2 min read
Career Advice
6 Rules Every Biotech Job Seeker Should Know
January 13, 2015
3 min read
Bio NC
How To Revamp Your Resume For The 10-Second Initial Review
January 5, 2015
2 min read
Career Advice
Best Cover Letter Tips For 2015
December 16, 2014
4 min read
Career Advice
Expert Advice: Best Resume Tips for 2015
December 16, 2014
7 min read
Career Advice
6 Out-Of-The-Box Job Search Ideas That Worked
October 17, 2014
2 min read
