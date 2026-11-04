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Boehringer bets big on China, offering $7B biobucks for Sino cancer programs

November 4, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
Money / currency of PBOC or people's bank of china

iStock, William_Potter

Boehringer Ingelheim is building up its China strategy, inking a deal to develop new cancer treatments with Sino Biopharmaceutical just weeks after opening an R&D facility in Shanghai.

Boehringer Ingelheim is doling out $358 million in upfront and near-term payments to potentially pick up six preclinical antibody-drug conjugates or T cell engagers from Sino Biopharmaceutical.

China’s Sino—which recently adopted the global name SBP Group—will also be eligible to earn up to $7 billion from potential option-exercise and milestone payments, plus tiered royalties, according to a Wednesday release. The partners initially linked up in 2024, making this their second oncology collaboration.

The newest deal will grant Boehringer the option to license six early-stage cancer programs stemming from several SBP Group subsidiaries: five biologic programs from antibody drugmaker LaNova Medicines in Shanghai and a sixth coming from Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical.

Under the terms of the deal, SBP Group will conduct early development for all programs. After certain undisclosed clinical milestones are met, Boehringer will be able to opt in on each asset. For four of the candidates, Boehringer could gain exclusive rights except in a few Asian countries, while the option for the remaining two programs would include global rights.

The collaboration is an example of Boehringer’s China strategy in action, the company said in the Wednesday release. Just last month, the German drugmaker opened a new R&D center in Shanghai that is designed to bolster early-stage clinical development efforts in the country. Boehringer has pledged to invest in Chinese innovation over the long term.

At the top of the year, Boehringer inked a deal worth up to $1.26 billion with Shanghai-based Simcere Pharmaceutical. That pact centers around SIM0709, an investigational bispecific antibody designed to target both TL1A and IL-23 in order to treat inflammatory bowel diseases.

Pictured: Boehringer Ingelheim's office in California
Inflammatory bowel disease
Boehringer Commits up to $1.26B in IBD Pact With China’s Simcere
The cornerstone of the deal is SIM0709, which Simcere designed to target both TL1A and IL-23, crucial players in facilitating inflammation. Boehringer Ingelheim will advance the asset for inflammatory bowel diseases.
January 27, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

Licensing Cancer China
Boehringer Ingelheim
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson is an award-winning biopharma editor and writer with more than seven years of journalism experience in life sciences and healthcare. Subscribe to the daily GenePool and weekly Manufacturing Brief newsletters she curates here, and contact her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.

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