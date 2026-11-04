Boehringer bets big on China, offering $7B biobucks for Sino cancer programs

Boehringer Ingelheim is doling out $358 million in upfront and near-term payments to potentially pick up six preclinical antibody-drug conjugates or T cell engagers from Sino Biopharmaceutical.

China’s Sino—which recently adopted the global name SBP Group—will also be eligible to earn up to $7 billion from potential option-exercise and milestone payments, plus tiered royalties, according to a Wednesday release. The partners initially linked up in 2024, making this their second oncology collaboration.

The newest deal will grant Boehringer the option to license six early-stage cancer programs stemming from several SBP Group subsidiaries: five biologic programs from antibody drugmaker LaNova Medicines in Shanghai and a sixth coming from Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical.

Under the terms of the deal, SBP Group will conduct early development for all programs. After certain undisclosed clinical milestones are met, Boehringer will be able to opt in on each asset. For four of the candidates, Boehringer could gain exclusive rights except in a few Asian countries, while the option for the remaining two programs would include global rights.

The collaboration is an example of Boehringer’s China strategy in action, the company said in the Wednesday release. Just last month, the German drugmaker opened a new R&D center in Shanghai that is designed to bolster early-stage clinical development efforts in the country. Boehringer has pledged to invest in Chinese innovation over the long term.

At the top of the year, Boehringer inked a deal worth up to $1.26 billion with Shanghai-based Simcere Pharmaceutical. That pact centers around SIM0709, an investigational bispecific antibody designed to target both TL1A and IL-23 in order to treat inflammatory bowel diseases.