Webinar: The China question: Can US biotechs lead as investment heads east?

In this webinar, BioSpace will gathered experts to discuss China’s impact on the future of biotech and how both U.S. and Chinese companies can thrive—and maybe even collaborate.
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Depending on who you ask, China is a well of biotech innovation or an existential threat to U.S. dominance in the industry. Big Pharma can’t seem to get enough of the therapies being pumped out by myriad biotechs in China, while U.S.-based companies are struggling to find their role in this new paradigm.
In this webinar, BioSpace will gathered experts to discuss China’s impact on the future of biotech and how both U.S. and Chinese companies can thrive—and maybe even collaborate.
Featured Speakers
Lila Hope
Partner | Sidley
Lila Hope represents biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical technology, diagnostics, vaccine, and digital health companies in strategic transactions across the life sciences sector. Her practice focuses on complex licensing, collaboration, co-development, option, platform discovery, commercialization, supply, and other commercial agreements that support the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative products and technologies.
Lila advises clients on a broad range of partnering and transactional matters involving intellectual property, business, operational, and regulatory considerations. She regularly structures and negotiates complex strategic collaborations between emerging and established life sciences companies, including platform and discovery collaborations, option-based transactions, and commercial arrangements supporting clinical development and product commercialization. She also counsels management, business development, legal, and operational teams on day-to-day transactional matters and risk assessment.
Lila advises clients on a broad range of partnering and transactional matters involving intellectual property, business, operational, and regulatory considerations. She regularly structures and negotiates complex strategic collaborations between emerging and established life sciences companies, including platform and discovery collaborations, option-based transactions, and commercial arrangements supporting clinical development and product commercialization. She also counsels management, business development, legal, and operational teams on day-to-day transactional matters and risk assessment.
Patroski Lawson
Founder | KPM Group
Patroski founded KPM Group after 25+ years of government affairs experience spanning the public and private sectors. Patroski spent over 20 years leading government affairs for three global healthcare companies: Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, and Lundbeck, lobbying and advocating across Brussels, Washington D.C., and state capitols nationwide. He developed strategic plans, managed multimillion-dollar budgets, and advised U.S. and global CEOs on policy, risk management, stakeholder engagement, and PAC strategy. At Solvay, he was instrumental in securing a $300 million federal contract from HHS to build the first cell-based influenza vaccine facility in the U.S.
Patroski founded KPM Group to bring that same strategic expertise to emerging biotech companies navigating the complexities of government affairs, legislative advocacy, and policy engagement. A 2014 graduate of the Public Affairs Institute and former Executive Committee member of the Public Affairs Council, Patroski has been a featured speaker at the National PAC Conference and co-hosted the Innovate to Motivate Political Involvement Professionals Conference.
Patroski is the co-founder of The Just Society and the Rare Disease Company Coalition (RDCC), as well as the founder of American Biotech Innovation Alliance (ABIA). Outside of work, Patroski is a Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW) and founder of the Executive Wine Lunch Society (EWLS).
Patroski founded KPM Group to bring that same strategic expertise to emerging biotech companies navigating the complexities of government affairs, legislative advocacy, and policy engagement. A 2014 graduate of the Public Affairs Institute and former Executive Committee member of the Public Affairs Council, Patroski has been a featured speaker at the National PAC Conference and co-hosted the Innovate to Motivate Political Involvement Professionals Conference.
Patroski is the co-founder of The Just Society and the Rare Disease Company Coalition (RDCC), as well as the founder of American Biotech Innovation Alliance (ABIA). Outside of work, Patroski is a Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW) and founder of the Executive Wine Lunch Society (EWLS).
Jeremy Levin
Co-Founder and Executive Chair | Ovid Therapeutics
Jeremy Levin, D.Phil., MB BChir, is co-founder and executive chairman of Ovid Therapeutics, a public company developing novel medicines to treat epilepsies and seizure-related disorders. Levin is concurrently chairman of Opthea. Prior to founding Ovid, Levin was president and CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Before Teva, he was a member of the executive committee of Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he was the architect, lead and implementer of the String of Pearls strategy, which transformed the company and helped catalyze the modern immuno-oncology era in the biopharmaceutical industry. Levin joined Bristol-Myers Squibb from Novartis, where he served as global head of strategic alliances. He has also served on the boards of multiple public biopharmaceutical companies, including Biocon and Lundbeck.
Levin currently serves on the board and executive committee of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization as past chairman. He was named one of the 25 most influential biotechnology leaders by Fierce Biotech, recognized among the leading biotechnology CEOs by The Healthcare Technology Report and selected as a PharmaVoice100 CEO in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, Endpoints named him one of the 60 living pioneers of the biotechnology industry. He is the recipient of the Albert Einstein Award for Leadership in Life Sciences and the B’nai B’rith Award for Distinguished Achievement. In June 2020, he edited and published the bestseller Biotechnology in the Time of Covid-19. His recent book, Biotech in the Balance: Saving a Strategic Industry in an Age of Distrust, was published on May 19, 2026. Levin has written and spoken extensively on biotechnology, scientific innovation, capital formation and the role of biotechnology as a strategic national capability.
Levin currently serves on the board and executive committee of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization as past chairman. He was named one of the 25 most influential biotechnology leaders by Fierce Biotech, recognized among the leading biotechnology CEOs by The Healthcare Technology Report and selected as a PharmaVoice100 CEO in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, Endpoints named him one of the 60 living pioneers of the biotechnology industry. He is the recipient of the Albert Einstein Award for Leadership in Life Sciences and the B’nai B’rith Award for Distinguished Achievement. In June 2020, he edited and published the bestseller Biotechnology in the Time of Covid-19. His recent book, Biotech in the Balance: Saving a Strategic Industry in an Age of Distrust, was published on May 19, 2026. Levin has written and spoken extensively on biotechnology, scientific innovation, capital formation and the role of biotechnology as a strategic national capability.
Jake Becraft is the CEO and co-founder of Strand Therapeutics, and serves on its Board of Directors. Together with colleagues at MIT’s renowned Synthetic Biology Center, he led the development of the world’s first synthetic biology programming language for mRNA. He serves on the board of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio). Jake received his Ph.D. in Biological Engineering and Synthetic Biology from MIT.
Beyond Strand, Jake has become one of biotech’s visible voices on U.S. clinical trial policy, testifying before the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and writing in The Washington Post on expanding patient access to first-in-human trials. Previously, he also served as a Science and Technology advisor to legislators in the Massachusetts State Legislature.
Beyond Strand, Jake has become one of biotech’s visible voices on U.S. clinical trial policy, testifying before the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and writing in The Washington Post on expanding patient access to first-in-human trials. Previously, he also served as a Science and Technology advisor to legislators in the Massachusetts State Legislature.