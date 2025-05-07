SUBSCRIBE
Trump’s US Manufacturing Push, New Vaccine Policy, Novo’s Weight Loss Pill up for FDA Review

May 7, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Dan Samorodnitsky

A new executive order aims to smooth the path for getting U.S. manufacturing facilities up and running; HHS says it will require placebo-controlled trials for all vaccine approvals; tariff threats hit BioNTech; Novo Nordisk’s FDA application for an oral version of Wegovy is accepted; and more.

In his effort to onshore manufacturing, President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Monday afternoon ordering the FDA to ease permitting processes for new and expanded U.S. facilities. The announcement comes as more and more Big Pharma companies commit billions to expanding their U.S. footprints. Bristol Myers Squibb CEO Christopher Boerner announced this week that the company will pump $40 billion into its stateside operations over the next five years, even as the pharma executes a massive cost-cutting effort that involves shaving $3.5 billion from expenses by 2027 and cutting thousands of jobs, including another 516 in New Jersey, according to a May WARN notice.

In other policy news, the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday said it will require all new vaccines to be tested in placebo-controlled trials to earn FDA approval but some vaccine experts have raised concerns about this approach. Meanwhile, turmoil still envelopes the FDA, with staff cuts and rehires continuing at a dizzying pace. On Monday, several states sued HHS, saying that the cuts offload critical functions and costs onto the states and impede public health efforts.

As Q1 earnings season for Big Pharma begins to wind down, there are still headlines coming from the biotech sector. Vertex revealed last week that it is abandoning all of its adeno-associated virus vector work, while BioNTech on Monday announced that tariffs could get in the way of its ambitious plans for a closely watched PD-L1-VEGF therapy. Moderna, meanwhile, continues its fall from COVID grace, missing Q1 revenue expectations and announcing plans to reduce operating expenses by around $1.5 billion by 2027.

In the weight loss space, Novo Nordisk announced on Friday that the FDA has accepted the application for a pill version of Wegovy, with a decision expected this fall. Novo has also struck partnerships with CVS and Hims & Hers pharmacies to market injectable Wegovy, drawing the attention of Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks.

Also this week, check out BioSpace’s deep dives into advances in base editing—a technology that’s been touted as a “safer” CRISPR—and Summit Therapeutics’ push to bring closely watched PD-1/VEGF immunotherapy ivonescimab to the U.S. market after its recent approval in China.

Podcasts Regulatory Policy FDA The Weekly Obesity Manufacturing Vaccines Gene therapy Gene editing
Novo Nordisk Roche Merck & Co. GSK Bio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Eli Lilly and Company Bristol Myers Squibb Company Moderna, Inc.
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace.
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace.
