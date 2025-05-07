Trump’s US Manufacturing Push, New Vaccine Policy, Novo’s Weight Loss Pill up for FDA Review

> Listen on Spotify

In his effort to onshore manufacturing, President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Monday afternoon ordering the FDA to ease permitting processes for new and expanded U.S. facilities. The announcement comes as more and more Big Pharma companies commit billions to expanding their U.S. footprints. Bristol Myers Squibb CEO Christopher Boerner announced this week that the company will pump $40 billion into its stateside operations over the next five years, even as the pharma executes a massive cost-cutting effort that involves shaving $3.5 billion from expenses by 2027 and cutting thousands of jobs, including another 516 in New Jersey, according to a May WARN notice.

In other policy news, the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday said it will require all new vaccines to be tested in placebo-controlled trials to earn FDA approval but some vaccine experts have raised concerns about this approach. Meanwhile, turmoil still envelopes the FDA, with staff cuts and rehires continuing at a dizzying pace. On Monday, several states sued HHS, saying that the cuts offload critical functions and costs onto the states and impede public health efforts.

As Q1 earnings season for Big Pharma begins to wind down, there are still headlines coming from the biotech sector. Vertex revealed last week that it is abandoning all of its adeno-associated virus vector work, while BioNTech on Monday announced that tariffs could get in the way of its ambitious plans for a closely watched PD-L1-VEGF therapy. Moderna, meanwhile, continues its fall from COVID grace, missing Q1 revenue expectations and announcing plans to reduce operating expenses by around $1.5 billion by 2027.

In the weight loss space, Novo Nordisk announced on Friday that the FDA has accepted the application for a pill version of Wegovy, with a decision expected this fall. Novo has also struck partnerships with CVS and Hims & Hers pharmacies to market injectable Wegovy, drawing the attention of Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks.

Also this week, check out BioSpace’s deep dives into advances in base editing—a technology that’s been touted as a “safer” CRISPR—and Summit Therapeutics’ push to bring closely watched PD-1/VEGF immunotherapy ivonescimab to the U.S. market after its recent approval in China.

