Gene editing

A hand cutting a slice of DNA
CRISPR
Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
Ultracompact CRISPR systems, which are in some cases one-third the size of Cas9, are being designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues.
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Illustration of a stack of paper and tweezers editing a strand of DNA in between two glass office buildings
CRISPR
Ongoing CRISPR Patent Dispute Complicates Licensing but Hasn’t Deterred Gene-Editing Investment
As the yearslong litigation over ownership of CRISPR gene editing continues, investors have forged ahead with funding the technology’s development by biopharma.
July 17, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Christoph Schwaiger
Lori Ellis interviews Dr. Peter Marks at DIA Global 2024
News
FDA CBER Director Dr. Peter Marks Discusses Industry Growth, Collaboration and Communication
The groundwork being done in 2024 is building the foundation for global collaboration in the future.
July 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Pictured: An hourglass connected by strands of DNA
Business
Exsilio Launches With $82M to Tackle Gene Therapy Challenges in Novel Approach
Exsilio Therapeutics emerged from stealth on Tuesday with a platform that leverages mRNA technology to develop redosable genomic medicines for a range of complex diseases.
June 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Pictured: 3D illustration of the CRISPR-Cas9 system editing a stretch of DNA
Drug Development
Excision’s CRISPR-Based HIV Treatment Fails to Show Curative Potential in Early Study
Results from a Phase I study presented Friday at the ASGCT 2024 annual meeting showed that despite a good safety profile, Excision BioTherapeutics’ HIV gene editor failed to suppress viral activity.
May 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of a DNA double-helix
Drug Development
ASGCT24: Prime Medicine to Apply Gene Editing to Wide-Ranging Indications
The biotech touted its prime editing technology at ASGCT on Tuesday after receiving FDA clearance last week for a clinical study of a drug candidate based on the platform.
May 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Drug Development
AstraZeneca Invests $140M in Cellectis, Secures 44% Stake in CAR-T Specialist
Cell and gene therapy company Cellectis announced Monday it has completed a $140 million investment from AstraZeneca that extends the biotech’s cash runway into 2026.
May 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Business
Moderna Walks Away from Potential $3B Gene Editing Deal with Metagenomi
Citing a strategic prioritization by Moderna, Metagenomi announced Wednesday that the partners have “mutually agreed” to terminate their gene editing agreement.
May 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: An hourglass connected by strands of DNA
Drug Development
Prime Medicine Gets FDA Okay for First Trial of Gene Editing Technique
The FDA has cleared a clinical trial of an ex vivo prime editing candidate in patients with a rare disease, Prime Medicine announced Monday. The technique taps CRISPR technology to rewrite defective genes without breaking DNA double helix strands.
April 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Business
Regeneron Pays Mammoth $100M to Access CRISPR Enzymes for AAV Delivery
Regeneron will use Mammoth Biosciences’ tiny Cas enzymes to deliver in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapies to tissues and cell types beyond the liver, the companies announced Thursday.
April 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: A collage representing cell and gene the
Drug Development
5 Cell and Gene Therapy Decisions to Watch in 2024
From gene-corrected cell therapies to a new CAR-T, the cell and gene therapy space looks to expand its reach into the market.
April 17, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Ana Mulero
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Business
Nvelop and Seaport Raise $100M in Rounds, Tap Bluebird and Karuna Execs
A pair of biotechs burst onto the scene Tuesday, exiting stealth with $100 million in financing each and tapping executives who made their names at bluebird bio and Karuna Therapeutics.
April 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Healthcare worker holding up a vial for an LDL-C test
Drug Development
Verve Halts Trial for Lead Gene Editing Program Due to Safety Concerns
Verve Therapeutics is pausing enrollment in the Phase Ib Heart-1 study for its gene editor VERVE-101 after a patient developed grade 3 laboratory abnormalities, the company announced Tuesday.
April 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D rendering of human cells and DNA/iSto
FDA
6 Recently Approved Cell & Gene Therapies—And Why They Matter
With several recent approvals in the space and more on the horizon, BioSpace looks at some of the key decisions and their larger significance both for patients and science.
March 26, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: DNA with methyl marks over DNA sequence
Drug Development
Epigenetic Editing Explodes on the Heels of Gene Editing Success
Ubiquitous potential, possible safety advantages and the recent growth of cell and gene therapy are driving investment in a different type of genetic editing.
March 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
OBiO Technology Congratulates on The First Clinical Gene Editing Therapy to Treat An Overseas Patient in China by CorrectSequence Therapeutics
August 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Chroma Medicine Appoints Renowned RNA Scientist Melissa Moore to Board of Directors
July 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Increasing Possibility of Success by Expanded Antibody Repertoires with Lambda Light Chain - Immunocan Launches New Mouse Strain of Fully Human Antibody Platform: ImmuMab® HKL Mouse
July 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Eligo Publishes in Nature a Landmark Study That Unlocks Genome Editing of Bacteria in the Gut
July 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read