SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Prasad Returns, Delany Departs, Lilly’s Weight Loss Pill Disappoints and Sarepta’s Fallout Continues

August 13, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Dan Samorodnitsky

CBER Chief Vinay Prasad reclaimed his job less than two weeks after his mysterious exit; MAHA implementor Gray Delany is out after reportedly sparring with other agency officials over communications strategy; Eli Lilly’s first Phase III readout for oral obesity drug orforglipron missed analyst expectations; and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals addresses the recent woes of its of partner Sarepta.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Products
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

Vinay Prasad is back at the FDA as chief of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. Prasad’s return—which hit the news wires Saturday morning—came just 10 days after his unexpected exit on July 29, following blowback over the saga involving Sarepta Therapeutics’ Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy Elevidys, and a campaign by conversative personalities to oust the outspoken physician.

Elsewhere in the government, Gray Delany, former head of HHS’ and President Donald Trump’s Make America Healthy Again agenda, has been fired—days after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. axed 22 mRNA vaccine contracts under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. Delany’s ouster came after he allegedly butted heads with other agency officials over how announcements were made, according to reporting from Endpoints News. The mRNA contract cuts, meanwhile, have sparked criticism from the scientific community and concern that the growing anti-mRNA sentiment could also have a negative effect on research for cancer therapeutics.

In somewhat related news, the Annals of Internal Medicine is refusing to retract a large-scale study it ran in July that pointed to the lack of an association between childhood aluminum exposure through vaccination and chronic conditions, despite Kennedy’s criticism. In an op-ed published earlier this month, the Health Secretary took issue with the study’s design.

In obesity news, biopharma darling Eli Lilly suffered a rare chink in its normally impenetrable GLP-1 armor. The first Phase III trial for oral weight loss therapy orforglipron read out last week, and the results were underwhelming, at least to Wall Street. Truist Securities wrote that the data support approval but “leaves room for competition.” This is good news for a whole host of companies, including Roche, Viking, Terns and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, who all have weight loss pills at various stages of development.

And in gene therapy, the hits just keep coming. The FDA has limited the use of bluebird bio’s gene therapy Skysona to patients with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy for whom no other therapies or stem cell donors are available, due to a heightened risk of blood cancers. This follows safety issues in gene therapy trials experienced by Allogene, and, of course, Sarepta Therapeutics. This week in ClinicaSpace, Dan Samorodnitsky explored the future of AAV technology. And in BioPharm Executive, Annalee Armstrong sat down with Chris Anzalone, CEO of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals—Sarepta’s key strategic partner—to learn how his company has been weathering the storm.

Podcasts The Weekly Government Policy Regulatory FDA Duchenne muscular dystrophy Rare diseases Obesity GLP-1 Vaccines Gene therapy
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Novo Nordisk Eli Lilly and Company Moderna, Inc. bluebird bio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Biotech Contraction Continues as Absci, Fate, Oric Downsize
August 13, 2025
 · 
185 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration showing hand/puppeteer controlling falling businessman
Career Advice
Loyalty Is a Flawed Strategy—And It Can Cost You
August 13, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Justice
Dismissal of an incompetent employee. Refuse to participate, low morale. Nonconformist. Open for new possibilities and opportunities. Quit the job.
Government
Top ARPA-H Official Departs in Protest of BARDA mRNA Cuts
August 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Bayer office in Basel, Switzerland
Cancer
Bayer Makes Potential $1.3B Cancer Bet in Kumquat Deal
August 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac