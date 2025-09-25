6 Companies Hiring Now in Pennsylvania

As part of the Pharm Country hotbed , Pennsylvania is home to a Greater Philadelphia life sciences ecosystem that has over 1,200 life sciences establishments, including 450 biotech research and development and manufacturing companies, according to the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia .

Regarding employment opportunities in Pennsylvania, job postings live on the BioSpace website have dropped 58% year over year in August, reflecting a tough market for job seekers. Still, multiple companies are hiring for a variety of roles.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Pennsylvania, check out the open positions at these six companies.

