6 Companies Hiring Now in Pennsylvania

September 25, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of the Philadelphia skyline

iStock, hstiver

Looking for a biopharma job in Pennsylvania? Check out the BioSpace list of six companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.

As part of the Pharm Country hotbed, Pennsylvania is home to a Greater Philadelphia life sciences ecosystem that has over 1,200 life sciences establishments, including 450 biotech research and development and manufacturing companies, according to the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia.

Regarding employment opportunities in Pennsylvania, job postings live on the BioSpace website have dropped 58% year over year in August, reflecting a tough market for job seekers. Still, multiple companies are hiring for a variety of roles.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Pennsylvania, check out the open positions at these six companies.

  1. CSL has over 20 openings. Jobs include senior manager, regulatory science, policy and intelligence in King of Prussia; quality specialist in Taylor; and senior director, head of clinical data management in King of Prussia.
  2. Eli Lilly has multiple positions available. Roles include manager, CMC regulatory in Philadelphia; scientist-imaging research and development in Philadelphia; and associate vice president-assistant general patent counsel-IP litigation, a remote role.
  3. Ocugen has several openings in Malvern. Jobs include clinical trial administration associate, principal biostatistician and program manager-regulatory.
  4. Takeda has multiple positions available. Roles include DD&T customer 360 product owner in Exton; enterprise data service engineer in Exton; and field access manager, a remote role.
  5. AbbVie is hiring a specialty representative, dermatology in Allentown.
  6. Amgen is looking for a senior oncology specialist in Allentown.

