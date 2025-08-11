Sarepta’s Woes Put the Stalwart AAV Under a Harsh Light

If a patient is a good candidate to receive a gene therapy, delivering it using an adeno-associated virus (AAV) is a natural choice.

AAVs are the current standard bearer for delivering functional genes to patients with genetic diseases. Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)—a lethal muscle disease caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene—is a natural candidate for gene therapy.

But Sarepta Therapeutics’ recent, well-publicized saga has rocked the gene therapy space. Within the last few months, two patients with DMD who received the company’s AAV gene therapy Elevidys died from liver injury, as did a patient in a Phase I clinical trial for the company’s limb-girdle muscular dystrophy gene therapy SRP-9004, which uses the same underlying platform technology as Elevidys.

The issue with AAVs in these cases is a problem for just about anything that enters the bloodstream: they accumulate in the liver. That’s not a problem unique to this technology, but its significance lies in one of the major drawbacks of using AAVs: their immunogenicity.

“Everything goes to the liver, not just viruses,” Nitin Joshi, a bioengineer and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School whose lab develops gene therapies for a variety of disorders, told BioSpace. “This is an issue for all drugs, including small molecules.” It’s a bigger problem with AAVs, however, because viruses can raise a response from the immune system, causing damaging effects like cytokine storm, he explained.

AAVs were discovered in 1965 and quickly recognized for their ability to deliver DNA into cells. In 1984 , scientists demonstrated a landmark proof of concept: AAVs could deliver a gene to a mammalian cell. Novartis’ Luxturna , which in 2017 became the first-ever FDA-approved gene therapy, for a rare form of inherited vision loss, is delivered using an AAV vector.

Now, with a spate of high-profile deaths on its docket, the gene therapy space is asking itself questions about AAV, its old reliable workhorse. Even before the recent deaths connected to Elevidys, thirteen deaths were linked to AAV gene therapy between 2021 and 2024, according to an article published by the Norn Group.

After news of the third death linked to Sarepta’s platform broke, fears for AAV’s future exploded on social media.

Zhonghao (John) Liu, founder and CSO at YOLO Immune, compared the situation to the death in the 1990s of Jesse Gelsinger after being injected with an experimental gene therapy using an adeno-virus vector to treat his genetic disease of urea cycle disorder.

The FDA stopped all ongoing gene therapy trials at that time, Liu wrote in a LinkedIn post in late July. “Today’s event may become the second turning point for the whole gene therapy field! Chilling Winter Is Coming!”

But AAV’s demise may have been greatly exaggerated.

“AAVs will have value in the long run,” Emil Kakkis, CEO of Ultragenyx, told BioSpace.

A Real Sponge for Drugs

AAVs are popular—even among the suite of other viruses available to deliver drugs, like retroviruses—for a very specific reason: they can deliver DNA directly to the nucleus of non-dividing cells. That separates them from retroviruses, which can only target dividing cells, and lentiviruses, which can target non-dividing cells but struggle to deliver DNA to the nucleus, where it can be expressed stably. That opens up the virus’ tissue-targeting abilities far beyond other viral and nonviral platforms.

Sarepta, Elevidys and the liver injuries sustained by patients taking the drug have not come under the spotlight because patients with DMD are especially susceptible to liver side effects. In contrast, myotubular myopathy, another genetic condition that produces severe muscle weakness, does cause liver problems on its own. In 2020 , two patients taking an experimental AAV-delivered therapy for myotubular myopathy made by Audentes Therapeutics (now a part of Astellas Pharma) died of liver injury.

“But unlike myotubular myopathy, DMD patients don’t have underlying liver disease usually, and [it] also seems like liver failure in the three Sarepta cases are more consistent with AAV-associated immune reaction,” Joshi told BioSpace in a follow-up email.

Instead, in DMD, the problem is that AAVs accumulate exceptionally well in the liver but are difficult to target anywhere else. Dystrophin is mutated in the muscle, which AAVs do not target particularly well. Also, since muscle is distributed throughout the body, a replacement gene needs to be delivered systemically as opposed to locally.

Because muscle is such a tricky tissue to target, gene therapies for DMD need to use AAV doses several orders of magnitude higher than those for a genetic disease related to the liver, Kakkis explained. That is why DMD patients are experiencing liver injuries: they are simply receiving much, much more virus than patients with other conditions, he said.

“For liver conditions, you don’t need a higher dose,” Kakkis said. “For other places you need to increase the dose.”

This also comes down to issues with manufacturing AAVs. It is difficult to prepare fully potent AAVs where every single capsid contains a therapeutic gene. According to Kakkis, a therapeutic dose of a gene therapy’s DNA can be made up of up to 50% empty viruses, meaning patients are getting double the dose of virus that they actually need.

However, Sarepta’s struggles do not mean the end of AAVs. A bevy of companies, including KBI Biopharma and BioChromatographix , in addition to academic scientists, are actively researching methods —like ultracentrifugation and particular kinds of chromatography—to separate out empty capsids in an AAV preparation, potentially lowering the effective dose for gene therapies like Elevidys.

Another popular fix for AAV’s struggles with liver injuries is to give patients steroids along with their gene therapy in an attempt to muffle an immune reaction to the virus. According to Kakkis, this has long been a common approach for gene therapy companies, and one Ultragenyx is employing in its Sanfilippo syndrome program.

Ultragenyx received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA last month for its Sanfillippo candidate UX111, also an AAV-based gene therapy. The regulator cited manufacturing concerns, but Kakkis remained confident in the company’s viral technology.

“We have been testing AAVs in four different conditions with no safety issues. We look at AAVs as a very safe format and we’re invested in it,” he said. “With continued improvement in AAV technology, it’ll be around for a very long time.”

Beyond AAV

While some in the gene therapy industry look to fine-tune AAVs for greater safety, others are charting a course away from the old stalwart. One of these individuals is Harvard’s Joshi.

“It’s the holy grail [of gene therapies] to move away from viral vectors,” he said. “The field agrees we need new materials with the ability to transfect cells.”

Other gene delivery platforms, particularly lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), have come to the fore as alternative methods. LNPs have the simple advantage of not being a virus and therefore having much lower immunogenicity, avoiding the liver injury complications of AAV-based therapies.

While not a gene therapy, Moderna’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax uses LNPs to deliver its payload. It sidesteps a key issue with LNPs that echo AAVs’ issues: they’re difficult to target anywhere but the liver. Moderna doesn’t have that problem because its vaccine can be delivered into the bloodstream without much targeting and still raise an immune response.

It’s not just vaccines that are leveraging LNPs. Alnylam’s Onpattro , an siRNA therapy for hereditary amyloidosis, uses an LNP vehicle to deliver its payload. However, this is again a liver-directed condition, so targeting is not an issue.

Kakkis reiterated that AAVs are here to stay, even if further improvements in dosing and immunogenicity are needed. “I look at Sarepta’s drug as a first-generation drug. What Sarepta’s done is open the door to other improvements,” he said, pointing to companies like Solid Bioscience that are developing next-generation delivery systems.

“We have been testing AAVs in different conditions [like Sanfilippo syndrome and Wilson disease] with no safety issues,” he said. “I think AAVs are a very safe way to deliver DNA to the liver. With continued improvement in AAV technology, it’ll be around for a very long time.” And the stakes for patients, especially those with DMD, are extremely high.

“There are kids living and dying today, so it’s now or never, not three to five years from now on. In that setting, the treatment has value.”

