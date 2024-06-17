SUBSCRIBE
Entrance to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC
Gene therapy
HHS Issues Negative Opinion on Bluebird’s Fertility Support Program for Gene Therapies
The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General found that bluebird bio’s fertility support program for its gene therapies could potentially violate federal anti-kickback statutes.
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: The entrance to the ASGCT meeting at the Baltimore Convention Center
Drug Development
Cell and Gene Therapies Still Have Long Way to Go in Fulfilling Promise
While these technologies are now a therapeutic reality, the ASGCT 2024 annual meeting this week was a reminder of just how far we are from widespread use.
May 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: bluebird bio logo on wall/device, courtesy of Pavlo Gonchar
Business
Bluebird Boasts Nearly 140% Revenue Jump, Still Misses Target
With 15 patients started across its three gene therapies, bluebird bio claims a 138% year-over-year revenue growth and aims to initiate up to around 100 new patients in the current year.
May 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D rendering of human cells and DNA/iSto
FDA
6 Recently Approved Cell & Gene Therapies—And Why They Matter
With several recent approvals in the space and more on the horizon, BioSpace looks at some of the key decisions and their larger significance both for patients and science.
March 26, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: bluebird bio logo on wall/device, courtesy of Pavlo Gonchar
Drug Development
Bluebird Extends Cash Runway with $175M Financing to Support Gene Therapy Launch
To help support the launch of Lyfgenia, bluebird bio on Monday entered into a five-year term loan deal with Hercules Capital that will extend the biotech’s cash runway through the first quarter of 2026.
March 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: An illustration of a semi-truck hauling
Drug Development
Analysts Predict Slower Rollout but Ultimate Victory for Casgevy in Race with Lyfgenia
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics are setting up treatment centers for patients with beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease to compete with bluebird’s established infrastructure.
March 12, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Pictured: bluebird bio logo on wall/device, courtesy of Pavlo Gonchar
Bluebird Secures Second Big Outcomes-Based Coverage Contract for Lyfgenia
Under the deal disclosed Thursday in an SEC filing, bluebird bio doubled the number of covered U.S. patients for its sickle cell gene therapy to a cumulative total of around 200 million people.
January 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: American cash shaped into a funnel/iStoc
Bluebird Looks to Raise $250M After Lukewarm Reception of SCD Gene Therapy
Cash-strapped bluebird bio is aiming to raise a quarter of a billion dollars through two funding vehicles—a public offering and a deal with finance firm Alterna—to support its general and commercialization operations.
December 19, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: bluebird bio logo on wall/device, courtesy of Pavlo Gonchar
Business
Bluebird Bio Secures Deal with Large Commercial Payer for Lyfgenia Amid Price Concerns
Despite pricing concerns for bluebird bio’s FDA-approved sickle cell disease gene therapy, the biotech has inked a deal with an unnamed commercial payer “representing approximately 100 million covered lives” in the U.S.
December 15, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
AWARDS
  • 2022 Best Places to Work
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
bluebird bio Appoints O. James Sterling as Chief Financial Officer
bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that O. James Sterling, has been appointed chief financial officer (CFO), effective June 10, 2024.
May 29, 2024
 · 
7 min read
bluebird bio Announces Completion of First Cell Collection for LYFGENIA™ Gene Therapy
bluebird bio, Inc. announced that it has completed the first commercial cell collection for LYFGENIA, a one-time gene therapy for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients with a history of vaso-occlusive events.
May 6, 2024
 · 
11 min read
bluebird bio Announces First Quarter 2024 Results Call Date and Upcoming Investor Events
bluebird bio, Inc. announced that it will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results and business updates on May 9, at 8:00 a.m. ET.
May 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
bluebird bio Announces Receipt of Expected Notice from Nasdaq - April 26, 2024
bluebird bio, Inc. announced that it received a notice on April 24, 2024 from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC stating that because the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, it is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250, which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
April 26, 2024
 · 
4 min read
bluebird bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved inducement grants of 102,700 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to twelve newly hired employees with a grant date of April 9, 2024 (the “Inducement Grants”).
April 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
bluebird bio Reports Fourth Quarter and 2023 Annual Results and Highlights Operational Progress and 2024 Guidance
bluebird bio, Inc. reported fourth quarter and annual financial results and business highlights for the year ended December 31, 2023, including recent commercial and operational progress.
March 26, 2024
 · 
12 min read
bluebird bio to Host Fourth Quarter and 2023 Annual Results Conference Call
bluebird bio, Inc. announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and 2023 annual results and business updates on March 26, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET.
March 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
bluebird bio Secures up to $175 Million Debt Financing with Hercules Capital
bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) (“bluebird bio” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a $175 million five-year, term loan facility with Hercules Capital, Inc.
March 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
bluebird bio Announces First Outcomes-Based Agreement with Medicaid for Sickle Cell Disease Gene Therapy
bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) (“bluebird bio”) today announced it has signed its first Medicaid outcomes-based agreement for LYFGENIA.
March 11, 2024
 · 
12 min read
bluebird bio Provides Update on Commercial Launch Progress, Program Milestones, and 2024 Financial Outlook
bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) (the Company; bluebird) today announced updates to be presented at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference including commercial launch progress, 2024 program milestones and financial outlook.
January 8, 2024
 · 
9 min read