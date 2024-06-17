bluebird bio
The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General found that bluebird bio’s fertility support program for its gene therapies could potentially violate federal anti-kickback statutes.
While these technologies are now a therapeutic reality, the ASGCT 2024 annual meeting this week was a reminder of just how far we are from widespread use.
With 15 patients started across its three gene therapies, bluebird bio claims a 138% year-over-year revenue growth and aims to initiate up to around 100 new patients in the current year.
With several recent approvals in the space and more on the horizon, BioSpace looks at some of the key decisions and their larger significance both for patients and science.
To help support the launch of Lyfgenia, bluebird bio on Monday entered into a five-year term loan deal with Hercules Capital that will extend the biotech’s cash runway through the first quarter of 2026.
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics are setting up treatment centers for patients with beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease to compete with bluebird’s established infrastructure.
Under the deal disclosed Thursday in an SEC filing, bluebird bio doubled the number of covered U.S. patients for its sickle cell gene therapy to a cumulative total of around 200 million people.
Cash-strapped bluebird bio is aiming to raise a quarter of a billion dollars through two funding vehicles—a public offering and a deal with finance firm Alterna—to support its general and commercialization operations.
Despite pricing concerns for bluebird bio’s FDA-approved sickle cell disease gene therapy, the biotech has inked a deal with an unnamed commercial payer “representing approximately 100 million covered lives” in the U.S.
bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that O. James Sterling, has been appointed chief financial officer (CFO), effective June 10, 2024.
bluebird bio, Inc. announced that it has completed the first commercial cell collection for LYFGENIA, a one-time gene therapy for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients with a history of vaso-occlusive events.
bluebird bio, Inc. announced that it will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results and business updates on May 9, at 8:00 a.m. ET.
bluebird bio, Inc. announced that it received a notice on April 24, 2024 from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC stating that because the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, it is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250, which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved inducement grants of 102,700 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to twelve newly hired employees with a grant date of April 9, 2024 (the “Inducement Grants”).
bluebird bio Reports Fourth Quarter and 2023 Annual Results and Highlights Operational Progress and 2024 Guidance
bluebird bio, Inc. reported fourth quarter and annual financial results and business highlights for the year ended December 31, 2023, including recent commercial and operational progress.
bluebird bio, Inc. announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and 2023 annual results and business updates on March 26, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET.
bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) (“bluebird bio” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a $175 million five-year, term loan facility with Hercules Capital, Inc.
bluebird bio Announces First Outcomes-Based Agreement with Medicaid for Sickle Cell Disease Gene Therapy
bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) (“bluebird bio”) today announced it has signed its first Medicaid outcomes-based agreement for LYFGENIA.
bluebird bio Provides Update on Commercial Launch Progress, Program Milestones, and 2024 Financial Outlook
bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) (the Company; bluebird) today announced updates to be presented at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference including commercial launch progress, 2024 program milestones and financial outlook.