SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

Lilly’s Oral SERD Wins FDA Go-Ahead for Breast Cancer

September 26, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Indianapolis, U.S. - April 16, 2016: Eli Lilly and Company World Headquarters. Lilly makes Medicines and Pharmaceuticals VI

iStock, jetcityimage

Phase III data showed that Inluriyo improves progression-free survival versus standard endocrine therapy.

The FDA has approved the use of Eli Lilly’s imlunestrant, now to carry the brand name Inluriyo, as a second-line treatment for patients with certain types of breast cancer.

Inluriyo is indicated for adult patients with ER-positive and HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer, who also carry ESR1 mutations. Lilly expects to make Inluriyo available “in the coming weeks,” according to a Thursday news release. A company spokesperson told Endpoints News that a 28-day course of the drug will cost $22,500, which comes out to roughly $293,000 per year.

The drug’s label doesn’t come with a boxed warning, though it does bear precautions for embryo-fetal toxicities.

Supporting Inluriyo’s approval are data from the Phase III EMBER-3 study, which tested the drug in more than 870 patients whose disease progressed after treatment with an aromatase inhibitor. Participants were randomized to receive Inluriyo alone, Inluriyo plus Lilly’s cancer drug Verzenio or an investigator’s choice of endocrine therapy.

Results, presented in December 2024, showed that in patients with ESR1 mutations, Inluriyo improved progression-free survival (PFS) by 38% versus standard endocrine therapy, an effect that was highly statistically significant. Overall survival, something the FDA recently recommended be a primary endpoint when possible, was immature at the time of the analysis but would continue to be evaluated as a secondary endpoint, Lilly said. A posthoc analysis of the study also hinted at Inluriyo’s ability to reduce central nervous system progression, though a statistical analysis could not be carried out due to low event numbers.

Meanwhile, comparing a combination versus monotherapy regimen of Inluriyo showed that using the drug with Verzenio led to significantly better PFS, regardless of participants’ ESR1 mutation status.

Taken orally once-a-day on an empty stomach, Inluriyo belongs to a class of drugs called oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, or SERDs. These agents work by targeting the estrogen receptor and tagging them for destruction. In turn, this mechanism prevents the estrogen-mediated growth and proliferation of cancer cells, while also sidestepping the treatment resistance typically observed with other endocrine therapies.

Arguably the most well-known SERD is AstraZeneca’s Faslodex, which was approved in 2002 for breast cancer and is administered via an intramuscular injection. In recent years, drugs like Inluriyo have pushed for an oral route of administration to make treatment easier for patients.

Joining this effort is Roche, which on Monday notched a Phase III win for giredestrant in the same indication as Inluriyo. While the pharma did not provide specific data, it noted that giredestrant plus the chemotherapy drug everolimus significantly improved PFS in patients as compared with standard-of-care endocrine therapy plus everolimus.

Breast cancer Cancer
Eli Lilly and Company
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage of target and hands with the megaphone on a ue background with copy space. Concept of reaching a goal and spreading.
Pancreatic cancer
Immuneering Asset Nearly Doubles Overall Survival in Pancreatic Cancer After 9 Months
September 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Conceptual business illustration of upcoming business problem metaphor with falling domino and businessman silhouette. Minimalistic vector eps 10 illustration
Weight loss
Lilly Cuts Mid-Stage Obesity Study of Muscle-Sparing Antibody
September 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Silver Spring, MD, USA - June 25, 2022: The FDA White Oak Campus, headquarters of the United States Food and Drug Administration, a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
FDA
FDA Details Thinking for Streamlining Development of Cell, Gene, Regenerative Therapies
September 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Rising Pharma Lowers Headcount After Closing Factories
September 25, 2025
 · 
206 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff