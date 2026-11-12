Pfizer snags $1.5B financing from PE firm Blackstone to support Metsera asset

Pfizer has secured up to $1.5 billion in private equity funding from Blackstone Life Sciences to support the Metsera-acquired obesity drug berobenatide as the New York pharma faces a tough loss of exclusivity period for several top products.

Blackstone will provide the funding for the GLP-1 receptor agonist berobenatide through 2028 in exchange for undisclosed regulatory and commercial milestones if the drug is approved in the U.S., according to a Wednesday evening press release. Pfizer will retain full ownership and decision-making power over the program as well as the broader commercial opportunity, BMO Capital Markets pointed out in a Wednesday note.

“We like the deal structure, particularly given where Pfizer sits in its upcoming LOE cycle,” BMO wrote. “Pfizer retains full operational control and ownership of berobenatide, meaning the agreement meaningfully offsets near-term development spending without giving away the asset or its topline sales opportunity.”

Leerink Partners said the money will be paid out over the term, with the amounts increasing over time.

Berobenatide is a long-acting injectable therapy for weight management. Pfizer has a massive—and expensive—clinical program for the investigational therapy, including 10 ongoing or planned Phase 3 trials in chronic weight management and obesity-related conditions such as knee osteoarthritis and obstructive sleep apnea. The drug was acquired via the $10 billion deal for Metsera last year, which Pfizer won in a bidding war with established weight loss magnate Novo.

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BMO said the timing makes sense, as Pfizer is facing a crunch of LOEs across its portfolio. The deal “allows the company to preserve financial flexibility while continuing to invest behind what has emerged as a potentially important obesity franchise,” the firm wrote.

Leerink expects the deal to help Pfizer over the next two years as it heads toward a patent cliff for the blockbuster blood thinner Eliquis, which begins in April 2028.

But not all details were disclosed, with nothing declared on the potential milestones that Blackstone could be eligible for, which makes the true cost of the deal hard to calculate, BMO said: “Consequently, while the near-term benefit of shifting up to $1.5B of development expense externally is clear, we think it is difficult to quantify the ultimate impact on Pfizer’s longer-term cash generation if berobenatide becomes a successful commercial product.”

This is not the first major deal that Blackstone has done with a Big Pharma. The PE giant signed a similar agreement with Merck in 2025 to fund the development of the TROP2 antibody-drug conjugate sac-TMT. Blackstone offered $700 million to cover development costs for the asset through 2026 in exchange for royalties on net sales for all approved indications the drug achieves.

The deal comes a week after Pfizer announced new CFO Cecile Guegan during third quarter earnings. The pharma grew 7% operationally, with its COVID portfolio dragging on earnings. New and acquired products, however, saw 32% year-over-year growth. These include Padcev, an ADC from the 2023 Seagen acquisition and the migraine medicine Nurtec, picked up from Biohaven.

Guegan said during a Nov. 3 analyst call that Pfizer will continue to put its muscle behind these products to mitigate the LOEs to come.