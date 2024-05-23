SUBSCRIBE
Patents

Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Legal
Sanofi Sues Sarepta Over Elevidys DMD Gene Therapy, Alleges Patent Infringement
Sarepta has been hit with another patent infringement lawsuit, this time from Sanofi and its subsidiary Genzyme alleging that the biotech used protected technology related to AAV vectors.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Patents
FDA Denies Novartis’ Petition to Block Entresto Generics
In addition to facing generic competition, Entresto is among the initial 10 drugs selected for the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, with the maximum fair prices to be published by Sept. 1.
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Regulatory
AbbVie’s Skyrizi Wins EU Nod for Ulcerative Colitis, Helps to Weather Humira Patent Cliff
Friday’s European Commission approval is a boost to AbbVie as the company looks to lean on its immunology assets, including Skyrizi, to soften the blow of Humira’s loss of exclusivity.
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of two hands about to shake with Moderna and Merck buildings in the background
Deals
Should Merck Buy Out Moderna on Keytruda–Cancer Vaccine Partnership?
A longtime biopharma exec and Moderna shareholder argues in an anonymous email to the companies’ CFOs that they have a fiduciary responsibility to close the deal. Analysts say the proposal is interesting but “too simplistic.”
July 24, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Illustration of a stack of paper and tweezers editing a strand of DNA in between two glass office buildings
CRISPR
Ongoing CRISPR Patent Dispute Complicates Licensing but Hasn’t Deterred Gene-Editing Investment
As the yearslong litigation over ownership of CRISPR gene editing continues, investors have forged ahead with funding the technology’s development by biopharma.
July 17, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Christoph Schwaiger
External view of the U.S. Capitol building
Patents
Senate Unanimously Passes Bill to Reduce Big Pharma Patent Thickets, Increase Competition
The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill aimed at limiting the number of patents drugmakers can introduce and making it easier for generic and biosimilar competitors to enter the market.
July 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business partners discussing the terms of a contract
Patents
Daiichi Sankyo Wins $47M in ADC Patent Arbitration With Seagen, Pfizer Dispute Looms
Daiichi Sankyo has secured a victory in its patent arbitration with Seagen, nabbing a $47 million award for attorneys’ fees and other costs, plus interest. However, a larger patent battle with Pfizer remains.
July 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The Legal Execution Department makes an appointment with the customer to sign a mediation agreement to pay the debt.
Policy
Pictured: Collage of papers, time, and money
Policy
How Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson Are Confronting Patent Cliffs
The pharma industry is staring down the barrel of a widespread loss of exclusivity, with more than 190 products going off-patent between 2022 and 2030. Here are some strategies company are employing to manage the drop in revenue.
June 20, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Pictured: Entrance to the FTC's office in Washington, DC
Policy
FTC Supports PTO Push for Patent Settlement Scrutiny, Better Antitrust Oversight
The Federal Trade Commission is supporting the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s proposed new rules requiring parties to a patent dispute to disclose all settlement agreements, including pharmaceutical drug settlements.
June 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of courthouse with columns.
Policy
Teva Loses Inhaler Patent Case Against Amneal, Must Delete or Amend Orange Book Listing
Teva Pharmaceuticals lost its patent row with Amneal Pharmaceuticals on Monday as a New Jersey court ruled that some of Teva’s claims over its inhaler product ProAir HFA were improperly listed on the FDA’s Orange Book.
June 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A collage of biopharma M&A
Deals
Smaller Biopharma M&A on Upswing, Deals Expected to Continue Through 2024
As evidenced by this week’s buyouts by J&J and Merck, Big Pharma appears to have found a sweet spot favoring smaller deals over megabillion-dollar acquisitions.
May 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Bayer and BMS buildings
Business
Big Pharma Layoffs by the Thousands: Are Bayer and BMS Harbingers of More?
Patent cliffs and other factors may lead other large drugmakers to embrace similar cost-cutting measures, experts tell BioSpace.
May 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Sign at the European Patent Office's headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Moderna Gets Win in COVID-19 Patent Dispute with Pfizer, BioNTech
The European Patent Office last week upheld one of Moderna’s key patents, handing the biotech an important victory in its protracted COVID-19 vaccine battle with Pfizer and BioNTech.
May 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Sign above the entrance to a U.S. courthouse
Policy
AstraZeneca to Pay Pfizer $107.5M in Damages in Tagrisso Patent Tussle
Pfizer’s Wyeth unit notched a legal victory over AstraZeneca on Friday as a federal jury found the British-Swedish company violated two key patents in developing and marketing its lung cancer drug Tagrisso.
May 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
OKYO Pharma Granted European Patent Covering OK-101 Chemerin Analogs and Their Method of Use
August 6, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
DiamiR Biosciences Secures EU Patent Covering the Use of microRNA Biomarkers from Bodily Fluids for Differential Diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Adial Pharmaceuticals Files New Patent Application to Protect Core Assets and Extend IP Exclusivity on Core Technology to 2044
July 31, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Milestone Scientific Secures Key Patent Approvals in the U.S. and Europe
July 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Annovis Bio Secures U.S. Patent for Treatment of Acute Traumatic Brain Injury with Buntanetap
July 24, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Spectral AI Announces Total U.S. and International Patent Portfolio Now Stands at 26 Granted Patents and 38 Pending Applications in Support of its AI-Driven DeepView System
July 24, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Shoulder Innovations Further Strengthens IP Portfolio in Key Areas with Recent Patent Grants
July 24, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
BIOVAXYS ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF DPX RELATED PATENT FROM THE U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE
July 23, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Capital Rx Receives a US Utility Patent Covering its Enterprise Health Platform - JUDI®
July 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Awakn Life Sciences Provides Update on Aminoindane New Chemical Entity Patent Portfolio
July 22, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Precision Biologics Announces the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a Patent for its Lead Monoclonal Antibody, NEO-201, For Methods and Compositions for Targeting Treg Cells
July 22, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Palisade Bio Announces European Patent Office Issued a Decision to Grant Notice for Patent for Lead Product Candidate, PALI-2108
July 19, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent Covering Novel SuperNova Technology Platform
July 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Anixa Biosciences Announces Japanese Patent on Breast Cancer Vaccine Technology
July 17, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
BioCardia Announces United States Patent Issuance on Morph DNA Multi-Directional Steerable Catheter Transseptal Application
July 17, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
USPTO Grants Acurx Pharmaceuticals New Patent for Ibezapolstat to Treat CDI While Reducing Recurrence of Infection and Improving Health of the Gut Microbiome
July 17, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
Enveric Biosciences Announces Patent Granted for Drug Candidate
July 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Vistagen Broadens PH80 Global Intellectual Property Portfolio with New Patents for the Treatment of Migraine
July 9, 2024
 · 
6 min read
PharmaDrug Provides Forward Plan to Move Its Patent Pending Process and Formulation of Pharmaceutical Grade Biosynthetic Cocaine Through Development into Commercialization
May 13, 2024
 · 
8 min read