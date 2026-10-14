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J&J’s disappointing Q3, RevMed’s subgroup data, BMS’ ‘mixed’ results, Caribou’s cutback

October 14, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Gabrielle Masson, Heather McKenzie

Johnson & Johnson beat analyst expectations in the third quarter but left Wall Street wanting more; BMS dominated the news cycle on Monday with a Phase 3 win validating its $4.1 billion RayzeBio buy and mixed data in a late-stage pulmonary fibrosis trial; Revolution Medicines’ newly approved pancreatic cancer drug works better for patients with certain mutations; and Caribou Biosciences may be on its way out.

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Third quarter earnings are upon us, as Johnson & Johnson kicked off this spooky season on Tuesday with a report “in line” with analyst expectations. While the earnings beat was supported by the company’s innovative medicines division, J&J’s stock slipped about 4% on the underperformance of its medtech unit.

Meanwhile, Bristol Myers Squibb, which reports Q3 earnings Oct. 29, has had a “mixed” week. The company’s lung disease asset scored a low-dose win in a Phase 3 idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis trial but failed to significantly improve exhalation capacity at a higher dose. BMS enjoyed a more decisive Phase 3 victory with RYZ-101 as the asset, picked up in the company’s $4.1 billion acquisition of RayzeBio, improved progression-free survival for patients with a rare type of gastrointestinal tract cancer. This all comes as BMO Capital Markets questions the company’s plan to manage the upcoming loss of exclusivity for Opdivo and Eliquis.

One company analysts will be watching closely when smaller biotechs begin to report Q3 earnings is Revolution Medicines, whose “miracle” pancreatic cancer drug Rasonque won FDA approval in August. While the drug’s launch is widely expected to set records, RevMed dipped last week after the FDA released review documents showing that Rasonque appeared to work better in some patient subgroups than others.

Speaking of smaller biotechs, it’s been a rough month for Adecto Pharmaceuticals and Aviceda Therapeutics, both of which are exiting the scene. And last week, news broke that Caribou Biosciences—co-founded by Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna—has discontinued its entire clinical-stage pipeline and will part with 87 employees—the majority of its staff—by the end of the year.

Finally, enjoy our thoughts on the Major League Baseball playoffs and our favorite all-time Halloween movies.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Company Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies Revolution Medicines
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. She is an award-winning journalist and editor specializing in the life sciences and biopharma. In 2026, she was awarded the Marianne Dekker Mattera Mentor Award for exceptional mentorship in B2B journalism. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson is an award-winning biopharma editor and writer with more than seven years of journalism experience in life sciences and healthcare. Subscribe to the daily GenePool and weekly Manufacturing Brief newsletters she curates here, and contact her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.

Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace and curator of the ClinicaSpace newsletter. She is an award-winning journalist specializing in rare disease and neuroscience, in addition to her extensive coverage of the FDA and regulatory science. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
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