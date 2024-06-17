Revolution Medicines
Following difficult recent months for EQRx, the biotech is being bought by Revolution Medicines in an all-stock transaction that secures $1 billion in additional capital for the oncology company.
Sanofi has terminated its global development and commercialization pact with Revolution Medicines, Inc. for their SHP2 inhibitor drug candidate,
It’s been a week of promising news for cancer research, with two possible treatment modalities reporting positive results.
Biopharma and life sciences companies bolster their executive leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Revolution Medicines snagged $238 million through its initial public offering to support the development of the company’s pipeline of drugs that target the RAS pathway, including its lead clinical candidate.
Bay Area-based Revolution Medicines Inc. secured $100 million in Series C financing that will be used to support the development of the company’s pipeline of drugs that target the RAS pathway, including its lead clinical candidate.
In April Bay Area biotech Revolution Medicines completed its pivot from a company focused on antifungal treatments to an oncology business. This morning Revolution’s shift paid off with a development deal worth up to $500 million with Sanofi.
Revolution Medicines Raises Another $56 Million and Completes Pivot from Antifungal to Cancer Company
Revolution Medicines closed on a Series B financing round worth $56 million. The round was led by Nextech Invest, with participation from Casdin Capital, Schroder Adveq, The Column Group, Third Rock Ventures and undisclosed institutional investors.
