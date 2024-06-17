SUBSCRIBE
Revolution Medicines

Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Deals
Revolution to Buy EQRx in All-Stock Deal, Add $1B in Cash to Balance Sheet
Following difficult recent months for EQRx, the biotech is being bought by Revolution Medicines in an all-stock transaction that secures $1 billion in additional capital for the oncology company.
August 1, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Chesnot/Getty Images
Business
Sanofi Backs Out of Revolution Partnership in Latest Cancer Cull
Sanofi has terminated its global development and commercialization pact with Revolution Medicines, Inc. for their SHP2 inhibitor drug candidate,
December 8, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Biotech Bay
US, China Biotechs Report Promising Results in Cancer Research for mTORC1 and IN10018
It’s been a week of promising news for cancer research, with two possible treatment modalities reporting positive results.
June 25, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, June 19
Biopharma and life sciences companies bolster their executive leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
June 18, 2020
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Deals
Revolution Medicines IPO Brings in $238 Million to Support Cancer Programs
Revolution Medicines snagged $238 million through its initial public offering to support the development of the company’s pipeline of drugs that target the RAS pathway, including its lead clinical candidate.
February 13, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Biotech Bay
Revolution Medicines Snags $100 Million to Target RAS Pathway
Bay Area-based Revolution Medicines Inc. secured $100 million in Series C financing that will be used to support the development of the company’s pipeline of drugs that target the RAS pathway, including its lead clinical candidate.
July 9, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
3d illustration of a cancer cell and lymphocytes
Business
Revolution Medicines Scores With Up to $500 Million in Oncology Collaboration With Sanofi
In April Bay Area biotech Revolution Medicines completed its pivot from a company focused on antifungal treatments to an oncology business. This morning Revolution’s shift paid off with a development deal worth up to $500 million with Sanofi.
July 18, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Hand showing money in network. The concept of electronic money.
Drug Development
Revolution Medicines Raises Another $56 Million and Completes Pivot from Antifungal to Cancer Company
Revolution Medicines closed on a Series B financing round worth $56 million. The round was led by Nextech Invest, with participation from Casdin Capital, Schroder Adveq, The Column Group, Third Rock Ventures and undisclosed institutional investors.
April 24, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Launched in 2015 with $45 Million, Bay Area Revolution Medicines Scores $25 Million
Biotech Bay
Launched in 2015 with $45 Million, Bay Area Revolution Medicines Scores $25 Million
December 20, 2016
 · 
2 min read
IN THE PRESS
Business
Revolution Medicines Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Update on Corporate Progress
August 7, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Business
Revolution Medicines to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2024 After Market Close on August 7, 2024
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
News
Revolution Medicines Announces Publication Demonstrating Robust Anti-Tumor Activity of RAS(ON) Inhibitors in Preclinical Models of Refractory KRAS-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
July 11, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Revolution Medicines to Provide Update on RMC-6236 Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Clinical Program on July 15, 2024
July 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Revolution Medicines Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Update on Corporate Progress
May 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Business
Revolution Medicines to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2024 After Market Close on May 8, 2024
May 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Revolution Medicines Announces Publications on the Discovery and Preclinical Profile of Representative of a New Class of RAS(ON) Multi-Selective Inhibitors Designed to Block Full Spectrum of Oncogenic RAS(ON) Proteins
April 8, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Biotech Bay
Revolution Medicines to Participate in Upcoming April 2024 Investor Conferences
April 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Aethon Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Revolution Medicines to Discover and Develop Novel Aethon Antibody Programs
April 4, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Revolution Medicines to Deliver Multiple Presentations at the Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024
March 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
