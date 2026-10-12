SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

BMS’ Phase 3 win for lung drug clouded by high-dose miss

October 12, 2026 | 
4 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
Lungs health and pulmonology as a respiratory medicine conept for pulmonary science and lung cancer or respiration disease and bronchi breathing or asthma symbol in a 3D illustration style.

iStock, wildpixel

A low-dose win could derisk a regulatory pathway for BMS’ LPA1 antagonist in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis after a recently reported patient death, but a miss at the higher dose leaves analysts awaiting full data.

Bristol Myers Squibb’s late-stage lung disease asset has scored in a low-dose cohort while failing to improve exhalation capacity at a higher dose, leaving analysts wanting more.

The Big Pharma’s LPA1 antagonist, dubbed admilparant, ultimately met the primary endpoint of an idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) study at the 60-mg dose, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement over placebo in patients’ absolute change in forced vital capacity (FVC) from baseline at week 52. But the 120-mg dose failed to reach statistical significance on the same measure. The company didn’t provide the data behind the results.

Leerink called the findings “mixed,” writing in a Monday note that the ALOFT-IPF Phase 3 results “could be sufficient to support admilparant regulatory approval, but the lack of dose response raises questions about its profile.

“We await detailed results to better understand the drug’s efficacy,” the analyst added.

William Blair was more bullish, estimating $1.3 billion in admilparant sales for IPF in 2032.

“While there will be some lingering questions on dose response and the magnitude of benefit for admilparant from the ALOFT-IPF study, we believe the success of the 60 mg dose is likely to open a blockbuster opportunity given we view the novel mechanism and non-overlapping toxicities with current therapies in IPF as positive for combination approaches,” William Blair wrote Monday.

BMS is still evaluating the data and plans on meeting with heath authorities to “support planned regulatory submissions,” according to its news release. Detailed results from the trial are expected for presentation at an unnamed future medical meeting.

The pharma’s stock fell 3% within the first hour of trading on Monday, from $60.11 per share at open to $57.14.

Businessman lost the way to move up stock illustration
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
BMS reports liver injury events in lung disease program, with key readout near
Bristol Myers Squibb will soon release Phase 3 data for admilparant that could make or break Contineum Therapeutics’ rival product. But reports of a death due to liver injury in the pharma’s program have caused some unease about the drug class.
October 1, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

As for safety, BMS said the drug was well-tolerated across both doses in ALOFT-IPF and noted that discontinuations due to adverse events were comparable to placebo. The Big Pharma did not provide details on safety events, such as hypotension or liver toxicity risk. Earlier this month, BMS reported a death due to multi-organ failure after acute liver injury in its ALOFT program, which includes another Phase 3 trial for progressive pulmonary fibrosis that is expected to read out early next year.

BMS management told William Blair that the deceased patient was in the 120-mg admilparant arm, and an adjudication committee determined the death was unlikely related to study treatment, according to a Monday note from the analysts.

A limited number of liver events were observed in the ALOFT program, BMS told BioSpace earlier this month. Most were mild, transient and linked to other medical conditions or in patients taking other medications that have known liver risk factors.

“A key concern recently has been around liver safety and we think the data reported showing admilaparant [sic] was well tolerated across both doses with AE associated discontinuations low and similar to [placebo] on both active arms addressed this overhang,” Truist wrote Monday morning.

Businesswoman driving a car and floating with an idea light bulb hot air balloon over the edge of a cliff
Business
BMO most bullish on Merck’s, bearish on BMS’ plans to contend with patent cliffs
BMO Capital Markets is more impressed by Merck’s plans to replace lost Keytruda revenue than on Bristol Myers Squibb’s efforts to fill the expected void that will come from loss of exclusivity for both Opdivo and Eliquis.
October 2, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Read more

“All in, today’s update points to a derisked regulatory submission path for Bristol pending full data release,” BMO Capital Markets’ Evan Seigerman and colleagues wrote in a Monday investor note.

“Importantly, the result validates the LPA1 mechanism in a large registrational study; however, the data are unlikely to be viewed as entirely clean given the 120mg arm slowed FVC decline but failed to achieve statistical significance,” BMO said.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic, life-threatening disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes irreversibly damaged, impacting the organ’s function. William Blair noted that BMS’ trial win is likely a positive for Contineum Therapeutics, which is also developing an LPA1 for pulmonary fibrosis and chronic pain.

As for BMS’ admilparant, the next step will be about “understanding the magnitude of benefit, consistency across subgroups and the explanation for the unexpected dose-response relationship,” the BMO group wrote Monday.

“Taken together, we view ALOFT-IPF as an incremental positive as we set up for a catalyst rich period,” the analysts added.

The Big Pharma is expecting a Cobenfy readout in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis in early 2027, plus topline results next year for milvexian, a Johnson & Johnson–partnered investigational oral factor XIa inhibitor, in atrial fibrillation.

Last month, Seigerman told BioSpace that he was bearish on BMS’ plans to restock its pipeline as exclusivity loss looms for best-selling drugs Opdivo and Eliquis.

“We remain on the sidelines as we continue to be wary of the binary risk setup for one of our major pharma names,” he wrote Monday.

Committed to success, Businessman running up the graph to the red flag
Radiopharma
BMS’ $4.1B RayzeBio bet delivers Phase 3 radiopharma win
The centerpiece of Bristol Myers Squibb’s 2024 RayzeBio buy has read out, hitting the primary endpoint in a late-stage tumor trial.
October 12, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Read more

BMS shared the IPF data on the same day it announced a Phase 3 win for RYZ101, the centerpiece of its $4.1 billion RayzeBio acquisition. The investigational radiopharmaceutical significantly improved progression-free survival for patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

Lung diease Phase 3 Pipeline
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson is an award-winning biopharma editor and writer with more than seven years of journalism experience in life sciences and healthcare. Subscribe to the daily GenePool and weekly Manufacturing Brief newsletters she curates here, and contact her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Caribou layoffs could wipe out 90% of staff
October 9, 2026
 · 
101 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
IPO. Pixelated acronym IPO made from cubes, mosaic pattern
IPO
TRexBio, Retension raise $161.7M in IPOs; City, Iambic set proposed offering terms
October 9, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Big fish eats small, takeover of the company. Art collage.
Deals
Viatris inks $1.65B Pacira buyout to build non-opioid pain therapy business
October 9, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Blue holographic globe with nodes connected around earth. Concept of global network connection, communication technology, fintech, data exchange, worldwide exchange of information and online banking.
Manufacturing
Merck barred from making subcutaneous Keytruda in 8 European countries
October 8, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor