FDA Layoffs, 200 Rejection Letters, User Fees and Priority Vouchers, Bad Week for Rare Disease

Up to 3,500 FDA staffers received their final walking papers Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court found last week that the government is “likely to succeed” in arguing that its overhaul of HHS is “lawful.” Meanwhile, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary floated policy changes for the agency, including a proposal to lower prescription drug user fees for the next iteration of the program, and one to offer speedier reviews to companies willing to lower the cost of their drugs.

Last week, the regulator opened its cache of complete response letters (CRLs), offering transparency into the rationale behind more than 200 recent rejections for ultimately approved therapies, including those for Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla and Sarepta’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment Vyondys 53. The FDA did not, however, release the CRLs for two new rejections: those of therapies from Ultragenyx and Capricor Therapeutics in Sanfilippo syndrome type A and cardiomyopathy associated with DMD, respectively. It was an especially rough week for Ultragenyx, which also, along with partner Mereo BioPharma, released seemingly negative Phase II/III data for their osteogenesis imperfecta therapy.

On a more positive note, two bustling therapeutic spaces continue to see positive data. In obesity, Hengrui Pharma’s Kailera Therapeutics–partnered dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist elicited 17.7% average weight loss in a pivotal Chinese trial . And the psychedelic therapeutics space is again generating excitement with two recent positive readouts in treatment-resistant depression. BioSpace took a deep dive into the market reaction to these readouts for Compass Pathways and Beckley Psytech and atai Life Sciences, and what exactly investors are looking for in a successful psychedelic therapy.