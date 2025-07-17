6 Companies Hiring in Illinois

Located in the BioMidwest Hotbed , Illinois is home to life sciences heavy hitters like AbbVie and prestigious universities including the University of Chicago. In 2023, the state employed 93,402 bioscience professionals across 4,926 businesses, a 7.5% increase in employment since 2019, according to 2024 data from BIO and TEConomy Partners.

For those looking for work in Illinois, recent BioSpace data is encouraging. Job postings live on the BioSpace website for the state during the first six months of 2025 show an upward trend compared to the final four months of 2024. In addition, jobs live have held fairly steady year over year, decreasing just 1.7% from June 2024 to June 2025.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Illinois, check out the open positions at these six companies.