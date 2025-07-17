6 Companies Hiring in Illinois

Looking for a biopharma job in Illinois? Check out the BioSpace list of six companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Located in the BioMidwest Hotbed, Illinois is home to life sciences heavy hitters like AbbVie and prestigious universities including the University of Chicago. In 2023, the state employed 93,402 bioscience professionals across 4,926 businesses, a 7.5% increase in employment since 2019, according to 2024 data from BIO and TEConomy Partners.
For those looking for work in Illinois, recent BioSpace data is encouraging. Job postings live on the BioSpace website for the state during the first six months of 2025 show an upward trend compared to the final four months of 2024. In addition, jobs live have held fairly steady year over year, decreasing just 1.7% from June 2024 to June 2025.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Illinois, check out the open positions at these six companies.
- AbbVie has over 200 open positions. Jobs include senior scientist II-process chemistry and radiochemistry in north Chicago, IT technical specialist (marketing data) in Mettawa and clinical documentation associate II in Chicago
- Amgen has around 10 openings. Positions include counsel-global commercial operations in Deerfield; senior associate, marketing, ultra-rare disease in Evanston; and CD&A-competitive intelligence senior manager in Deerfield.
- CSL has several in-person and remote opportunities. Jobs include quality specialist in Waukegan, senior production engineer/system owner in Kankakee and regional sales manager for north central Chicago (remote).
- Lundbeck has several in-person and remote opportunities. Openings include lead data engineer in Deerfield; PV and GCP QA quality advisor in Deerfield; and director, regulatory affairs alliance and commercialization (remote).
- Novo Nordisk is hiring a pharma field sales-diabetes care specialist in Galesburg.
- Takeda has dozens of in-person and remote opportunities. Jobs include operations support specialist in Bannockburn, associate director of quality control in Libertyville and regional business manager-LSD-Illinois/Indiana (remote).
