AI Is Taking Over Drug Safety Monitoring–But There’s One Thing It Can’t Replace

In this episode presented by IQVIA, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses the evolving role of local qualified persons for pharmacovigilance with Ana Pedro Jesuíno, global head local QPPV network at IQVIA.
This episode of Denatured focuses on how AI is transforming pharmacovigilance (PV) on a global scale, particularly focusing on the evolving role of local qualified persons for pharmacovigilance in the EU.
This episode is presented in partnership with IQVIA.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guest
Ana Pedro Jesuíno, Global Head Local QPPV Network, IQVIA
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.