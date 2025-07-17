AI Is Taking Over Drug Safety Monitoring–But There’s One Thing It Can’t Replace

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iheart

This episode of Denatured focuses on how AI is transforming pharmacovigilance (PV) on a global scale, particularly focusing on the evolving role of local qualified persons for pharmacovigilance in the EU.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠IQVIA⁠.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guest

⁠Ana Pedro Jesuíno⁠, Global Head Local QPPV Network, IQVIA

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.