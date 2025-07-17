SUBSCRIBE
AI Is Taking Over Drug Safety Monitoring–But There’s One Thing It Can’t Replace

July 17, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode presented by IQVIA, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses the evolving role of local qualified persons for pharmacovigilance with ⁠Ana Pedro Jesuíno⁠, global head local QPPV network at IQVIA.

This episode of Denatured focuses on how AI is transforming pharmacovigilance (PV) on a global scale, particularly focusing on the evolving role of local qualified persons for pharmacovigilance in the EU.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠IQVIA⁠.

Host
⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guest
⁠Ana Pedro Jesuíno⁠, Global Head Local QPPV Network, IQVIA

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
