Deals Roll at JPM26, Policy Front and Center, IPOs Are Back, FDA Stays Busy

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Products

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

AbbVie bet nearly $5 billion for the ex-China rights to RemeGen’s PD-1/VEGF bispecific and Novartis struck a $1.5 billion Alzheimer’s-focused deal with China-based SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals as the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference got underway on Monday. These and other recent tie-ups speak to the therapeutic trends predicted to be hot this year by experts who spoke with BioSpace, who particularly noted that cancer and neuroscience would remain top of the list.

Meanwhile, attendees are still waiting for that “one big M&A deal.” Could it come from Merck? CEO Rob Davis expressed high confidence during the company’s JPM presentation on Monday, revealing that Merck is open to deals in the range of “multi tens of billions of dollars.”

On the weight loss front, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk both updated attendees on the state of play, with Lilly expressing confidence in its supply chain to support the launch of obesity pill orforglipron and Novo continuing to lament the business it is still losing to compounders.

Just in time for JPM, the IPO window cracked open, with Aktis Oncology debuting on the public markets last week and Veradermics and Eikon Therapeutics announcing their bids to follow suit. A similar thaw occurred last year before the window slammed shut again as myriad policy changes frightened investors. How will this year play out?

2025 had its challenges, especially on the policy front. In his annual letter, Flagship CEO Noubar Afeyan cited “growing contempt” in the U.S. for the scientific method and a rapidly emerging Chinese biopharma ecosystem among the greatest challenges facing the industry. And while the funding may now be flowing, it still favors later-stage companies. A .J.P. Morgan report released prior to the conference showed VC funding was down across the board last year, but especially for biotechs recruiting early rounds.

Finally, while JPM is the primary focus, the FDA hasn’t taken the week off. Just prior to recording, the regulator requested that Lilly and Novo remove the suicide warning from the labels of certain GLP-1 medications after a comprehensive review found no increased risk of suicidal ideation and behavior with these drugs. On the policy front, the FDA continued its quest to accelerate the development of cell and gene therapies with new manufacturing exemptions.