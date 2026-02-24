mRNA
In August last year, the Health Department cut around $500 million in mRNA research funding, with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. saying the agency would instead divert the money “toward safer, broader vaccine platforms.”
The disagreement between Moderna and the FDA has reached a resolution just eight days after the biotech received a Refusal-to-File letter in response to its application for mRNA-1010. Moderna will now seek approval of the vaccine based on age.
Arbutus alleges that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine infringes on patents protecting its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology.
The FDA’s refusal to review Moderna’s mRNA-based flu vaccine is “part of a disturbing pattern” of moving regulatory goalposts, according to Clay Alspach, executive director of the Alliance for mRNA Medicines. Meanwhile, streamlined communications with regulators in other countries pave the way for rapid uptake of novel modalities.
After the FDA’s decision to reject a review of Moderna’s mRNA-1010 flu shot, executives explain what Americans will miss out on as other nations embrace the technology.
After receiving a letter directly from CBER Director Vinay Prasad, Moderna said the FDA had previously signed off on the use of a licensed flu vaccine as a comparator for a Phase 3 study of mRNA-1010.
In this episode of Denatured, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO of Circio and Jacob Becraft, Co-founder and CEO of Strand Therapeutics. They discuss how post-COVID, emerging platforms like circular and logic circuit RNA are expanding the field’s therapeutic horizons.
After advancing in lockstep through the pandemic, the fortunes of the biotechs have diverged as their use of COVID-19 windfalls has taken shape.
Moderna will continue to lead clinical development and manufacturing of the asset, while Recordati will handle commercialization of mRNA-3927, which is under development for the rare metabolic disorder propionic acidemia.
Despite Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson’s confidence in vaccines, the French pharma has cut at least one mRNA flu shot program.