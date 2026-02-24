SUBSCRIBE
screenshot of Marty Makary speaking on the Megyn Kelly Show
Vaccines
FDA’s Makary Backs mRNA Vaccines but Says Companies ‘Can Fund Their Own Research’
In August last year, the Health Department cut around $500 million in mRNA research funding, with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. saying the agency would instead divert the money “toward safer, broader vaccine platforms.”
February 24, 2026
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Silver Spring, MD, USA - June 25, 2022: The FDA White Oak Campus, headquarters of the United States Food and Drug Administration, a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
FDA
FDA Reverses Course on Moderna’s mRNA Flu Shot Application, Promising August Decision
The disagreement between Moderna and the FDA has reached a resolution just eight days after the biotech received a Refusal-to-File letter in response to its application for mRNA-1010. Moderna will now seek approval of the vaccine based on age.
February 18, 2026
3 min read
Heather McKenzie
Legal battle lawsuit concept as two justice scales hitting each other as a justice court fight symbol representing a lawyer or attorney representation services with 3D illustration elements.
Legal
Court Rejects Two Moderna Defenses in mRNA Vaccine Patent Row With Arbutus
Arbutus alleges that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine infringes on patents protecting its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology.
February 18, 2026
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
stethoscope on glass globe - Usa
FDA
Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Refusal Comes Amid Global Advanced Therapies Push
The FDA’s refusal to review Moderna’s mRNA-based flu vaccine is “part of a disturbing pattern” of moving regulatory goalposts, according to Clay Alspach, executive director of the Alliance for mRNA Medicines. Meanwhile, streamlined communications with regulators in other countries pave the way for rapid uptake of novel modalities.
February 17, 2026
5 min read
Heather McKenzie
A bottle of a vaccine on a reflective surface with the illuminated red outline of the world map in red - 3D render
Vaccines
Moderna’s mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
After the FDA’s decision to reject a review of Moderna’s mRNA-1010 flu shot, executives explain what Americans will miss out on as other nations embrace the technology.
February 16, 2026
3 min read
Annalee Armstrong
Syringe and a vial above the map of the USA. Illustration of the concept of the vaccination and immunization in the United States
Vaccines
FDA Refuses To Review Moderna’s mRNA Flu Vaccine, Claims Trial Inadequacies
After receiving a letter directly from CBER Director Vinay Prasad, Moderna said the FDA had previously signed off on the use of a licensed flu vaccine as a comparator for a Phase 3 study of mRNA-1010.
February 11, 2026
4 min read
Tristan Manalac
Insights
Programmable RNA 2.0: Beyond the First mRNA Revolution
In this episode of Denatured, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO of Circio and Jacob Becraft, Co-founder and CEO of Strand Therapeutics. They discuss how post-COVID, emerging platforms like circular and logic circuit RNA are expanding the field’s therapeutic horizons.
February 5, 2026
1 min read
Jennifer Smith-Parker
A teamwork with different purpose. Isolated Vector illustration
Drug Development
BioNTech’s Multi-Modality Play Outpaces Moderna’s mRNA-Focused Pipeline
After advancing in lockstep through the pandemic, the fortunes of the biotechs have diverged as their use of COVID-19 windfalls has taken shape.
February 3, 2026
5 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Handshake in retro collage style. Hands with halftone effect make a deal, a hand comes out of a laptop, online deals. Vector modern illustration.
Deals
Moderna Teams With Recordati on Rare Disease mRNA Therapy for up to $160M
Moderna will continue to lead clinical development and manufacturing of the asset, while Recordati will handle commercialization of mRNA-3927, which is under development for the rare metabolic disorder propionic acidemia.
January 30, 2026
1 min read
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: A syringe broken in half with long hallway in background/Nicole Bean for BioSpace
Vaccines
Sanofi Moves Away From mRNA Flu Vaccine as CEO Projects Confidence
Despite Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson’s confidence in vaccines, the French pharma has cut at least one mRNA flu shot program.
January 30, 2026
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
