Viking Therapeutics

Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
1 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Photo of a GLP-1 injector pen on a blue background
GLP-1
Viking Takes Obesity Candidate into Phase III to Rival Lilly, Novo
With promising Phase II data in hand, Viking Therapeutics is pushing its subcutaneous GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist into late-stage development, the company announced on Wednesday.
July 25, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Man prepares his GLP-1 receptor agonist injection
Drug Development
GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market to Reach $125B by 2033: GlobalData
While Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk currently dominate the GLP-1 receptor agonist space, there are more than 50 candidates in clinical development for obesity and type 2 diabetes, according to analytics firm GlobalData.
May 20, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Four medicines with different routes of administration
Drug Development
4 Investigational Weight Loss Drugs That Could Change the Market
GLP-1 treatments are all the rage in this space, but they aren’t the only approach in development. The pipeline assets highlighted here offer a differentiated approach, potentially increasing efficacy or reducing side effects.
April 11, 2024
4 min read
Ben Hargreaves
Pictured: A collage containing a fatty liver over blood vessels
Drug Development
5 Promising MASH Therapies That Could Follow Madrigal’s Rezdiffra
Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis experts welcomed Madrigal’s Rezdiffra as an “important first,” but there are more mid- to late-stage therapies showing promising results.
April 10, 2024
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Collage of woman taking a pill with water
Drug Development
Will Oral Weight-Loss Drugs Break Open an Already Lucrative Market?
Now in Phase III with its small molecule orforglipron, Eli Lilly is leading the oral GLP-1 race against Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche and others.
March 28, 2024
5 min read
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: White pills on a black background/iStock
Drug Development
Viking Touts Promising Phase I Data for Weight-Loss Pill Candidate
The early-stage study showed that Viking Therapeutics’ oral obesity candidate VK2735, a dual agonist of the GLP-1 and GIP receptors, elicited a 3.3% reduction in mean body weight. The company plans to start a Phase II trial.
March 26, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Collage of vascular system and heart/Tay
Drug Development
Wegovy Cardiovascular Approval Furthers March into New Indications
The recent FDA decision will likely mean more Medicare patients gain access to the blockbuster weight loss drug, experts say. Meanwhile, results continue to roll in for GLP-1 agonists for conditions beyond diabetes and obesity.
March 20, 2024
6 min read
Shawna Williams
Pictured: Doctor measures waistline of obese patie
Drug Development
Viking Scores Mid-Stage Win for Obesity Candidate, Eyes Lucrative Weight-Loss Market
Viking Therapeutics announced Tuesday that its GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist helped patients lose up to nearly 15% of their weight over about three months in a Phase II study.
February 27, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Viking Therapeutics Announces Positive 52-Week Histologic Data from Phase 2b VOYAGE Study of VK2809 in Patients with Biopsy-Confirmed Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
June 4, 2024
14 min read
Biotech Beach
Viking Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 30, 2024
May 30, 2024
2 min read
Business
Viking Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
April 24, 2024
20 min read
Business
Viking Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2024 on April 24, 2024
April 17, 2024
3 min read
Drug Development
Viking Therapeutics Announces Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Oral Tablet Formulation of Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist VK2735
March 26, 2024
10 min read
Biotech Beach
Viking Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
March 4, 2024
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Viking Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $550 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
February 28, 2024
5 min read
Drug Development
Viking Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 VENTURE Trial of Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist VK2735 in Patients with Obesity
February 27, 2024
11 min read
Business
Viking Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
February 7, 2024
20 min read
Business
Viking Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 on February 7, 2024
January 31, 2024
3 min read
